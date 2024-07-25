Languagesx
Does Marvel Rivals Beta progress carry over to the full game?

Does Marvel Rivals Beta progress carry over to the full game?

Part of the Marvel Rivals roster

The Marvel Rivals Closed Beta Test is in full swing and many are sinking some real hours into the 6v6 hero fighting game.

However, if you are one of those that is trying to get as much time played as possible, you’ll likely want to know if your hard work will be there when the official 1.0 release launches.

Here, we’ll reveal what, if any progress you’ve made in the Beta will carry over to the full Marvel Rivals game.

Does your Marvel Rivals Beta level carry over to the full game?

The short answer to this is no, any levels you’ve gained during the Closed Beta Test will not be present in the official launch of the full game.

This is a little disappointing for those of you who are really going hard to get to those later levels and mastering each character in the process.

However, what it does do is put people on a level playing field which is probably for the best.

Additionally, these levels didn’t carry forward from the Alpha to the Beta anyway, so it shouldn’t be too much of a shock that the trend continues.

Will Marvel Rivals Beta rewards carry over to the full game?

Any Closed Beta Test exclusive rewards will carry forward to Marvel Rivals when it launches.

This includes the Cyan Clash Venom skin which you can acquire by hitting level 30 in the Galacta’s Quest during the test.

marvel rivals cyan clash skin

Everything else though will be gone forever. This means any other progress including the aforementioned level will be reset back to zero.

In fact, NetEase has stated that “all account information will be erased” completely but you must use the same account upon the full release to gain access to any Beta rewards earned.

Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

