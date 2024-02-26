How to make Infinite Craft in Infinite Craft

Things are getting a bit meta in Infinite Craft today as we are going to use Infinite Craft to make Infinite Craft and then create Reddit as well, before making the Infinite Craft subreddit. If your mind isn’t already blown by that concept, well, we will get Minecraft out of this recipe as well.
There are a couple of stages to events here. We can make Infinite Craft without too much fuss, but if we want the much more complex and difficult to get to /r/infinitecraft we also need to make a subreddit, and they are a little more awkward. So without further ado, let’s get cracking here.
How to make Infinite Craft
Right, let’s get Infinite Craft, you can stop after this bit if you want but we are going to carry on and make some more if you want to stick with us. Here’s how we get to IC. Weirdly this gets us to Infinitecraft, which is fine, we can still use that, but if you want Infinite Craft (with the space) you need to jump another hoop and create a Mathematician then combine it with the subreddit /r/infinitecraft to get Infinite Craft.
We think most will be happy with the above though so we will leave you to pursue that if you wish.
- Earth + Fire = Lava
- Lava + Water = Stone
- Stone + Wind = Sand
- Fire + Sand = Glass
- Fire + Wind = Smoke
- Glass + Smoke = Mirror
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Plant + Plant = Tree
- Tree + Tree = Forest
- Forest + Forest = Jungle
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Dust + Fire = Ash
- Ash + Fire = Phoenix
- Water + Dust = Mud
- Mud + Phoenix = Bird
- Jungle + Bird = Parrot
- Earth + Earth = Mountain
- Mirror + Mountain = Echo
- Echo + Parrot = Repeat
- Repeat + Repeat = Loop
- Loop + Repeat = Infinite
- Fire + Water = Steam
- Fire + Steam = Engine
- Engine + Sand = Sandbox
- Planet + Sandbox = Minecraft
- Infinite + Minecraft = Infinitecraft
Now we are going to make the subreddit for Infinitecraft.
- Engine + Steam = Train
- Engine + Engine = Rocket
- Rocket + Train = Bullet Train
- Rocket + Rocket = Satellite
- Bullet Train + Satellite = Internet
- Plant + Water = Swamp
- Dandelion + Swamp = Frog
- Fire + Frog = Boiling Frog
- Boiling Frog + Internet = Reddit
- Train + Water = Submarine
- Reddit + Submarine = Subreddit
- Infinitecraft + Subreddit = /r/infinitecraft
Featured Image: AI-generated in Ideogram
