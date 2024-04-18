Languagesx
English Deutsch
Subscribe
Home Fortnite players fall into digital debt after V-Bucks glitch gets hammered

Fortnite players fall into digital debt after V-Bucks glitch gets hammered

A pile of V-Bucks, the Fortnite digital currency are piled under white "Fortnite" text

Fortnite players exploiting a glitch to obtain more X-Box digital currency are now in digital V-Bucks debt.

Epic Games, owner of the Fortnite franchise has cracked down on a complicated loophole that some players took advantage of to boost their in-game balance books.

The popular Epic looter-shooter has become a microtransaction machine, dropping costly new cosmetics on a weekly and sometimes daily basis to entice users, and nefarious methods are often used as a means to pick these up more cheaply.

V-Bucks debt for cheaters

Certain workarounds in gaming can net players a small-term advantage or boost their balance for popular titles like Fortnite. This particular scam was dubbed “the Argentina method” by users on Reddit.

This digital fraud involved players using other countries, mainly Argentina, to acquire V-Bucks via a different version of the Microsoft online store. These players would then ask Epic for a refund on cosmetic items purchased via the scam and add more currency.

This method has come to a halt and these opportunistic Fortnite players are now waking up to a negative balance. The exploit was used prominently across the Fortnite community, but not all gamers had taken up the convoluted approach to adding more ill-gotten digital currency.

A well-known name in the Fortnite community NotPalo posted on X about the negative balance that scammers have been seeing:

“This method was literally scamming Xbox, so that’s why they removed everything,” he says.

FNBuzz, a community news provider would back up the news broken by NotPalo and share an image of a player in -6150 in V-Bucks debt on their socials:

Epic Games have not responded officially to this specific issue, but have been blunt in their “Why was an item removed from my account in Fortnite?” stance on the official site.

“Do not purchase V-Bucks or any other content from third-party sellers or websites. Do not use any third-party websites offering V-Bucks giveaways,” Epic’s message reads.

Some scammers remain undaunted on the Reddit entry, saying “Turkey is cheaper” and “It was good whilst it lasted.” So there will no doubt be another digital domain that these players can flock to now the Argentina method has been wiped out.

Image: Epic Games.

 

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Brian-Damien Morgan
Features Writer

Brian-Damien Morgan is an award-winning journalist and features writer. He was lucky enough to work in the print sector for many UK newspapers before embarking on a successful career as a digital broadcaster and specialist. His work has spanned the public and private media sectors of the United Kingdom for almost two decades. Since 2007, Brian has continued to add to a long list of publications and institutions, most notably as Editor of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games, winning multiple awards for his writing and digital broadcasting efforts. Brian would then go on to be integral to the Legacy 2014,…

Related News

A pile of V-Bucks, the Fortnite digital currency are piled under white "Fortnite" text
Fortnite players fall into digital debt after V-Bucks glitch gets hammered
Brian-Damien Morgan
Gameloft considers changes to Disney Speedstorm monetization after outcry. An image showing two animated characters, each driving a stylized race car. The setting appears to be a virtual race track with elements of a fantastical or futuristic world, including an icy gate and neon-lit buildings in the background. The car on the left is colored in blue tones with yellow highlights on the wheels, while the one on the right is pink with yellow and purple accents. Both cars have a sporty, aerodynamic design indicative of high-speed racing games. The characters exude a sense of excitement and competition, signaling an action-packed racing experience.
Disney Speedstorm’s Golden Pass controversy moves Gameloft to consider changes
Suswati Basu
An AI generated image of God building gaming consoles.
How to make a PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox in Infinite Craft
Paul McNally
Hackers 'steal Ready or Not developer's source code'. A hooded figure in green digital camouflage, symbolizing a hacker, holds a rifle against a backdrop of binary code.
Hackers ‘steal Ready or Not developer’s source code’
Suswati Basu
Young boy sat in front of a TV playing Grand Theft Auto on the PlayStation 4
Grand Theft Auto publisher Take-Two announces layoffs and scraps some projects
Sophie Atkinson

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

A pile of V-Bucks, the Fortnite digital currency are piled under white "Fortnite" text
Gaming

Fortnite players fall into digital debt after V-Bucks glitch gets hammered
Brian-Damien Morgan9 seconds

Fortnite players exploiting a glitch to obtain more X-Box digital currency are now in digital V-Bucks debt. Epic Games, owner of the Fortnite franchise has cracked down on a complicated...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.