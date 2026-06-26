Home Kalshi court setbacks, Capitol Hill action, and CFTC filings, today in prediction market news LIVE

Kalshi court setbacks, Capitol Hill action, and CFTC filings, today in prediction market news LIVE

U.S. Capitol with stock market chart illustrating prediction market legislation, Kalshi legal battles, CFTC filings, and congressional regulation.

Today in prediction market news, we’re tracking the biggest developments across the industry in real time, including a federal judge’s decision to send Kalshi’s lawsuit against Michigan back to state court, new legal filings involving Kalshi and the New Mexico Tribes, and fresh momentum for federal prediction market legislation on Capitol Hill. We’ll also cover the Senate Democrats’ effort to limit the CFTC’s litigation funding, and the latest exchange fee filings from Kalshi and Polymarket. Follow our live blog throughout the day for breaking updates, market reactions, and analysis from across the prediction markets, sports event trading, crypto, and regulated forecasting industries.

Coverage ended Updated 3 months ago

Polymarket sued by National Association of Consumer Advocates

Craig Corbeels Craig Corbeels

A new lawsuit alleges that Polymarket has engaged in a "sweeping deceptive marketing campaign" with the purpose of attracting young Americans.

DraftKings launches proprietary exchange

Craig Corbeels Craig Corbeels

DraftKings Inc. has officially announced the launch of its proprietary prediction markets exchange, DKeX. It is integrated into the unified DraftKings: Sports & Casino app.

House Panel advances bill banning lawmakers from prediction markets

Suswati Basu Suswati Basu

A House committee has advanced the Stop Lawmakers From Predicting Act (H.R. 9367), legislation that would prohibit members of Congress, their spouses, and dependent children from profiting from prediction markets. The bill cleared the House Administration Committee on a 5-4 vote after being amended, marking its first legislative milestone. It now awaits consideration by the full House. 

If enacted, the measure would ban covered individuals from trading contracts tied to government policy, political outcomes, government actions, or other events they become aware of through their congressional service. Violations would carry financial penalties of at least $2,000 or 10% of the contract's value—whichever is greater—plus any profits earned from the prohibited trades. The restrictions would take effect 180 days after enactment. The bill does not restrict the general public from using prediction markets; it applies only to members of Congress and their immediate families.

Kalshi, Polymarket file new exchange fee changes with the CFTC

Suswati Basu Suswati Basu

Kalshi and Polymarket US have each submitted new fee-related filings to the CFTC as they continue expanding their regulated exchanges. Kalshi filed a temporary rebate program that would refund all net maker and taker trading fees for eligible self-clearing members trading perpetual futures through the end of 2026, with the goal of boosting liquidity and adoption.

Separately, Kalshi proposed updating its perpetual futures fee schedule to extend its existing maker-taker pricing structure to FCM customers, with the changes scheduled to take effect after the required notice period.

Meanwhile, Polymarket US filed a revised fee schedule introducing block trading. Under the proposal, block trades will carry separate maker and taker fees, although the exchange plans to waive those fees entirely for the first three months after launch as an introductory promotion. The filing leaves Polymarket US's existing central limit order book fee schedule unchanged.

Polymarket US also submitted a related request asking the CFTC to keep portions of its fee methodology and rebate program confidential under FOIA, arguing disclosure could reveal proprietary commercial information and harm its competitive position.

Senate Democrats seek to block CFTC lawsuits against states

Suswati Basu Suswati Basu
A group of 17 Senate Democrats, led by Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Jeff Merkley, is urging Congress to stop the CFTC from using federal funds to sue states and tribes over prediction markets. 


In a letter to Senate appropriators, the lawmakers argue the agency's recent lawsuits undermine states' longstanding authority to regulate gambling and could fuel a "gambling public health crisis." 


They want language included in the FY2027 appropriations bill prohibiting the CFTC from spending taxpayer money on litigation aimed at preventing states and tribes from enforcing their gambling laws and gaming compacts. 

Kalshi moves to dismiss New Mexico tribal lawsuit

Suswati Basu Suswati Basu

Kalshi is asking a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit brought by several New Mexico tribes, arguing they lack the authority to regulate the federally regulated exchange or its non-members. 

In the filing, Kalshi contends the Commodity Exchange Act gives the CFTC exclusive jurisdiction over its event contracts, preempting tribal laws that plaintiffs seek to enforce. The exchange also argues that the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act does not expand tribal authority over non-members and says the tribes' gaming compact cannot bind Kalshi because it is not a party to the agreement. 

Kalshi highlights Biden SG's brief supporting federal oversight

Suswati Basu Suswati Basu

Kalshi lawyer and Head of Enforcement Robert Denault is drawing attention to a new legal brief from former Biden administration Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, who is representing PredictIt in its fight against state regulators. 

Denault says the brief argues that prediction markets serve an important economic purpose, function as federally regulated exchanges rather than sportsbooks or casinos, and require exclusive nationwide federal oversight under the CFTC. 

According to the filing, applying a patchwork of state gambling laws would undermine prediction markets' core benefits, including price discovery, information aggregation, and risk hedging. The brief adds another significant voice to the growing legal debate over federal versus state authority.

Michigan judge sends Kalshi back to state court

Suswati Basu Suswati Basu
Welcome to today's live blog.


The legal battle between Kalshi and the Michigan Attorney General has taken another turn. A federal judge has remanded the case back to Michigan state court, cancelling a scheduled oral argument and rejecting Kalshi's attempt to keep the dispute in federal court. 

In a detailed opinion, Judge Paul Maloney said the state's claims don't necessarily raise federal issues, questioned Kalshi's broad preemption arguments under the Commodity Exchange Act, and found the CFTC isn't a necessary party to the case. The decision means the fight now returns to state court, where Michigan's request for a preliminary injunction against Kalshi is already pending.

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The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

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Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

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