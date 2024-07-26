Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Does AI increase productivity at work? New study suggests otherwise

Does AI increase productivity at work? New study suggests otherwise

AI image to depict disconnect between bosses and workers on expectations of AI in the workplace.
TL:DR

  • A study by Upwork reveals that AI software reduces productivity and harms the working environment.
  • Survey results show that 71% of employees feel burned out, with 77% stating AI tools diminish productivity.
  • Despite 96% of executives expecting AI to boost productivity, only 26% have implemented training.

Artificial intelligence software reduces productivity and harms the working environment, according to a study from the freelance platform, Upwork. 

The findings appear to question how AI is being deployed at present, with a lack of understanding between staff and management on aims and expectations. The data suggests a long way to go before the advantages of the evolving technology are fully utilized. 

The research was carried out on behalf of Upwork by Walr, earlier this year. 2,500 workers from the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia were polled. The respondents consisted of 1,250 C-suite executives, 625 full-time, salaried employees, and 625 freelancers, made up of different demographics between the ages of 18 and 78. 

One of the headline findings from the survey points to an immediate disconnect. Management is expecting and encouraging workers to use AI to increase productivity but the demand for more comes at a cost. 

“Seventy-one percent are burned out and nearly two-thirds (65 percent) report struggling with increasing employer demands,” according to the survey. “Alarmingly, one in three employees say they will likely quit their jobs in the next six months because they are burned out or overworked.”

Bosses are also asking staff to expand their skill sets (35%), take on a wide range of responsibilities (30%), return to the office (27%), work more efficiently (26%), and work more hours (20%).

Workplace leaders expect generative AI will help boost productivity compared to existing levels (96%), with 39% of companies in the study already deploying AI tools, and encouraging the use of the tech.

Failing to unlock the productivity value of AI

The dividend has not yet arrived, nor has the feeling of benefit with ordinary workers. Around half (47%) of workers already using AI say they don’t know how to reach the productivity gains expected.  77% stated AI tools have had the opposite effect, diminishing productivity and adding further to the workload.

An interesting contradiction of sorts is that  65% of employees share expectations on machine learning making them more productive, but the reality stands out from the perception. 

40% of workers feel too much is being asked of them with AI. The lack of preparation is heightened with 37% of C-suite leaders at firms using AI rating their workforce as skilled and ready to use the tools. That contrasts with just 17% of workers who agree with the statement. 

Almost all (96%) execs see AI driving productivity but just over a quarter (26%) have implemented training courses, and a lowly 13% have reported a “well-implemented AI strategy. 

The survey shows the disconnect in the workplace over AI and is reflected by the comments of  Kelly Monahan, managing director of The Upwork Research Institute who stated: 

“Our research shows that introducing new technologies into outdated work models and systems is failing to unlock the full expected productivity value of AI.” 

“While it’s certainly possible for AI to simultaneously boost productivity and improve employee well-being, this outcome will require a fundamental shift in how we organize talent and work.”

Image credit: Via Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

AI image to depict disconnect between bosses and workers on expectations of AI in the workplace.
Does AI increase productivity at work? New study suggests otherwise
Graeme Hanna
A striking and futuristic poster featuring a lone AI chatbot standing in the barren wasteland. The chatbot has a metallic humanoid form with glowing neon eyes and a holographic display for a face. It's surrounded by dilapidated buildings and abandoned vehicles, with a bleak and deserted atmosphere. The sky is a dark, stormy gray, and the ground is covered with rusted debris. The overall mood of the image is dystopian and post-apocalyptic, with a sense of loneliness and mystery., poster
AI ‘inbreeding’ among chatbots like ChatGPT could lead to its demise
Graeme Hanna
Google DeepMind takes AI closer to human capability in solving complex mathematics.
Google DeepMind takes AI closer to human capacity in complex math
Graeme Hanna
Meta Quest 3 display unit from a Target in Dublin, CA
Meta Quest 3 will include AI personal assistant soon
Sophie Atkinson
Ipad featuring adobe software at night.
Adobe’s integrates Firefly model, bringing AI features for Photoshop
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

AI image to depict disconnect between bosses and workers on expectations of AI in the workplace.
AI

Does AI increase productivity at work? New study suggests otherwise
Graeme Hanna15 mins

Artificial intelligence software reduces productivity and harms the working environment, according to a study from the freelance platform, Upwork.  The findings appear to question how AI is being deployed at...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.