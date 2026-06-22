Home New York orders statewide racetrack barn fire safety review after Saratoga Casino Hotel blaze

New York orders statewide racetrack barn fire safety review after Saratoga Casino Hotel blaze

Saratoga Casino Hotel harness racing track in Saratoga Springs, New York, with scoreboard, American flag, and backstretch area under a blue sky following statewide barn fire safety review.

New York racing regulators have started a statewide review of fire prevention and suppression systems in horse barns after a devastating blaze at Saratoga Casino Hotel’s harness track claimed the lives of 17 horses.

The fire broke out before dawn on June 16 at the Saratoga Springs facility. According to the Saratoga Springs Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire at about 2:31 a.m. at the harness racing complex on Nelson Avenue.

Authorities said the barn contained 18 horses. Seventeen died in the fire, while one escaped with minor injuries. The structure was destroyed.

The horses were owned by connections associated with two trainers. Robyn Mangiardi lost 11 horses, and Timothy Benson lost six.

Fire safety review underway across New York after Saratoga Casino Hotel blaze

In response to the loss, the New York State Gaming Commission said it is conducting an immediate examination of fire safety practices and equipment at barns located at all 11 racetracks across the state.

“The fire at Saratoga was a terrible tragedy, and we offer our deepest condolences to the connections of the horses that were lost. We are conducting an immediate, top-to-bottom review of fire prevention methods currently in place at barns and determining what more can be done to prevent such a tragedy from reoccurring,” said Gaming Commission Chairman Brian O’Dwyer.

Firefighters arriving at the scene found the barn heavily engulfed in flames. Officials said conditions were already advanced, forcing crews to fight the fire defensively while focusing on protecting nearby structures from ignition. Mutual aid agencies were called in to assist with water supply operations, scene support and emergency coverage elsewhere in the city.

Emergency responders, law enforcement officers, track employees and others worked to move animals from nearby barns when conditions permitted. Even with those efforts, fatalities occurred inside the affected structure.

Officials said the fire remained confined to a single barn and did not spread to neighboring buildings. Security personnel from Saratoga Casino Hotel and Saratoga Race Course helped evacuate horses from surrounding areas. Roughly 350 horses are normally housed in the backstretch section of the property.

No civilian injuries were reported. Fire officials also said there were no reported firefighter injuries at the time information was released.

“The loss suffered today is heartbreaking for our racing community,” said Sam Gerrity, Chief Executive Officer of Saratoga Casino Hotel. “Our thoughts remain with Robyn, Tim, their teams, the horse owners, and everyone affected by this tragedy. We are deeply grateful to the security personnel, first responders, and racing staff whose swift actions helped protect the horses and people in the surrounding barns.”

Industry leaders also expressed sympathy as investigators continued their work.

“This is a sobering day in our industry, a horseperson’s worst nightmare. We express our deep condolences to all impacted and thank all emergency responders and track workers for their quick response,” said Henry Westbrook Jr., President of the Saratoga Harness Horsepersons Association.

Supervisor Sarah Burger, counsel for the association, added: “This tragic loss is a reminder this can happen anywhere. My heartfelt condolences go out to all impacted. Thank you to all first responders local and state for your prompt response. We must work to learn the cause and do everything in our power to ensure this does not happen again.”

A commission panel led by Martin Mack, with Commissioners Peter Moschetti and Jerry Skurnik, will review the Saratoga incident and assess barn fire-prevention infrastructure statewide. The cause remains under investigation, and Saratoga Casino Hotel said grief counseling and a memorial service are being planned for those affected.

Featured image: Saratoga Casino via Facebook

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Suswati Basu
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Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

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