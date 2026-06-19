Home Kalshi IPO talks, fake story claims, new bills, today in prediction market news LIVE

Kalshi IPO talks, fake story claims, new bills, today in prediction market news LIVE

Kalshi IPO concept image featuring the Kalshi logo beside large IPO lettering and a stock market chart, illustrating reports of Kalshi IPO talks and prediction market industry growth.

Today in prediction market news, we’re tracking the biggest developments across the industry in real time, including reports of Kalshi’s early IPO discussions, disputes over alleged fake stories and misinformation, new legislation that could reshape the sector, and other major stories impacting prediction markets, sports event trading, and regulated forecasting platforms. Follow our live blog throughout the day for breaking updates, market reactions, and analysis from across the prediction markets, crypto, and iGaming sectors.

Coverage ended Updated 3 months ago

Tribal gaming leaders watch prediction markets closely

Suswati Basu Suswati Basu
Prediction markets are drawing attention far beyond Wall Street. A new commentary from Native News Online points to growing concerns within tribal gaming and governance circles, where leaders are weighing how the rapid expansion of platforms like Kalshi could affect tribal gaming revenues, regulatory authority, and tribal sovereignty. 


"For Anisa, the issue is especially close to home. Southern Paiute peoples have called this land home for generations, long before Nevada was a state, long before the Strip existed. Nevada has some of the most robust gaming oversight in the world, yet platforms like Kalshi continue to operate outside the state’s gaming regulatory framework. If tribes and gaming operators are expected to follow established rules, prediction markets should not be allowed to operate under a different standard."


Kalshi reportedly exploring IPO path

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Kalshi could be inching closer to the public markets. According to a report from The Information, the prediction market operator has surpassed $2 billion in annualized revenue and has held early, informal discussions with investment banks about a potential IPO. 

Gillibrand’s son 'lands $30M for trading startup'

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Theodore Gillibrand, the son of Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, has reportedly raised $30 million for the American Perpetuals Exchange Corporation (APEC), a startup focused on bringing perpetual futures contracts to U.S. traders. Backed by Lux Capital, the company is reportedly valued at $300 million and plans to pursue regulatory approval for products tied to stocks and indexes. 

Steil unveils bill targeting congressional prediction market trading

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House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil has introduced the Stop Lawmakers from Predicting Act, a bill that would bar members of Congress, their spouses, and dependent children from trading on prediction markets tied to government actions, public policy, or political outcomes. 


The proposal is designed to address concerns that lawmakers could profit from nonpublic information, as scrutiny of insider trading risks in prediction markets continues to grow. The legislation would impose financial penalties on violators and adds to a growing list of congressional efforts to regulate prediction market participation by public officials. 

Kalshi rejects probe claims amid insider trading debate

Suswati Basu Suswati Basu
Good morning. Welcome to today's live blog. 


Kalshi has pushed back against reports linking U.S. Senator Jim Banks and Indiana State Representative Andrew Ireland to an insider-trading investigation, disputing claims that banks, Irish authorities, or Indiana officials are probing the matter. The dispute comes as prediction markets face growing scrutiny over market integrity, insider trading risks, and regulatory oversight, with Kalshi continuing to emphasize its surveillance and enforcement measures.

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The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the gambling and blockchain industries for major developments, new product and brand launches, game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to in-house staff writers with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

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Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

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The Sixth US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Friday 25 September that Ohio and Tennessee can regulate Kalshi's event contracts under their own gambling laws, rejecting the company's bid...

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