Ghost of Tsushima gets a new update

Sucker Punch Productions have released a surprise update for Ghost of Tsushima. The much-loved game set in war-torn Japan.

The game studio stealthily dropped the update via social media, saying, “Patch 2.19 is rolling out for Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut today.”

The acclaimed game follows the path of the last remaining Samurai standing on the island of Tsushima, Jin Sakai. The grandson of the great Genghis Khan has taken over the territory and is planning a significant invasion of Japan from this tactical geographical point.

Jin battles with the ideals of samurai culture and must blend this with the way of the Ghost to gain an advantage over the hordes of Mongol warriors that occupy his island home and threaten the safety of the Shogunate.

Sucker Punch continued on X: “This patch adds initial support for Crossplay services for the upcoming PC release on May 16th. An XP issue at rank 999 in Legends was corrected, an exploit allowing an extra player on two-person teams has been removed, as well as additional fixes.”

PC gamers will get their first taste of the critically acclaimed Director’s Cut of the Ghost of Tsushima on Steam and across the Epic Store on May 16. As reported via the PlayStation Blog, trophies will be shared with PC players for the first time.

“Legends players on Windows PCs can team up with players on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles and use in-game voice chat to communicate. You will be required to sign into your PlayStation Network account to access Legends mode,” said the Sony post.

Sucker Punch responded to fan queries throughout the social media post. @lodrosk asked the studio “hopefully there is an option to turn off cross-play with PC.” Sucker Punch confirmed the ability to toggle the crossplay by saying “It will be opt-in/out.”

Ghost of Tsushima is a world-class title that defined Sucker Punch Productions place as a recognized studio. There are no rumors of any successor titles, but the replayability, the classic Akira Kurosawa black and white film treatment and the dynamic combat all cement the game as a PlayStation classic.

Image: Sony.