Today in prediction market news, we’re tracking the biggest stories as they unfold, including a wave of new lawsuits facing Kalshi, Google’s decision to ban prediction market extensions from its stores, the CFTC’s approval of Optex Markets as a new prediction market exchange, Polymarket’s reported bid to secure a U.S. license for margin trading, fresh debate over insider trading and employee betting policies, and the latest state and federal regulatory developments. Follow along for live updates on prediction markets, regulation, sports event trading, crypto, and the companies shaping the industry’s next chapter.
Polymarket eyes margin trading in US push
If approved, traders could open larger positions without putting up the full amount of cash upfront, bringing Polymarket a little closer to the tools institutional investors expect. The move follows Kalshi's own push into margin infrastructure.
Former senator defends prediction markets on CNBC
Heller argued there's still "so much misinformation" surrounding event contracts, describing prediction markets as transparent, consumer-friendly, and heavily regulated by the CFTC. Pointing to Kalshi's four-year approval process and ongoing regulatory oversight, he rejected claims that the industry operates without supervision, calling that assertion "flat out false."
"There is so much misinformation out there," says Fmr. Nevada Senator & Kalshi Advisor Dean Heller of prediction markets. "It's a platform that's transparent, consumer friendly and it is regulated." https://t.co/72koOuxcWc pic.twitter.com/GBTXUnDSao— Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) July 9, 2026
CFTC greenlights Optex as new prediction exchange
The CFTC today approved Optex Markets to operate as a prediction market exchange.— Dan Bernstein (@dan_bernstein_) July 9, 2026
It took just six months, continuing a trend during Donald Trump's second term.
(Graphic via @LevAkabas ) pic.twitter.com/GccmHDkgBx
New Mexico wants Kalshi case returned to state court
In the filing, New Mexico points out that courts in Massachusetts, Nevada, Washington, and Michigan have already rejected similar attempts by Kalshi to remove state enforcement actions to federal court, calling the company's removal arguments a losing strategy.
"Each theory Kalshi asserts here does not justify removal. Each has been rejected by other federal district courts."