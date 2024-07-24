Marvel Rivals hero list: Who are the playable characters in the Closed Beta?

The Marvel universe has a seemingly infinite number of superheroes in it coupled with so many crossovers for you to count.

With Marvel Rivals, it attempts to further this and really pit them against each other to see which combination comes out on top.

With this, the Marvel Rivals roster is something that you’ll want to know straight away to see if your favorite hero has made the cut.

Here is all we know on the playable characters in Marvel Rivals so you can call shotgun on your choices ahead of diving into the game.

Complete Marvel Rivals roster: All currently available heroes

The Marvel Rivals Alpha had a pretty impressive selection of heroes available with many being happy that such a wide variety of franchises within the universe have been catered for.

With the Closed Beta Test, there have been even more characters added, allowing you to get a feel for additional abilities and the balancing that NetEase has put in play.

Here is the full currently available and announced Marvel Rivals hero list so you can see if your favorite is playable:

Adam Warlock (Added in the Closed Beta)

Black Panther

Bruce Banner/Hulk

Dr. Strange

Groot

Hela

Iron Man

Loki

Luna Snow

Magik

Magneto

Mantis

Namor

Peni Parker

Rocket Raccoon

Scarlet Witch

Spider-Man

Storm

Star-Lord

The Punisher

Venom (Added in the Closed Beta)

Naturally, we expect more heroes to be added in the main game once the full release comes around.

There are some leaks out there suggesting that we could see the likes of Captain America and Black Widow from The Avengers, coupled with Wolverine and Storm from the X-Men.

In the latest Closed Beta, along with those new characters in the above list, there are references to both Deadpool and Spider-Gwen, which some are suggesting could be the next additions to the game.