Marvel Rivals Competitive mode: How to access, ranks, rewards, and more

Marvel Rivals hopes to emulate the likes of Overwatch 2 and other hero-based games with a strong Competitive mode that keeps bringing back those looking for some intense battles.

Since not all Competitive modes are made the same though, you’ll likely want to get a breakdown of how NetEase has implemented this one so you know what’s in store before queuing up.

Here, we’ll take you through a bunch of Marvel Rivals Competitive info including how to unlock it, what all of the ranks are, potential rewards, and more.

How to unlock Marvel Rivals Competitive

To unlock Competitive in Marvel Rivals you must achieve Level 5. This is a pretty simple task as you’ll just have to play the game enough to gain enough XP to make it there.

Get into those Quick Play matches, do your best, and you’ll advance to that all-important Level 5 within a few hours.

Marvel Rivals Competitive ranks explained

Currently, there are eight ranks you can progress through which is a nice challenge and one that’ll keep you engaged for some time.

These ranks are Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Grandmaster, Eternity, and One Above All.

Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, and Grandmaster each have three divisions within but when you reach Eternity and One Above All, this is a flat rank where you only need to focus on Rank Points.

You’ll need to gain a total of 100 Rank Points to make it to the next rank and the Chrono Shield demotion protection mechanic gives you an extra chance if you hit rock bottom of the rank you’re in.

Does Marvel Rivals Competitive have placements?

At this current time, since the game is only in Beta form, there are no placements.

Instead, when you unlock Competitive at Level 5, you will automatically be put into Bronze 1 with everyone else, no special treatment for being top frag every game up to this point.

While this might be frustrating for those who believe they should be in a higher rank, it is only the Beta, and we’re sure placements will be created once the official game launches.

What are the Marvel Rivals Competitive rewards?

When you hit Gold in the Marvel Rivals Closed Beta Test, you will earn yourself a reward for doing so.

However, what the reward is has not been revealed yet. It will be announced by NetEase in due course though so keep an eye out on their socials.

As for any further rewards, we expect those who reach One Above All will earn some goodies but unfortunately there is no real confirmation on that.

When the full game launches, there will be rewards aplenty for various ranks but with the best saved for those high skilled players.

