Home NFL rejects Brendan Sorsby Supplemental Draft bid as gambling questions persist

NFL rejects Brendan Sorsby Supplemental Draft bid as gambling questions persist

Brendan Sorsby speaks at a football facility visit as NFL Supplemental Draft eligibility decision and NCAA gambling controversy

The NFL has turned down a request from college quarterback Brendan Sorsby for special eligibility to enter the league through a Supplemental Draft, pointing to both the circumstances of his NCAA ineligibility and the league’s decision not to hold a Supplemental Draft in 2026.

In a June 23 letter sent to Sorsby, NFL Management Council General Counsel Lawrence P. Ferazani Jr. said the league had reviewed a Petition for Special Eligibility dated June 16 and decided not to grant it.

“As announced earlier today, the League has elected not to conduct a Supplemental Draft this year,” Ferazani wrote.

According to the letter, the collective bargaining agreement gives the NFL sole authority to decide whether a Supplemental Draft will take place. The league said no draft had been scheduled for 2026 because no other player had sought entry through that process.

Ferazani also criticized the timing and content of the filing. The NFL said the petition arrived only three business days before the deadline and did not include supporting records or documentation.

“Your Petition—filed three business days before the deadline, without any supporting information or documentation, and only after abandoning your recent litigation efforts to avoid NCAA sanctions—does not provide a basis for the League to alter those plans,” the letter stated.

NFL cites gambling allegations and lack of accountability in Brendan Sorsby draft eligibility case

The NFL said Sorsby’s petition offered only three reasons for seeking Supplemental Draft eligibility: that he had been ruled ineligible by the NCAA, had exhausted options to continue competing in college football, and wanted to pursue an NFL career.

League officials said the filing did not explain the NCAA ruling or provide details about when and why it was issued. Ferazani noted that publicly available information indicated the NCAA determined in May 2026 that Sorsby was permanently ineligible because of gambling-related conduct during his college career.

The NFL acknowledged it did not have the full NCAA investigative record and said Sorsby did not submit those materials with his request. Even so, the league said available reporting suggested repeated violations of rules intended to protect competitive integrity.

Ferazani referenced reports alleging that Sorsby placed wagers involving his own team and teammates and used intermediary accounts to hide betting activity. The letter further noted reports that some conduct may have violated state law.

“Your Petition does not address these matters. Nor does it demonstrate accountability for your conduct or indicate whether, or how, you would adhere to the League’s rules and policies governing the integrity of competition,” the letter said.

The decision comes after a series of legal battles tied to the NCAA ruling. Reports have detailed Sorsby’s efforts to challenge the sanctions in court, including litigation connected to his eligibility after leaving Texas Tech. A judge later issued a ruling that cleared the way for parts of that dispute to move forward, but the fight over his NCAA status ultimately did not produce the outcome he sought.

The NFL encouraged Sorsby to continue preparing for a conventional path into the league.

“As Commissioner Goodell has emphasized, participation in the NFL is a privilege that carries with it significant responsibilities, including accountability,” Ferazani wrote. “By all accounts, you are a talented player with the potential for future success. We encourage you to focus on preparing for possible entry into the NFL through the 2027 NFL Annual Draft.”

Featured image: Cincinnati Bearcats (GoBearcats) via YouTube

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Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

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