Home NCAA permanently bars Adam Njie after betting information sharing case

NCAA permanently bars Adam Njie after betting information sharing case

Dayton Flyers basketball player in red No. 2 jersey pointing toward camera during official team portrait. NCAA permanently bars Adam Njie after betting information sharing case

Former Iona University basketball player Adam Njie Jr. has been permanently ruled ineligible for NCAA competition after an investigation found he shared information with bettors before two games during the 2024-25 season and falsely indicated he would take part in point-shaving schemes.

The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions approved a negotiated resolution that classified the conduct as a Level I violation, the most serious category under NCAA rules. The case centered on games against Rice and Sacred Heart in December 2024.

Investigators traced the matter to a wider sports wagering probe. NCAA enforcement staff interviewed a source in 2025 while examining betting activity connected to college basketball. The review found that a bettor placed three wagers totaling $15,500 on Rice to cover the first-half spread against Iona on Dec. 1, 2024.

Adam Njie communications with bettors before Rice and Sacred Heart NCAA matchup

According to the resolution, Njie knew a bettor through a friend. They were described as someone known for paying student-athletes to influence games.

Before the Rice matchup, Njie admitted telling the bettor he would throw the first half. He later told investigators he never actually carried out that plan. After the game, the bettor allegedly threatened him over gambling losses tied to his performance.

The resolution says Njie then told the bettor he would throw the first half of Iona’s Dec. 6 game against Sacred Heart to recover those losses. He again maintained that he never intentionally tried to lose the first half.

Digital evidence reviewed by investigators showed that Njie communicated with the bettor before both games. Records also supported claims that threats were made before the Sacred Heart contest.

Rather than determining whether game outcomes were manipulated, the NCAA focused on the information Njie provided. The resolution states that on December 1 and December 6, 2024, Njie violated NCAA standards by “knowingly provid[ing] information, to individuals involved in sports betting activities before two men’s basketball games to financially benefit others.”

The decision arrives as college basketball continues to face scrutiny over gambling-related misconduct. Federal authorities announced charges against 26 people in January 2026 in an alleged point-shaving and game-fixing scheme that affected NCAA Division I men’s basketball and games in China. Several current and former players were named in that case.

The NCAA has also permanently barred six former student-athletes from New Orleans, Mississippi Valley State and Arizona State after separate investigations found betting-related manipulation or the sharing of insider information. In another ongoing matter, Nevada regulators have linked unusual wagering activity involving Fresno State basketball to a criminal investigation that has already resulted in one arrest.

Throughout the NCAA process, Njie denied manipulating games but cooperated with multiple interviews. The Committee on Infractions approved the negotiated resolution on June 18, 2026, and noted that the outcome carries no precedential value under NCAA rules.

Featured image: NCAA / Dayton Flyers via YouTube

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Suswati Basu
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Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

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