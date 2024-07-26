Coinbase expands board with former OpenAI exec, clinton aide

Leading US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has appointed three new members to its board of directors, expanding the board from seven to ten members.

According to Reuters, the new board members include former OpenAI executive and former president Bill Clinton aide Chris Lehaneç former United States Solicitor General under President George W. Bush Paul Clement. Lastly, the board now also hosts Christa Davies, the Chief Financial Officer at Aon.

This move strengthens Coinbase’s bipartisan credentials at a time when the crypto industry is gaining political significance. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has already received millions in crypto donations, primarily in Bitcoin (BTC).

The roles

Lehane, who will serve as strategic counsel to Coinbase, recently emphasized the importance of bipartisanship in crypto’s success. He revealed that he had been in discussions with Coinbase’s leadership team for years, offering advice on building trust and maintaining a bipartisan approach. He said:

I think it’s one of the unique aspects of this space: You can be an economic freedom person, maybe more libertarian or you can be me, an economic opportunity person. And you can see within digital assets how it can support a different type of financial system.

Clement is expected to advise Coinbase on regulatory matters, particularly in addressing what the company sees as overreach by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Davies will focus on enhancing Coinbase’s financial and operational excellence globally.

Paul Grewal, Coinbase’s Chief Legal Officer, praised Lehane as “one of the foremost political and legal strategists of our time,” highlighting his expertise in crypto’s growing political importance.

The expansion of Coinbase’s board comes at a crucial time for the cryptocurrency industry, as it seeks clearer regulations and broader acceptance in the financial and political spheres. These high-profile appointments reflect Coinbase’s strategy to navigate the complex regulatory landscape and strengthen its position in the evolving crypto market.

The new additions come as the company positions itself to capitalize on potential regulatory improvements following the upcoming November elections. Trump has long positioned himself as a crypto-friendly candidate, but now Democrat candidate Kamala Harris is similarly