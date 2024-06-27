Paroli System – What is the Paroli Betting System?

The Paroli betting system is a popular gambling strategy among gamblers that many deem a safer variant of Martingale. Unlike the Martingale, which involves doubling your bet after every loss to recuperate everything in one round, the Paroli system is about disciplined profit-taking, avoiding giving back your winnings.

Here, we will take a deep dive into the mechanics of this strategy, exploring how it functions in various gambling scenarios. Additionally, we’ll discuss the benefits of using this approach, as well as its potential pitfalls, like over-reliance on winning streaks and limited gains.

What Is the Paroli System?

It is a betting strategy primarily designed around the games of chance, such as roulette, baccarat, and blackjack. Its name is derived from the Latin word ‘’par’’, which means ‘’one that is equal’’, and fittingly, the system focuses on matching your previous bet equally after each win.

This makes it one of the positive progression betting systems, as opposed to negative progression systems where you increase the bets after each loss, like the Martingale.

The core principle of the Paroli System is to capitalize on winning streaks while keeping losses to a minimum. As with other progressive betting systems, you’ll need to carefully manage your bankroll and only focus on certain types of bets (with a nearly 50% win rate) that pay 1:1.

How Does the Paroli System Work?

The first thing any player should do is determine their betting budget and a betting size unit (how much you’ll stake per round). You can also take advantage of casino and sportsbook promotions to ramp up your gambling budget, but make sure to read the bonus terms first.

Your betting unit should be between 5% and 10% of the dedicated gambling budget, so if you plan to spend $100, you should stake $10 per round or per betting slip.

So, you bet $10 per round or slip, and if you lose, you use the same amount for the next round. If you win, you double for the next round to $20. If you lose on that one, you go back to your original bet size, and if you win, you double it again.

A good rule of thumb is to stop the ramp-up after three consecutive wins, but you are free to set these limitations or rules for yourself. The idea is that you should reset at some point or simply stop playing for the day. Remember, whenever you lose, you need to go back to your starting amount. This helps to secure profits and prevent losses from burning through your budget fast.

Examples of a Paroli System

The Paroli system is meant to be used on bets with even odds, where you have a 50% chance of winning, such as red/black roulette, pass/don’t pass craps, baccarat where you only bet on the player or the banker, and so on.

Though there’s always the house edge on all casino games, these bets are consistent enough for the system to work as they pay 1:1. The Paroli strategy is also applicable to sports betting if you bet on a single match where the payout is 1:1.

As stated, the Paroli betting system does require you to set aside a gambling budget and distribute it evenly. However, if you are using this strategy for sportsbook gambling there are betting bankroll management guides that you can use to help you determine how much to bet.

Tip of the day: As seasoned gambling experts, we often recommend tools like the Kelly criterion calculator, which helps you determine how much money to put on a single match based on the bookmaker’s odds and actual win probability. Also, if you end up guessing correctly, but the payout is lower than 1:1, which can be the case in sports betting, don’t double your next bet. Simply use that winning payout as the stake for the following bet.

Paroli System Pros and Cons

Here are some upsides and downsides to this system:

Pros Controlled risk: The system resets after each loss.

The system resets after each loss. Large win potential: Even when you hit a 3-round win streak, you still get meaningful gains.

Even when you hit a 3-round win streak, you still get meaningful gains. Simplicity: It’s pretty straightforward and easy to follow. No complex calculations are needed.

It’s pretty straightforward and easy to follow. No complex calculations are needed. Psychological benefits: By focusing on your winning streaks, your gambling experience can be more enjoyable.

By focusing on your winning streaks, your gambling experience can be more enjoyable. Bankroll management: It promotes disciplined spending by ensuring that you only increase your bets when you’re winning. Cons Dependence on winning streaks: Without a winning streak, the system may not produce significant profits, and losses can accumulate over time.

Without a winning streak, the system may not produce significant profits, and losses can accumulate over time. No recovery: When you lose a few times in a row, a win or two doesn’t help you win your money back, so it can feel bad.

Using the Paroli System for Sports Betting

The Paroli system, while traditionally used in casino games like roulette and blackjack, can also be adapted for sports betting. That said, it’s difficult to find the matches or games with odds that support this strategy.

Even if you play on a phenomenal horse racing site, there are almost no horse racing bets with a 50% win rate that pays 1:1. But tennis, football, boxing, UFC, eSports matches, and similar competitions will likely have those odds.

One more reason why Paroli betting system isn’t ideal for sportsbook gambling is fluctuating odds. Unlike fixed-odds casino games with predictable patterns, sports betting outcomes are influenced by these external factors and variables.

So, a bet that pays 1:1 doesn’t necessarily have a 50% win rate. It can be lower, but it can also be higher. Always remember that, and use other analytical tools to determine if you should back team A or team B.

Paroli Betting Strategy at a Blackjack Table

Compared to other games like roulette or baccarat, blackjack’s element of skill makes it unique. Success with the Paroli betting system in blackjack hinges on both mental acuteness and disciplined spending.

Paroli betting system blackjack strategy requires you to adhere to a so-called perfect blackjack to maintain those near-50% odds. This includes knowing when to hit, stand, double down, or split based on your cards and the dealer’s face-up card.

Also, if you plan to count cards head on over to a trusted online casino to find operators with the best live blackjack offer. Also, start with a modest initial bet until the deck shoe is halfway depleted. Then ramp up to $10, for example, and adjust your strategy around the cards that remain in the shoe.

Suppose the majority of the shoe consists of higher-value cards, your odds of hitting blackjack increase. This means you might even end up getting 2:1 payouts which will definitely help you recover your losses in the earlier rounds. After three or four consecutive wins, reset to the initial $10 bet to lock in profits.

