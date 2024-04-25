Languagesx
Marvel Rivals – Release date speculation, trailers, platforms, and everything we know

Marvel Rivals – Release date speculation, trailers, platforms, and everything we know

The Marvel Rivals announcement image
TL:DR

  • Marvel Rivals pre-alpha test set for May 2024.
  • Expected full release in Q1 2025, currently PC exclusive.
  • Roster includes diverse Marvel characters like Black Panther, Iron Man, and Loki.

Superhero games have had a rough time of it lately with both Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League and Marvel’s Avengers both not exactly capturing fan’s attention for very long. Marvel Rivals looks to change that, bringing in Overwatch-esque gameplay that many know and love.

If hearing that has piqued your interest, we’ll reveal all on the game shortly, including any Marvel Rivals release date information, trailers, platforms, and further juicy details.

Is there a Marvel Rivals release date?

Marvel Rivals doesn’t currently have a release date for the full game but there will be a pre-alpha test in May 2024.

It is expected that Rivals will be a 2025 release though if all things go well with the alpha and any subsequent betas if they come to fruition. If we were to guess a full release window, we’d probably say Q1 2025 since the game is already in an alpha-ready state and everything from here is all about balancing and tweaks to the core of the game.

Marvel Rivals trailers

There has technically only been one trailer that has been released for Marvel Rivals – its announcement trailer. Despite it only being an ‘announcement’, rather than the usual sweeping camera showing off some nice visuals and a cliff-hanger character reveal, there’s a whole lot of info to break down.

You’re shown almost two minutes of pure gameplay, gifting you a large roster of characters coupled with a bunch of their abilities so you know what they’re about. Take a look for yourself below and prepare yourself to get seriously hyped.

There are also a few other videos that have gone live on the official Marvel Rivals YouTube channel, but these are more focused on the maps and deeper dives on the roster, so technically aren’t trailers. Read on for more information on those!

Marvel Rivals platforms

The only platform that Marvel Rivals has officially been announced on is PC. This is somewhat surprising considering that a game of this ilk will certainly be a hit on consoles, but thankfully, you console owners don’t need to fret too much as it appears it could be in the works.

As stated by the team in the official Marvel Rivals Discord, they are “actively exploring potential releases on other platforms” and the Steam release will be the game’s “first stop”. This definitely looks like PC will be Rivals’ launch platform but will venture elsewhere after.

This is something that has also been backed up by recent rumors which stated that both PS5 and Xbox code references were hidden in the Marvel Rivals website, strongly implying a console release will be on the way.

What is the Marvel Rivals heroes roster?

Hulk from Marvel Rivals

One of the most important parts of a game that is similar to Overwatch, with its hero based character selection, is the roster to pick from. This is especially true when handling Marvel superheroes as there are both fan-favorites and simply powerful beings that most will want to control.

Thankfully, Marvel Rivals will feature characters from throughout the whole universe meaning it will be a diverse roster to pick from. Here are all of the announced heroes that will be available in the game based on both official word from the creators as well as what we could find in the announcement trailer:

  • Black Panther
  • Bruce Banner/Hulk
  • Doctor Strange
  • Galactus
  • Groot
  • Iron Man
  • Loki
  • Luna Snow
  • Magik
  • Magneto
  • Mantis
  • Namor
  • Peni Parker
  • Punisher
  • Rocket Racoon
  • Scarlet Witch
  • Spider-Man
  • Star-Lord
  • Storm

This is certainly a wide selection of superheroes consisting of both ones that have appeared in the recent movies, as well as some more obscure ones the comic book fans will appreciate.

Loki has actually just received a full character reveal video showcasing his powers in a match. Here is the full breakdown so you can get up to speed on all of his abilities:

All announced Marvel Rivals maps

Yggsgard in Marvel Rivals

There has only been one map that has been announced so far for Marvel Rivals – Yggsgard.

This is a map that is set beneath the sky-shutting canopy of the World Tree, Yggdrasill, and as you would likely infer from the name, is within Asgard. This means that there is a lot of gold throughout with both statues of the gods coupled with trims of pretty much every corner featuring the metal. Looking to the skybox, you are able to see the beautiful aforementioned tree as well as a great view of the stars, setting the mood for the whole scene.

You can take more of a deep dive into the map by watching the full map reveal below. It will give you more of an insight into the different lanes and how you may structure your attacks.

How to sign up for the Marvel Rivals closed alpha

Thankfully, if you want to get involved in some 6v6 superhero action, you won’t have to wait until the full release of the game. This is because there is a closed alpha that you’re able to sign up for right now, allowing you to get the core mechanics tested ahead of more development.

To sign up for the Marvel Rivals closed alpha, you will have to fill in this form which puts you in a pool to be selected from. There’s no guarantee you will be chosen but you’ve got to be in it to win it at the end of the day.

tags
Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more

