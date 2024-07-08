How to Play Sic Bo – Rules, Odds & Payouts Explained

Learning how to play Sic Bo begins with thoroughly understanding the game. Knowing the rules, betting options, strategic approaches, odds, and additional nuances is essential if you want to give yourself the best chance of winning.
This comprehensive guide will help you to quickly grasp the Sic Bo rules. It will also offer insight into strategies and practical advice for mastering this popular casino dice game at Sic Bo casino sites.
What is Sic Bo and How to Play it?
Sic Bo is a dice game of ancient Chinese origin that gained popularity in the US during the 1980s and 1990s. It’s a simple game in which three standard dice are shaken in a dice cup, often called a cage, and then rolled. Players bet on the outcome of the dice roll, and there are several different ways to bet on the outcome.
These ways can be divided into two elements: betting on the dice total or certain numbers showing on the dice face. Here we take a look at how to play Sic Bo once you've registered at an offshore casino in the US.
Join a Sic Bo TableOnce you’ve considered the various Sic Bo tables and launched the game, the next step is to place bets. First, you must click or tap on the chip denomination you want to use. These are usually at the bottom of the screen, and there are several chips with different ranges of values.
Place BetsYou can place the bet once you’ve selected the chip value you want to use for your bet. A Sic Bo table has dozens of different betting options to choose from.
Roll the DiceOnce you’ve placed all the bets you want to place, then click on the “roll” button or dice “tumbler icon.” If you are playing a live version, you won’t need to press any icon, and the dealer will automatically roll the dice. When the outcome is revealed, the table will be cleared. If you place a winning bet, you will automatically receive your payout in your wallet. The dealer keeps all the chips from losing bets.
Sic Bo Table Bets
When learning how to play Sic Bo, you first need to know the available bets. We’ve looked at them briefly previously but will go into all the possible bets on a Sic Bo board in more detail in this section.
Single Dice Bet
A bet that a specific number from 1 to 6 will show on at least one of the dice faces. The payout depends on how many dice the number you bet on appears. For example, if you bet on two appearing and once the dice shows a two, the payout is 1:1. If two of the dice show a two, the payout is 2:1, and if all three show a two, then the payout out is 3:1.
Small or Big
Small and big bets are based on the outcome of the total sum of the dice. The small bet wins if the total sum is between 4 and 10. The big bet wins if the total is between 11 and 17.
It’s important to know that if there is a triple, then small and big bets lose automatically. For example, if you bet on Big and the individual dice show a 6,6,3 for a sum of 15, you win. However, if the individual dice were 5,5,5 for a sum of 15, the big bet would lose as it’s a triple.
Domino Bet
A domino, also called a combination bet, is a wager on there being a specific combination of numbers on two dice. The available combinations are 1 4, 1 2, 2 4, 1 3, 2 3, 3 4, 2 5, 2 6, 3 5, 4 5, 3 6, 1 5, 1 6, 4 6 and 5 6.
Total
Total bets, also known as sum bets, are wagers on the exact sum of the three dice. For example, betting on a sum of 10 means all three dice combined equal 10. You can bet on all possible totals except 3 and 18.
Double
A bet that at least two of the dice will show a specific number. For example, two sixes.
Any Triple
A bet that all three dice will show the same of any of the numbers.
Specific Triple
A specific triple is betting that all three dice will show a specific number. For example, three fours.
How to Place a Sic Bo Bet
Placing a bet is one of the easiest things to learn when mastering how to play the Sic Bo casino game. There are just three easy steps you need to follow.
- Select your bet value by clicking on one of the chips.
- Select the bet type or types you want to place. You can select different values for each bet.
- Tap the “Start” button or dice icon and then wait for the outcome.
