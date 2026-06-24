A proposed change to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina constitution has been defeated by voters, stopping plans that could have opened the door to future tribal gaming projects and a possible casino resort in Robeson County.

The result followed months of discussion inside the tribe about whether gaming should become part of a broader economic development strategy after federal recognition was secured in 2025.

BREAKING: Lumbee Chairman John Lowery says that the Tribe’s gaming amendment has failed



No official numbers from the Tribe’s election board, but some unofficial numbers floating around also suggest the “no” vote has won pic.twitter.com/oDWqIHa2gJ — Chris Stiles (@ChrisStilesRob) June 24, 2026

Lumbee Tribal Chairman John L. Lowery announced the outcome in a after voting concluded on Tuesday (June 23).

“Tonight, a majority of the Lumbee people have spoken, and they have said no to progress and have decided to stay with the status quo or simply staying with the way things are,” Lowery wrote.

Lowery said he would accept the decision and would not bring the matter back during the final 18 months of his term.

“As a federally recognized Indian tribe, we had the opportunity, like so many of our brother and sister tribes, to exercise our sovereignty rights to the fullest and generate billions of dollars to assist our tribal members and lift this entire region,” he said. “This decision by the majority of Lumbee voters is historic and ensures we will not move forward with gaming.”

Lumbee voters reject casino path after months of debate

Earlier this year, the Tribal Council voted to place the constitutional amendment before tribal citizens after obtaining the required two-thirds approval.

Backers of the proposal said gaming revenue could create a long-term source of funding for housing, healthcare, education, infrastructure and other services. During council discussions in April, Lowery argued that the tribe needed additional revenue streams to keep pace with growing demands and spoke of dramatically expanding the tribal budget over time.

Supporters also pointed to a 241-acre property the tribe purchased in Robeson County. Tribal officials had identified the site as a potential location for the proposed Lumbee Dark Water Resort, a large project that could have included gaming, hotels, entertainment attractions, retail development, water features and convention space.

Campaign materials distributed before the election described the resort as a destination development covering more than 200 acres and capable of generating thousands of jobs across southeastern North Carolina.

“For generations, the Lumbee people have fought for recognition, opportunity, and a better future,” the campaign wrote. “The question is no longer whether we deserve opportunity. The question is whether we are willing to seize it.”

Opponents focused much of their criticism on governance and oversight issues. Some argued the amendment would place too much authority in tribal leadership, while others questioned whether enough details had been provided about how future gaming operations would be managed.

The defeat leaves uncertainty around the future use of the Robeson County property. Tribal leaders have said the land could still support other development, including a business and industrial park intended to attract employers and create jobs.

“I will honor the wishes of the majority,” Lowery said. “I will not bring this issue forward again over the remaining 18 months of my tenure.”

Featured image: LumbeesChoose.com / SOSHNY