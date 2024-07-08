Languagesx
How to Play Sic Bo – Rules, Odds & Payouts Explained

sic bo casinos

Learning how to play Sic Bo begins with thoroughly understanding the game. Knowing the rules, betting options, strategic approaches, odds, and additional nuances is essential if you want to give yourself the best chance of winning.

This comprehensive guide will help you to quickly grasp the Sic Bo rules. It will also offer insight into strategies and practical advice for mastering this popular casino dice game at Sic Bo casino sites.

What is Sic Bo and How to Play it?

Sic Bo is a dice game of ancient Chinese origin that gained popularity in the US during the 1980s and 1990s. It’s a simple game in which three standard dice are shaken in a dice cup, often called a cage, and then rolled. Players bet on the outcome of the dice roll, and there are several different ways to bet on the outcome.

These ways can be divided into two elements: betting on the dice total or certain numbers showing on the dice face. Here we take a look at how to play Sic Bo once you've registered at an offshore casino in the US.

  1. Join a Sic Bo Table

    Once you’ve considered the various Sic Bo tables and launched the game, the next step is to place bets. First, you must click or tap on the chip denomination you want to use. These are usually at the bottom of the screen, and there are several chips with different ranges of values.
    Join a Sic Bo Table

  2. Place Bets

    You can place the bet once you’ve selected the chip value you want to use for your bet. A Sic Bo table has dozens of different betting options to choose from.
    Place Bets

  3. Roll the Dice

    Once you’ve placed all the bets you want to place, then click on the “roll” button or dice “tumbler icon.” If you are playing a live version, you won’t need to press any icon, and the dealer will automatically roll the dice. When the outcome is revealed, the table will be cleared. If you place a winning bet, you will automatically receive your payout in your wallet. The dealer keeps all the chips from losing bets.
    Roll the Dice

Sic Bo Table Bets

When learning how to play Sic Bo, you first need to know the available bets. We’ve looked at them briefly previously but will go into all the possible bets on a Sic Bo board in more detail in this section.

Single Dice BetSmall or BigDomino BetTotalDoubleAny TripleSpecific Triple

Single Dice Bet

A bet that a specific number from 1 to 6 will show on at least one of the dice faces. The payout depends on how many dice the number you bet on appears. For example, if you bet on two appearing and once the dice shows a two, the payout is 1:1. If two of the dice show a two, the payout is 2:1, and if all three show a two, then the payout out is 3:1.

Sic Bo Single Number Bets

Small or Big

Small and big bets are based on the outcome of the total sum of the dice. The small bet wins if the total sum is between 4 and 10. The big bet wins if the total is between 11 and 17.

It’s important to know that if there is a triple, then small and big bets lose automatically. For example, if you bet on Big and the individual dice show a 6,6,3 for a sum of 15, you win. However, if the individual dice were 5,5,5 for a sum of 15, the big bet would lose as it’s a triple.

Big and Small Sic Bo Bets

Domino Bet

A domino, also called a combination bet, is a wager on there being a specific combination of numbers on two dice. The available combinations are 1 4, 1 2, 2 4, 1 3, 2 3, 3 4, 2 5, 2 6, 3 5, 4 5, 3 6, 1 5, 1 6, 4 6 and 5 6.

Sic Bo Domino Bets

Total

Total bets, also known as sum bets, are wagers on the exact sum of the three dice. For example, betting on a sum of 10 means all three dice combined equal 10. You can bet on all possible totals except 3 and 18.

Sic Bo Total Bets

Double

A bet that at least two of the dice will show a specific number. For example, two sixes.

Double Sic Bo Bet

Any Triple

A bet that all three dice will show the same of any of the numbers.

Any Triple Sic Bo Bet

 

Specific Triple

A specific triple is betting that all three dice will show a specific number. For example, three fours.

Specific Triple

How to Place a Sic Bo Bet

Placing a bet is one of the easiest things to learn when mastering how to play the Sic Bo casino game. There are just three easy steps you need to follow.

  • Select your bet value by clicking on one of the chips.
  • Select the bet type or types you want to place. You can select different values for each bet.
  • Tap the “Start” button or dice icon and then wait for the outcome.

Sic Bo Casino Game Payouts Explained

You should have a firm grasp on Sic Bo odds and the payouts of a Sic Bo casino game before you start putting your money on the line. Our table shows you each bet’s standard payouts and house edge.

