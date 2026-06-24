Home Meta ‘eyes its own exchange,’ more CFTC lawsuits, today in prediction market news LIVE

Meta ‘eyes its own exchange,’ more CFTC lawsuits, today in prediction market news LIVE

Meta logo over financial trading charts representing Meta's exploration of prediction markets amid CFTC regulatory scrutiny and industry developments.

Today in prediction market news, we’re tracking the biggest developments across the industry in real time, including reports that Meta is exploring prediction markets, new legal challenges involving the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Follow our live blog throughout the day for breaking updates, market reactions, and analysis from across the prediction markets, sports event trading, crypto, and regulated forecasting industries.

Coverage ended Updated 3 months ago

Former Kalshi counsel weighs in to CFTC argument

Suswati Basu Suswati Basu
Former Kalshi Chief Regulatory Officer and General Counsel Elie Mishory has defended the legitimacy of the CFTC's current one-member structure, arguing the agency is fundamentally chair-driven and would likely operate similarly with a full commission. His comments come as critics increasingly question the CFTC's authority amid ongoing prediction market litigation.

Ohio backs Polymarket appeal

Suswati Basu Suswati Basu
A closely watched legal battle over prediction markets took another turn overnight. Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson has filed a recent Michigan federal court decision as supplemental authority in Polymarket’s Sixth Circuit appeal, arguing the ruling supports a broader federal preemption theory and could strengthen challenges to state-level restrictions.

FIFA’s prediction market problem

Suswati Basu Suswati Basu
As prediction markets attract billions in trading volume around the World Cup, FIFA’s official prediction market partner is struggling to gain traction. According to Front Office Sports, Polymarket has handled roughly $3 billion in World Cup winner bets and Kalshi about $500 million, while ADI PredictStreet has generated just $57,000.


Meta prediction market rumor hits stocks

Suswati Basu Suswati Basu

Shares of prediction market-adjacent companies slipped after reports that Meta is developing a forecasting app called “Arena.” While the project is reportedly focused on points-based predictions rather than real-money trading, investors appear to be weighing the competitive threat posed by Meta’s billions of users and vast distribution network.

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The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

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Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

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Polymarket International and Kalshi have pushed their event-contract platforms deeper into stock-linked and corporate-metric wagers, with Polymarket traders placing more than $220 million across roughly 31,000 stock-related markets by early...

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