North Carolina gambling votes, states taking action on horse racing, and more, today in gambling news LIVE

Today in gambling news, we’re tracking two pivotal votes in North Carolina – one that paves the way for a revised tax bill that includes sports betting changes, and one that would potentially see the Lumbee Tribe construct a land-based casino in the southeastern section of the state. Beyond that, both New York and Maryland have increased involvement in the horse racing world for two very different reasons, and more is sure to come. Follow our live blog throughout the day for the latest breaking updates, voting results, reactions, analysis, and more from the gambling industry and beyond.