Bet Type Payout Winning Combos House Edge
Small or Big Bet 1:1 105 2.78%
Sum of 4 or 17 60:1 3 15.28%
Sum of 5 or 16 30:1 6 13.89%
Sum of 6 or 15 17:1 10 16.67%
Sum of 7 or 14 12:1 15 9.72%
Sum of 8 or 13 8:1 21 12.50%
Sum of 9 or 12 6:1 25 18.98%
Sum of 10 or 11 6:1 27 12.50%
Single Dice Bet 1:1/2:1/3:1 75/15/1 7.87%
Double Bet 10:1 16 18.25%
Two Dice Combo 5:1 30 16.67%
Specific Triple Bet 180:1 1 16.20%
Any Triple Bet 30:1 6 13.89%

Pros & Cons of Playing a Sic Bo Game

The Sic Bo game rules are simple to pick up. Although it’s easy to learn and play, the game still offers a plethora of options and its wide variety of payouts makes it an ideal game for both low-risk bettors and more aggressive ones.

On the other hand, some people are put off by the fact that the game is purely chance-based, and although there are some strategies you can use to help your chances of winning, it is a game of luck rather than skill, unlike online poker and even blackjack. In addition, while some of the bets have a good RTP, others have a very high house edge.

Pros:

  • Payouts can reach as high as 180:1
  • Can be played for free or for real money
  • There is a wide variety of bet types available
  • It’s a simple game to learn, making it perfect for those who are new to gambling

Cons:

  • Some bets have a high house edge
  • Hard to employ any specific strategy

Tips for Playing at a Sic Bo Table

Here are some handy tips to help you learn how to play Sic Bo more effectively. However, remember Sic Bo is purely a game of chance, and while these tips can help you bet more efficiently, which gives you a better chance of long-term success, they cannot guarantee a win each time.

Tip #1: Check the Odds

We showed you the payout and odds earlier in this guide. However, these are the best odds and the ones found in most Western casinos for Sic Bo. Some casinos’ payouts can be different, particularly in Asian Casinos. For example, in Macaou, many casinos pay out a specific triple at 150:1 rather than 180:1. This ups the house edge from 16.2% to a massive 30.09%. So, always check your casino’s payout tables.

Tip #2: Use Small and Big Bets

The best wagers in Sic Bo are the small and big bets. Not only do they have the best probability of essentially 50/50, but they also have the lowest house edge at just 2.78%. Many players overlook these bets because the payouts are just 1:1 and opt for the more exciting high-payout options like triples or sums.

However, the chances of these bets landing are much less likely, and the house edge is much higher. Some bets have an edge of almost 19%. That’s over six times the edge of small and big bets, meaning your chances of long-term profitability are greatly reduced.

Tip #3: Don’t Multi Bet

When presented with all the wagering options of the Sic Bo table, it’s quite tempting to spread several bets across multiple options, and many people treat it like a roulette betting table.

This is not a great strategy, as although you may win more bets with this, you will certainly lose a lot, and most likely, the losses will negate any profits you get from your winning bets. Sticking to one or two betting areas at a time is best.

Tip #4: Manage Your Bankroll

Managing your bankroll is essential when gambling. Whether you are spinning casino slots, betting on sports, or playing Sic Bo, effectively and responsibly managing your money is key to success.

There are different approaches to managing your bankroll, but a good rule of thumb is to bet about 2-5% of your total bankroll each round. So, if you have $100, you should only bet around 2 to 5 dollars for each dice roll.

Tip #5: Don’t Fall Victim to the Gambler's Fallacy

The gambler’s fallacy is a belief that the outcome of a random event is influenced by a previous outcome. For example. At a Sic Bo table, just because the last three sums have been small (below 10), it doesn’t make it any more or less likely the next roll will be small.

Different Sic Bo Variations

Many Sic Bo sites offer game variations that slightly differ from the original in some way. Super Sic Bo and Mega Sic Bo are newer game versions that add multipliers to random Sic Bo bets. If you win your bet with a multiplier, your payout is multiplied by 2x – 1,000x. Another popular variation is Dragon Sic Bo, which adds a fourth dice to the game.

There are also Western versions of the game named Chuck-a-Luck and Grand Hazard. These are basically the same game but with fewer betting options. The reduced betting options mean these two aren’t as popular in recent times and are not commonly found at new online casinos.

FAQs

How does Sic Bo work?

What is the best bet in Sic Bo?

How do you win the Sic Bo game?

What are the chances of winning Sic Bo?

How do I make money in Sic Bo?

Responsible Gambling

It’s estimated that 3%-4% of Americans suffer from a gambling disorder or have a gambling problem. This is a serious issue, as gambling problems can result in severe financial problems, strained relationships with loved ones, and it can be seriously detrimental to your mental health.

This is why responsible gambling is so important. You must always take precautions when gambling and seek assistance if you feel you have a problem controlling your gambling. Below we have listed a few useful sites that offer advice and/or assistance to those who struggle with responsible gambling.

Resources

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Joe Yarnold
Editor

Joe Yarnold joined the ReadWrite team in 2024 as a content editor and writer. He has experience writing informative and educational articles on gambling. You can find his articles across multiple sites including Basketball Insiders and SportsLens. He specializes in sports betting but has experience, and knowledge of all forms of gambling including casino games, poker, and horse racing.

