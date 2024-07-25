Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Marvel Rivals Competitive mode: How to access, ranks, rewards, and more

Marvel Rivals Competitive mode: How to access, ranks, rewards, and more

marvel rivals competitive

Marvel Rivals hopes to emulate the likes of Overwatch 2 and other hero-based games with a strong Competitive mode that keeps bringing back those looking for some intense battles.

Since not all Competitive modes are made the same though, you’ll likely want to get a breakdown of how NetEase has implemented this one so you know what’s in store before queuing up.

Here, we’ll take you through a bunch of Marvel Rivals Competitive info including how to unlock it, what all of the ranks are, potential rewards, and more.

How to unlock Marvel Rivals Competitive

To unlock Competitive in Marvel Rivals you must achieve Level 5. This is a pretty simple task as you’ll just have to play the game enough to gain enough XP to make it there.

Get into those Quick Play matches, do your best, and you’ll advance to that all-important Level 5 within a few hours.

Marvel Rivals Competitive ranks explained

Currently, there are eight ranks you can progress through which is a nice challenge and one that’ll keep you engaged for some time.

These ranks are Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Grandmaster, Eternity, and One Above All.

marvel rivals competitive ranks

Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, and Grandmaster each have three divisions within but when you reach Eternity and One Above All, this is a flat rank where you only need to focus on Rank Points.

You’ll need to gain a total of 100 Rank Points to make it to the next rank and the Chrono Shield demotion protection mechanic gives you an extra chance if you hit rock bottom of the rank you’re in.

Does Marvel Rivals Competitive have placements?

At this current time, since the game is only in Beta form, there are no placements.

Instead, when you unlock Competitive at Level 5, you will automatically be put into Bronze 1 with everyone else, no special treatment for being top frag every game up to this point.

While this might be frustrating for those who believe they should be in a higher rank, it is only the Beta, and we’re sure placements will be created once the official game launches.

What are the Marvel Rivals Competitive rewards?

Iron Man and Hulk in Marvel Rivals

When you hit Gold in the Marvel Rivals Closed Beta Test, you will earn yourself a reward for doing so.

However, what the reward is has not been revealed yet. It will be announced by NetEase in due course though so keep an eye out on their socials.

As for any further rewards, we expect those who reach One Above All will earn some goodies but unfortunately there is no real confirmation on that.

When the full game launches, there will be rewards aplenty for various ranks but with the best saved for those high skilled players.

Other Marvel Rivals articles you may like

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more, making him an…

Related News

Part of the Marvel Rivals roster
Does Marvel Rivals Beta progress carry over to the full game?
Jacob Woodward
marvel rivals competitive
Marvel Rivals Competitive mode: How to access, ranks, rewards, and more
Jacob Woodward
Fallout: London bridge
The highly anticipated, fan-made Fallout: London is here but you’ll need a specific version to play it
Jacob Woodward
super mario world lego set
New interactive Super Mario World LEGO set leaked ahead of official reveal
Jacob Woodward
Sony launches new PS5 beta with personalized 3D audio. The image features a PlayStation 5 console and its controller set against a blue background with a digital waveform visual. This represents the console's new 3D audio technology capabilities.
PlayStation 5 operating system beta launches with a focus on more immersive audio
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Emerging Technologies are Changing the Human Intelligence Landscape
Technology

How Are Emerging Technologies Changing the Human Intelligence Landscape
Brad Anderson42 mins

The way we learn and do our jobs is changing because of digital tools and AI. In fact, modern tech solutions are changing the way we teach, grasp information, make...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.