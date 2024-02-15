How to Play Baccarat 2024 – The Basics of Playing Baccarat Online

The first step in learning how to play baccarat is understanding its rules, payouts, and betting options. In fact, baccarat has taken the gambling world by storm thanks to its low house edge, straightforward gameplay, and no skills required.

Our guide below offers plenty of helpful information, from how to learn and master the basics of baccarat play to multiple variations of this game and how it differs in an online and land-based setting.

Understanding the Basics of Baccarat

First, let’s address the question, “How does baccarat work?” Although it may sound like a complicated affair, baccarat is a game of chance in which you place your chips on either the Banker, the Player, or the tie section of the table. By doing so, you try to determine which hand will score the closest to 9.

Card Dealing: The Banker and the Player are dealt 2 cards, both taken at their face value. Depending on the baccarat variation and its rules, the third card may be drawn for the Banker, the Players, or both.

Card Values: If the total of a hand you bet on exceeds 10, the second digit will be the hand’s value. For instance, a 9 and a 5 represent a total of 14, making it a four-point hand. The 10s and the face cards (Jack, Queen, and King) are worth zero points, while the rest of the cards have their face values. Still, if you get an Ace in your hand, it will count as a single point.

House Edge: To learn how to win baccarat rounds, you need to understand the different house edges. Betting on the Banker’s hand is the most favorable, with a 1.06% house edge. The Banker’s win pays 0.95:1 because the house takes a 5% commission. The Player’s bet has a marginally higher house edge of 1.24%, paying 1:1.

With a house advantage of 14.36%, the tie bet is the least favorable. This bet is technically not a part of the main game but more of a side bet. Although it offers potentially high winnings with its 8:1 payouts, experienced players avoid it and stick to the two original ones with better odds.

Online Baccarat Table Limits

Baccarat is best known as a game for high-rollers, especially when played at lavish land-based casinos. Here, players can stake thousands on a single hand. However, to find low-stakes baccarat tables, you need to look at real-money online casinos.

Although these online gaming sites offer plenty of RNG baccarat games with bets starting as low as $0.10, you should remember that the betting limits vary across casinos and depend on the game variant and the type of table. The table limits for this game in live baccarat casinos usually range between $1 and $10, the latter being more reserved for tables for high rollers.

However, if you want to start big, you can also find online tables with limits that range from $100 and $250 to $500, $1,000 and $5,000 per hand. The maximum bets typically span from $1,000 to $5,000, while at the VIP tables, you can wager between $10,000 and $50,000. For example, with Evolution’s Salon Privé live baccarat tables, one of the top-rated live dealer games, the max bets go to $10,000, easily.

Mastering Baccarat – Step-by-Step Tutorial

No matter the version of baccarat, the objective remains the same — to bet on a hand total that you think will be closest to 9.

The great thing is that you can play this casino classic at almost any online casino in the US and worldwide and use the funds from casino promotions to test the game and even win something out of it. You can also opt to play baccarat online free in the demo mode, learn the ropes, and then switch to real-money gameplay once you’ve mastered it.

Therefore, to learn how to play baccarat, simply follow this step-by-step guide:

Step 1: Choose Where and What to Play

Once you have found a suitable baccarat online casino, register and make a deposit. Then, head to the Table Games section and look for baccarat. You’ll likely find the basic Punto Banco version of baccarat.

Step 2: Join a Baccarat Table

If you picked an RNG title, you’ll play one-on-one against the software. However, suppose you are into more immersive gameplay. In that case, you should opt for live dealer casinos that feature baccarat games.

For example, Evolution Gaming’s Speed Baccarat, where the round lasts only 27 seconds, or Playtech’s No Commission Baccarat for top HD quality stream.

Step 3: Buy Chips and Place Bets

When the game begins, each player must place a bet. Depending on the funds deposited to your player account, you get to pick chips of different value.

All you need to do is click on the size of the casino chip you’d like to start with and decide whether you want to bet on the Banker, the Player, or the tie.

It’s worth noting that you check the betting limits prior to loading the game. Some may start with as low as $1, but the others may be more suitable for high-rollers, beginning at $50 or even $100.

Step 4: Virtual Card Dealing

RNG games require you to push the Deal button to initiate the action, but in live baccarat games, the dealer starts dealing the cards as soon as the bets are closed. Both the Player and the Banker receive 2 cards face up.

Step 5: Dealer Reveals Their Cards

If the total on the Banker’s or the Player’s side is 8 or 9, this is called a natural win. That bet wins automatically, and your winnings are paid right away.

However, sometimes, the banker or the player must draw the third card (if neither hand total is 8 or 9) to close the round. According to baccarat rules, the player does so in the event their opening total is less than 6 or 7.

If the player takes the third card, the dealer must follow a set of different rules depending on their initial total. When the player stands pat, the dealer draws the third card, but only when their total is less than 6.

Step 6: Selecting the Winner

When the hand totals are compared, the dealer or the software declares the winner (the one with the hand total closest to 9) and pays them accordingly. Those who placed wagers on the winning hand will emerge victorious in this round. Then, the new round begins.

Online Baccarat vs. Live Baccarat: The Differences

Although baccarat can be played at brick-and-mortar and online casino platforms, these gaming sessions differ in many ways. Most seasoned players honing their skills at land-based casinos are often seen transitioning to online baccarat.

Besides finding it easy to switch to the online version of this popular game, they prefer it for its accessibility. There are no distractions, and they can enjoy it from the comfort of their homes at any time or even on the road by playing on top mobile casino apps.

Even if this kind of baccarat play misses the social aspect, they can quickly turn to live baccarat, replicating the life-like casino atmosphere and featuring real croupiers.