Sic Bo Casino Game Payouts Explained
You should have a firm grasp on Sic Bo odds and the payouts of a Sic Bo casino game before you start putting your money on the line. Our table shows you each bet’s standard payouts and house edge.
|Bet Type
|Payout
|Winning Combos
|House Edge
|Small or Big Bet
|1:1
|105
|2.78%
|Sum of 4 or 17
|60:1
|3
|15.28%
|Sum of 5 or 16
|30:1
|6
|13.89%
|Sum of 6 or 15
|17:1
|10
|16.67%
|Sum of 7 or 14
|12:1
|15
|9.72%
|Sum of 8 or 13
|8:1
|21
|12.50%
|Sum of 9 or 12
|6:1
|25
|18.98%
|Sum of 10 or 11
|6:1
|27
|12.50%
|Single Dice Bet
|1:1/2:1/3:1
|75/15/1
|7.87%
|Double Bet
|10:1
|16
|18.25%
|Two Dice Combo
|5:1
|30
|16.67%
|Specific Triple Bet
|180:1
|1
|16.20%
|Any Triple Bet
|30:1
|6
|13.89%
Pros & Cons of Playing a Sic Bo Game
The Sic Bo game rules are simple to pick up. Although it’s easy to learn and play, the game still offers a plethora of options and its wide variety of payouts makes it an ideal game for both low-risk bettors and more aggressive ones.
On the other hand, some people are put off by the fact that the game is purely chance-based, and although there are some strategies you can use to help your chances of winning, it is a game of luck rather than skill, unlike online poker and even blackjack. In addition, while some of the bets have a good RTP, others have a very high house edge.
Pros:
- Payouts can reach as high as 180:1
- Can be played for free or for real money
- There is a wide variety of bet types available
- It’s a simple game to learn, making it perfect for those who are new to gambling
Cons:
- Some bets have a high house edge
- Hard to employ any specific strategy
Tips for Playing at a Sic Bo Table
Here are some handy tips to help you learn how to play Sic Bo more effectively. However, remember Sic Bo is purely a game of chance, and while these tips can help you bet more efficiently, which gives you a better chance of long-term success, they cannot guarantee a win each time.
Different Sic Bo Variations
Many Sic Bo sites offer game variations that slightly differ from the original in some way. Super Sic Bo and Mega Sic Bo are newer game versions that add multipliers to random Sic Bo bets. If you win your bet with a multiplier, your payout is multiplied by 2x – 1,000x. Another popular variation is Dragon Sic Bo, which adds a fourth dice to the game.
There are also Western versions of the game named Chuck-a-Luck and Grand Hazard. These are basically the same game but with fewer betting options. The reduced betting options mean these two aren’t as popular in recent times and are not commonly found at new online casinos.
Other Useful Guides On ReadWrite
If you want to learn more about other popular casino games, check out some of our other expert guides on classic casino games.
- How to Play Roulette
- How to Play Blackjack
- How to Play Poker Online
- How to Play Baccarat
- How to Play Video Poker
- How to Play Online Slots
What are the Best Sic Bo Sites in the US?
While Sic Bo isn’t as popular in the US as other games like slots, roulette, and blackjack, there’s still a big market for it and you’re bound to find at least one table at the best online casinos. Although several sites offer this game, in our opinion, TG.Casino is the best casino for those looking to play Sic Bo specifically.
It is a safe and secure casino that offers both RNG variants, live dealer versions as well as several different Sic Bo dice game formats. It also provides instant withdrawals and allows you to play Sic Bo directly from the Telegram app.
Sign up To Claim Instant 200% Bonus Up To 10 ETH
- $TGC exclusive 25% weekly cashback on casino net losses
- A Telegram-exclusive casino endorsed by Web3 influencers, offering 10 ETH bonus
- Instant, anonymous TG-based betting with no-fee crypto transactions
FAQs
How does Sic Bo work?
What is the best bet in Sic Bo?
How do you win the Sic Bo game?
What are the chances of winning Sic Bo?
How do I make money in Sic Bo?
Responsible Gambling
It’s estimated that 3%-4% of Americans suffer from a gambling disorder or have a gambling problem. This is a serious issue, as gambling problems can result in severe financial problems, strained relationships with loved ones, and it can be seriously detrimental to your mental health.
This is why responsible gambling is so important. You must always take precautions when gambling and seek assistance if you feel you have a problem controlling your gambling. Below we have listed a few useful sites that offer advice and/or assistance to those who struggle with responsible gambling.