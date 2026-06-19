Kalshi is pushing back against a report that said the prediction-market platform was investigating U.S. Sen. Jim Banks and Indiana State Rep. Andrew Ireland over alleged insider trading connected to Indiana’s Secretary of State race.

Robert Denault, the company’s head of enforcement and legal counsel, said that claim is wrong and stated that Kalshi has not found evidence of suspicious activity in the market cited by the report.

This is false. Kalshi is not investigating Sen. Banks or State Rep. Ireland. We have no evidence of suspicious trading activity in this market.



The @HoosierEnquirer submitted a whistleblower tip to Kalshi making the claims below. We confirmed receipt and promised to look into… https://t.co/t6Y5HdLUj7 — robertjdenault (@robertjdenault) June 18, 2026

“This is false. Kalshi is not investigating Sen. Banks or State Rep. Ireland. We have no evidence of suspicious trading activity in this market,” Denault wrote in a public statement.

The dispute began after a social media post from the Hoosier Enquirer said Kalshi had confirmed an investigation involving Banks and Ireland. Denault said the publication had submitted a whistleblower tip containing the allegations and received a standard acknowledgment that the information would be reviewed.

According to Denault, that routine response was later presented as proof that a formal investigation existed.

“The Hoosier Enquirer submitted a whistleblower tip to Kalshi making the claims below. We confirmed receipt and promised to look into it, as we do with all tips. They then manufactured a fake story claiming we confirmed an investigation,” Denault wrote.

He added: “This reporting is deliberately dishonest and misleading. We have sent them a cease and desist.”

After Denault’s statement, the Hoosier Enquirer posted what it said was Kalshi’s response to the whistleblower submission. In the screenshot, a message from a Kalshi compliance account states that the company had received the report and “will investigate accordingly.” The message also says Kalshi could not share updates or details on ongoing investigations and directed the publication to the company’s public disciplinary notices.

That's our standard reply to every tip. This is idiotic. — Jacki McGavick (@jackikotkiewicz) June 18, 2026

The Hoosier Enquirer cited the email as evidence that Kalshi initially indicated it would investigate the allegations, while critics of the publication argued the response appeared to be a standard acknowledgment sent when tips are received. Former Kalshi spokesperson Jacki McGavick responded publicly, writing, “That’s our standard reply to every tip. This is idiotic.”



Kalshi says safeguards and enforcement are already in place after denying Indiana probe

The disagreement comes as Kalshi has been publicly pointing to its enforcement program and insider-trading controls.

Earlier this year, the company announced new safeguards intended to automatically block political candidates from trading on markets tied to their own campaigns. Kalshi also said athletes, officials, referees, and other sports participants would be prevented from trading on markets connected to competitions in which they are involved.

The company said the changes were developed in response to growing regulatory attention and concerns about conflicts of interest in prediction markets. Kalshi has also added whistleblower reporting tools and increased monitoring of trading activity.

In February, both Kalshi and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission highlighted insider-trading enforcement actions involving a political candidate and a media insider. Kalshi said it had opened roughly 200 investigations during the previous year, with more than a dozen resulting in formal enforcement actions.

The company later identified three political candidates who were penalized for trading on markets connected to their own elections: Minnesota state senator Matt Klein, Virginia Senate candidate Mark Moran, and Texas congressional candidate Ezekiel Enriquez. Each received a five-year suspension, while financial penalties varied by case.

Those actions were tied to Kalshi Rule 5.17(z), which bars traders from participating in markets where they can influence outcomes.

Despite those enforcement efforts, Denault said the allegations involving Banks and Ireland have not resulted in a formal investigation. His statement did not address the underlying claims contained in the tip beyond saying that Kalshi has no evidence of suspicious trading and has not opened a case involving either official.

Featured image: Kalshi / Canva