Players who have just started learning how to play baccarat may appreciate the online version, as it offers more game variations with low minimum bets and the opportunity to test the waters via the demo mode. Ultimately, live baccarat seems more suited for high-rollers and those who like socializing.

Online Baccarat vs. Live Baccarat: Pros and Cons

Although many gamblers prefer to play baccarat online for its huge winning potential, this game also has a few disadvantages. We have listed all the perks and drawbacks below:

Pros: Baccarat online is available 24/7

Baccarat online is available 24/7 No limit to the number of players

No limit to the number of players The stakes are lower for online baccarat

The stakes are lower for online baccarat Faster gameplay with baccarat online

Faster gameplay with baccarat online More baccarat-related promotions Cons: RNG baccarat lacks the social element

RNG baccarat lacks the social element Only a handful of live dealer baccarat titles

Only a handful of live dealer baccarat titles Technical issues can occur

Practicing How to Play Baccarat Online

With countless online baccarat casinos, players are spoiled for choice. In addition to boasting a slew of baccarat variations, they allow players to enjoy the game using the free mode. The rules of baccarat are easy to learn; however, mastering strategies like Martingale’s, D’Alembert’s, and Paroli’s can help you play longer and increase your winning chances.

If you have ever played baccarat in a land-based casino, you’ll easily transfer to its online counterpart since the gameplay is the same.

Nevertheless, if you are a newbie, this is where the demo play comes in handy. Fortunately, most online casinos, especially new gambling platforms looking to attract players, have this option.

Exploring baccarat game rules when no money is at stake is beneficial for several reasons. You can build confidence by playing in a stress-free environment, learn the basics and all the nuances of this game, test and refine various strategies, and get a better understanding of betting patterns.

In addition, you can train your gambling discipline and develop better time management skills without leaving your house.

Different Types of Baccarat Games Online

Baccarat has evolved into many different variations over the years, each with varying dynamics of gameplay and each bringing a twist to the basic baccarat rules. Let’s explore them individually before you play baccarat online real money games.

Punto Banco

Commonly recognized as the North American baccarat, Punto Banco follows the basic rules of baccarat. It uses 6 to 8 decks of cards, with the goal of guessing which hand will have a total closest to 9.

It has a very low house edge of 1.24%, which is even lower for the banker’s bet (1.06%). One of the distinctive features of this baccarat game is that all winning hands owe a 5% commission to the house. Punto Banco is a staple in the majority of US-licensed and offshore casinos.

Chemin de Fer

Chemin de Fer has 6 decks of cards in play. The game starts to the right of the croupier and continues counterclockwise. The main twist lies in the fact that players compete against each other rather than the house.

Each takes a turn in the role of the banker and competes against the other players. Like in most Baccarat games, the casino will take a 3% -5 % commission on the banker’s bet.

Baccarat Banque

Following similar baccarat game rules like Chemin de Fer, Baccarat Banque allows players to act as the banker. However, the catch is that only the player with the largest pot in every round can take on that role. They stay in this position until they deplete their funds or choose to step away.

The game uses 3 decks of cards and accommodates 6 players on each side of the table (in land-based casinos), competing against the banker. The player who is the banker doesn’t necessarily bet against the other players and can only wager that the banker’s bet will win.

Mini Baccarat

Mini Baccarat is a smaller version of the game, accommodating only 6 to 7 players in land-based casinos. Its online counterpart is highly popular because it features the lowest table limits, so it mainly attracts budget-conscious players.

The game is fast-paced, with rounds lasting about one minute and a half, and it follows rules and objectives similar to regular baccarat.

Speed Baccarat

If you are wondering about Speed Baccarat game rules, they are similar to other game variations, except that the gameplay is much faster. Each round must be finalized in about 27 seconds, on average.

The dealer uses 8 decks of 52 cards, giving players 12 seconds to place their bets. Furthermore, this baccarat game is only available online.

No Commission Baccarat

The rules of the No-Commission Baccarat game are the same as those of the traditional version, except that there is no 5% commission on the winning Banker’s wagers, and they pay 1:1.

Another difference is that all winning Banker’s hands with a total of 6 will be paid 50%. However, if you placed a Lucky 6 side bet on the Banker’s hand beforehand, the payout will be 12:1 for the 2-card 6 and 20:1 for the 3-card 6.

Baccarat Squeeze

How do you play Baccarat Squeeze? It's easy. Aside from letting you bet on the Banker, the Player, or the tie, this baccarat game has an interesting tradition on the betting table.

To increase the tension and make the game more entertaining, the dealer “squeezes” or slowly reveals the value of the playing card. Other than that, the game has the same payouts and follows the rules of baccarat found in the majority of variations.

Progressive Baccarat

Progressive Baccarat is a live dealer game played with 8 decks of cards, which resembles a standard version of this game. However, what makes this baccarat play special out is the possibility of randomly hitting a constantly increasing progressive jackpot.

Another unique element is the progressive jackpot side bet, which allows you to wager on a specific outcome of the betting round. The main prize is won only if the Player and the Banker are dealt an 8 and an Ace of the same suit.

Live Dealer Baccarat

Nowadays, you’ll find Live Dealer Baccarat in some of the best online live casinos in the US. It is the same baccarat game you’ll find in any land-based casino, but you play it online, streamlined from professional studios in HD using multiple cameras. There is a real dealer, and you compete against an unlimited number of players.

The basic rules are the same — you get to bet on the Player, the Banker, or the tie and predict which hand total will be closest to 9 while the dealer controls the rest of the game. This makes it a perfect opportunity for mastering the fundamentals of how to play baccarat and win.

FAQs