Bear in mind that in digital blackjack games, the cards get reshuffled into the virtual deck. So there is really no point in card counting. However, using the perfect blackjack strategy and Paroli betting system will still work decently, even in a purely digital version.

Paroli Roulette Strategy

Using Paroli in roulette feels satisfying because there are multiple 1:1 bets – red/black, high/low, and odds/pair. To get the most out of your Paroli roulette strategy, pick either the French or European version of the game. Both of these only have a single 0 on the wheel.

On top of the Paroli roulette system use logic to determine your choice pattern. For example, it’s less likely to get outcomes like R/B/R/B or R/R/R/B/B/B (R – red, B- black). A more natural outcome would be R/R/B/R/B/B/R etc.

You can use these natural laws to your advantage, and you can also view the outcome history in both digital and live roulette games. Of course, you don’t need to read into it too much, but it is a neat thing to know that might be helpful.

Paroli Betting with Other Casino Games

Players will love using this strategy in baccarat. This is another casino game with 1:1 payout options. All you have to remember is to bet on either the player or the banker and ignore the tie option as well as other side bets.

Just keep in mind that while the banker bet has a slightly lower house edge, it includes a commission on the wins, but this will barely affect your budget. Also, the Paroli baccarat system is just one of many baccarat strategies that players love to use, so make sure to check the alternatives as well.

Another game where you can implement the Paroli betting system is craps. It will serve you best on bets such as pass/don’t pass or come/don’t come. Again avoid the more complex bets with higher house edges and lower win profitability.

The Reverse Paroli

The opposite of Paroli is the well-known Martingale system. Unlike Paroli, where you double your bet after each win, with Martingale, you double your bet after a loss. If you love strategies with strong recovery Martingale or reverse Paroli is the best choice out there.

You start with a bet, $50, for instance, and after a loss, you double it to $100, and then to $200, and finally to $400. If you win the $400 bet, you’ll cover all your losses ($50+$100+$200=$350) and earn a $50 profit.

The upside of the Martingale is that as long as you eventually win, the system practically guarantees you’ll cover all your losses and make a profit equal to your original bet.

However, it’s a high-risk strategy, as loss streaks aren’t impossible, and they will feel devastating.

Tips for Using the Paroli System

Here are some tips that will help you regardless of whether you’re using the Paroli betting system for sportsbook and casino games.

Set a winning goal: Determine a specific number of consecutive wins before resetting your bet to the initial amount. Usually, players choose three consecutive wins. This helps you lock in profits and minimize risk. For example, if you start with a $10 bet and win three times in a row, you would then reset your bet back to $10 regardless of whether you win or lose on the next bet.

Determine a specific number of consecutive wins before resetting your bet to the initial amount. Usually, players choose three consecutive wins. This helps you lock in profits and minimize risk. For example, if you start with a $10 bet and win three times in a row, you would then reset your bet back to $10 regardless of whether you win or lose on the next bet. Start small: Don’t go all out on your first bet. This ensures you can sustain the strategy over multiple betting sessions and reduces the impact of potential losing streaks. If your bankroll is $100, an initial bet of $10 is reasonable, representing just 10% of your total funds.

Don’t go all out on your first bet. This ensures you can sustain the strategy over multiple betting sessions and reduces the impact of potential losing streaks. If your bankroll is $100, an initial bet of $10 is reasonable, representing just 10% of your total funds. Stick to even money bets: The Paroli system is most effective when the probability of winning is close to even.

The Paroli system is most effective when the probability of winning is close to even. Discipline and consistency: Follow the system rigorously. Double your bet only after a win and reset to the initial bet after reaching your winning goal or after a loss. Avoid the temptation to deviate from the system based on hunches or emotions.

Follow the system rigorously. Double your bet only after a win and reset to the initial bet after reaching your winning goal or after a loss. Avoid the temptation to deviate from the system based on hunches or emotions. Manage your session time: Set a time limit for each gambling session to avoid extended periods of play that could lead to exhaustion and poor decision-making. For instance, decide to play for no more than two hours in a single session.

Alternatives to the Paroli Betting System

While the Paroli system can be effective for many players, others might need different strategies that align better with their risk tolerance and betting style. Here are some alternative strategies or systems:

The Martingale system: As we mentioned previously, this system is the opposite of Paroli. It involves doubling your bet after each loss. If you don’t mind taking a bigger risk, this method can pay off.

As we mentioned previously, this system is the opposite of Paroli. It involves doubling your bet after each loss. If you don’t mind taking a bigger risk, this method can pay off. D’Alembert system: A more conservative approach. You increase your bet by one unit after a loss and decrease it by one unit after a win. This system is less aggressive as it helps manage risk while aiming for steady profits.

A more conservative approach. You increase your bet by one unit after a loss and decrease it by one unit after a win. This system is less aggressive as it helps manage risk while aiming for steady profits. Fibonacci system: Based on the Fibonacci sequence, this system increases bets according to the sequence (1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, etc.) after a loss and moves two steps back after a win. The numbers in this string are supposed to represent the number of your betting units, so it’s ideal for small bets of $1 or $2.

Based on the Fibonacci sequence, this system increases bets according to the sequence (1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, etc.) after a loss and moves two steps back after a win. The numbers in this string are supposed to represent the number of your betting units, so it’s ideal for small bets of $1 or $2. Labouchere system: Also known as the cancellation system, the Labouchere involves setting a sequence of numbers that represent betting units. You bet the sum of the first and last numbers in the sequence. After a win, you cross out those numbers; after a loss, you add the lost bet to the end of the sequence.

Paroli System FAQs