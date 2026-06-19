Today in prediction market news, we’re tracking the biggest developments across the industry in real time, including reports of Kalshi’s early IPO discussions, disputes over alleged fake stories and misinformation, new legislation that could reshape the sector, and other major stories impacting prediction markets, sports event trading, and regulated forecasting platforms. Follow our live blog throughout the day for breaking updates, market reactions, and analysis from across the prediction markets, crypto, and iGaming sectors.
Tribal gaming leaders watch prediction markets closely
"For Anisa, the issue is especially close to home. Southern Paiute peoples have called this land home for generations, long before Nevada was a state, long before the Strip existed. Nevada has some of the most robust gaming oversight in the world, yet platforms like Kalshi continue to operate outside the state’s gaming regulatory framework. If tribes and gaming operators are expected to follow established rules, prediction markets should not be allowed to operate under a different standard."
Prediction markets are attracting billions of dollars in activity, but what could they mean for tribal gaming and sovereignty?— Native News Online (@nativenews_net) June 18, 2026
Explore the debate w/ @BoydLawUNLV students.#sponsored #TribalGaming #IndianCountry #TribalSovereignty #IGRA
Read now ⬇️https://t.co/TYd8kGql8N
Kalshi reportedly exploring IPO path
Exclusive: Kalshi has surpassed $2 billion in annualized revenue and has held early, informal talks with investment banks about an IPO, according to sources https://t.co/lGiM0FRSY4— Yueqi Yang (@Yueqi_Yang) June 18, 2026
Gillibrand’s son 'lands $30M for trading startup'
Theodore Gillibrand, the son of Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, has reportedly raised $30 million for the American Perpetuals Exchange Corporation (APEC), a startup focused on bringing perpetual futures contracts to U.S. traders. Backed by Lux Capital, the company is reportedly valued at $300 million and plans to pursue regulatory approval for products tied to stocks and indexes.
Steil unveils bill targeting congressional prediction market trading
The proposal is designed to address concerns that lawmakers could profit from nonpublic information, as scrutiny of insider trading risks in prediction markets continues to grow. The legislation would impose financial penalties on violators and adds to a growing list of congressional efforts to regulate prediction market participation by public officials.
Kalshi rejects probe claims amid insider trading debate
Kalshi has pushed back against reports linking U.S. Senator Jim Banks and Indiana State Representative Andrew Ireland to an insider-trading investigation, disputing claims that banks, Irish authorities, or Indiana officials are probing the matter. The dispute comes as prediction markets face growing scrutiny over market integrity, insider trading risks, and regulatory oversight, with Kalshi continuing to emphasize its surveillance and enforcement measures.
This is false. Kalshi is not investigating Sen. Banks or State Rep. Ireland. We have no evidence of suspicious trading activity in this market.— robertjdenault (@robertjdenault) June 18, 2026
The @HoosierEnquirer submitted a whistleblower tip to Kalshi making the claims below. We confirmed receipt and promised to look into… https://t.co/t6Y5HdLUj7