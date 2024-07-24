Languagesx
Marvel Rivals hero list: Who are the playable characters in the Closed Beta?

Marvel Rivals hero list: Who are the playable characters in the Closed Beta?

The Marvel universe has a seemingly infinite number of superheroes in it coupled with so many crossovers for you to count.

With Marvel Rivals, it attempts to further this and really pit them against each other to see which combination comes out on top.

With this, the Marvel Rivals roster is something that you’ll want to know straight away to see if your favorite hero has made the cut.

Here is all we know on the playable characters in Marvel Rivals so you can call shotgun on your choices ahead of diving into the game.

Complete Marvel Rivals roster: All currently available heroes

The Marvel Rivals Alpha had a pretty impressive selection of heroes available with many being happy that such a wide variety of franchises within the universe have been catered for.

With the Closed Beta Test, there have been even more characters added, allowing you to get a feel for additional abilities and the balancing that NetEase has put in play.

Here is the full currently available and announced Marvel Rivals hero list so you can see if your favorite is playable:

  • Adam Warlock (Added in the Closed Beta)
  • Black Panther
  • Bruce Banner/Hulk
  • Dr. Strange
  • Groot
  • Hela
  • Iron Man
  • Loki
  • Luna Snow
  • Magik
  • Magneto
  • Mantis
  • Namor
  • Peni Parker
  • Rocket Raccoon
  • Scarlet Witch
  • Spider-Man
  • Storm
  • Star-Lord
  • The Punisher
  • Venom (Added in the Closed Beta)

Naturally, we expect more heroes to be added in the main game once the full release comes around.

There are some leaks out there suggesting that we could see the likes of Captain America and Black Widow from The Avengers, coupled with Wolverine and Storm from the X-Men.

In the latest Closed Beta, along with those new characters in the above list, there are references to both Deadpool and Spider-Gwen, which some are suggesting could be the next additions to the game.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob Woodward

Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019.

