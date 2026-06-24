Today in prediction market news, we’re tracking the biggest developments across the industry in real time, including reports that Meta is exploring prediction markets, new legal challenges involving the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Follow our live blog throughout the day for breaking updates, market reactions, and analysis from across the prediction markets, sports event trading, crypto, and regulated forecasting industries.
Former Kalshi counsel weighs in to CFTC argument
Mishory wrote a 14-paragraph LinkedIn post today explaining why it annoys him when people question the CFTC's ability to govern with four commissioner slots left empty. https://t.co/WODPYxl3Gt— Dan Bernstein (@dan_bernstein_) June 23, 2026
Ohio backs Polymarket appeal
Ohio's newly-appointed Attorney General Andy Wilson (@OhioAG) has filed the recent Michigan decision denying Polymarket's motion for preliminary injunction as "supplemental authority" in the Sixth Circuit appeal, says it raises "a comparable preemption theory." pic.twitter.com/sgSvRNglWf— Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) June 23, 2026
FIFA’s prediction market problem
How much has been traded on prediction markets on the World Cup winner?— Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 23, 2026
Polymarket - $3 billion
Kalshi - $500 million
On ADI PredictStreet, the official prediction market partner of the World Cup? Just $57,000. pic.twitter.com/GOdtDlOyIM
Meta prediction market rumor hits stocks
Shares of prediction market-adjacent companies slipped after reports that Meta is developing a forecasting app called “Arena.” While the project is reportedly focused on points-based predictions rather than real-money trading, investors appear to be weighing the competitive threat posed by Meta’s billions of users and vast distribution network.