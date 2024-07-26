Languagesx
Deadpool & Wolverine x Fortnite: Release time, skins, price, and more

The hype around Deadpool & Wolverine is palpable and rightly so since we get to see Hugh Jackman reprising his legendary role but this time, in the comic book accurate suit.

Thankfully, you too will be able to don the iconic blue and yellow, along with the contrasting red and black of Deadpool in your favorite everything game Fortnite.

Here, we’ll break down what all of the Deadpool & Wolverine x Fortnite skins are as well as their price so you know what’s in store once the official release time hits.

Deadpool & Wolverine x Fortnite release time

The Deadpool & Wolverine x Fortnite collab will release on July 26 at 8 PM EDT (1 AM BST).

This pretty much coincides with the release of the movie so if you’ve had a chance to watch it already, we presume you’ll be extremely excited to run back to your console or PC and secure the skins, ready for some Victory Royales.

Deadpool & Wolverine x Fortnite skins

This new Deadpool & Wolverine Fortnite collab is something many have been looking forward to so they can don some virtual spandex and emulate some superhero moves.

Naturally, the meat of the collab skins are the suits for each character. Both are pretty great reimaginations of the traditional look and feel which most will enjoy.

Deadpool has an arrow through his head to differentiate this look compared to the previously released skin way back when, and is a nice little nod to the fact he can survive through pretty much anything.

fortnite x deadpool wolverine skins

The Emote, and Wraps for each are what you’d expect, with typical poses, and the Pickaxe is all about their weapons.

The Gliders are essentially just their heads on hot air balloons which is a little disappointing as the devs could have gotten a little wacky with it but still look cool all the same.

There will also be a themed guitar for each too, with the classic colors of each character featuring.

According to the leaks, Wolverine will also have a LEGO skin but Deadpool does not. Something to think about before purchasing if true.

Deadpool & Wolverine x Fortnite prices

Now you know what’s in store for you when you open up the Item Shop, what kinds of prices are you looking for each of the items.

Sadly, some of them are on the more expensive side, so you’re going to have to part with some serious V-Bucks if you want the whole set.

If you want the main skins, which include the suit, Pickaxe, Backbling, Emote, and Wrap for Deadpool or Wolverine, these will set you back 2,000 V-Bucks.

While there are a few items in this, it is a big chunk of currency that you might not want to spend.

If you are instead wanting to secure the whole thing, including both Deadpool and Wolverine, this will cost 3,500 V-Bucks, giving you a 500 V-Bucks discount, something that may entice you if you’re a big fan.

As for the Gliders, these are 800 V-Bucks each which again, is on the higher end, but still far less than the main sets.

And finally, the guitars. These will be priced at 1,000 V-Bucks which could be worth it to you if you like a good jam session.

Jacob Woodward
Gaming Journalist

Jacob has been a life-long gamer and tech enthusiast ever since the original Game Boy was placed in his hands at an early age. Due to his passion for the field, writing talent, and a keen eye for SEO, he transitioned from digital marketing into games journalism in 2019. Starting initially as a writer, he rose quickly, becoming not only an Editor but also Interim Managing Editor within the space of 2 years. He has worked with gaming media publications such as GGRecon, The Loadout, Retro Dodo, Insider Gaming, Gfinity, Stealth Optional, Retro Recall, and many more

