Does AI increase productivity at work? New study suggests otherwise

Artificial intelligence software reduces productivity and harms the working environment, according to a study from the freelance platform, Upwork.

The findings appear to question how AI is being deployed at present, with a lack of understanding between staff and management on aims and expectations. The data suggests a long way to go before the advantages of the evolving technology are fully utilized.

The research was carried out on behalf of Upwork by Walr, earlier this year. 2,500 workers from the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia were polled. The respondents consisted of 1,250 C-suite executives, 625 full-time, salaried employees, and 625 freelancers, made up of different demographics between the ages of 18 and 78.

One of the headline findings from the survey points to an immediate disconnect. Management is expecting and encouraging workers to use AI to increase productivity but the demand for more comes at a cost.

“Seventy-one percent are burned out and nearly two-thirds (65 percent) report struggling with increasing employer demands,” according to the survey. “Alarmingly, one in three employees say they will likely quit their jobs in the next six months because they are burned out or overworked.”

Bosses are also asking staff to expand their skill sets (35%), take on a wide range of responsibilities (30%), return to the office (27%), work more efficiently (26%), and work more hours (20%).

Workplace leaders expect generative AI will help boost productivity compared to existing levels (96%), with 39% of companies in the study already deploying AI tools, and encouraging the use of the tech.

Failing to unlock the productivity value of AI

The dividend has not yet arrived, nor has the feeling of benefit with ordinary workers. Around half (47%) of workers already using AI say they don’t know how to reach the productivity gains expected. 77% stated AI tools have had the opposite effect, diminishing productivity and adding further to the workload.

An interesting contradiction of sorts is that 65% of employees share expectations on machine learning making them more productive, but the reality stands out from the perception.

40% of workers feel too much is being asked of them with AI. The lack of preparation is heightened with 37% of C-suite leaders at firms using AI rating their workforce as skilled and ready to use the tools. That contrasts with just 17% of workers who agree with the statement.

Almost all (96%) execs see AI driving productivity but just over a quarter (26%) have implemented training courses, and a lowly 13% have reported a “well-implemented AI strategy.

The survey shows the disconnect in the workplace over AI and is reflected by the comments of Kelly Monahan, managing director of The Upwork Research Institute who stated:

“Our research shows that introducing new technologies into outdated work models and systems is failing to unlock the full expected productivity value of AI.”

“While it’s certainly possible for AI to simultaneously boost productivity and improve employee well-being, this outcome will require a fundamental shift in how we organize talent and work.”

Image credit: Via Ideogram