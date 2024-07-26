What is Three Of A Kind in Poker and How Does This Hand Rank?

There is a fairly good chance that you will land a three-of-a-kind in poker at some point. Our guide unpacks this hand, what it is, what beats it, and also reveals some probabilities so you can play confidently. Sounds good? Let’s first examine what this poker hand looks like.

What Does Three Of A Kind Look Like in Poker?

3 of a kind cards are exactly what the name implies: three cards of the same rank plus two unrelated cards. There are 242 possible 3-of-a-kind hands in a 52-card deck.

What are the Odds and Probability of 3 of a Kind in Poker?

In basic terms, odds are the chance of something happening, while probability represents its likelihood. The probability of getting a poker three-of-a-kind hand is 2.11% or 1 in 47.

Where Does a Three Of A Kind Rank in the Poker Hand Ratings Chart?

Good knowledge of poker hand hierarchy helps you know when to hold or fold. The 3-of-a-kind poker hand ranks seventh on the poker hand rankings chart.

What Does a Three-of-a-kind Beat in Poker?

Ranking seventh, the 3-of-a-kind poker hand is lower in the pecking order of poker hands when playing Texas Hold’em and Omaha Poker.

This hand does not beat a Royal Flush ❌ This hand does not beat a Straight Flush ❌ This hand does not beat Four Of A Kind ❌ This hand does not beat a Full House ❌ This hand does not beat a Flush ❌ This hand does not beat a Straight ❌ This hand beats Two Pairs ✔️ This hand beats One Pair ✔️ This hand beats a High Card ✔️

Does Three Of A Kind Beat A Royal Flush in Poker?

Of course not. A royal flush is the unbeatable hand, with odds of 649,739 to 1. Compare this with 47 to 1 for three-of-a-kind in poker.

Does 3 Of A Kind Beat a Straight Flush?

Again, no. A three-of-a-kind cannot beat a straight flush in poker. Just consider the odds. You can expect to get a straight flush once in 72,193 hands.

Does Three Of A Kind Beat Four Of A Kind?

No, Four of a Kind is a much stronger poker hand. Just look at the 3 of a kind examples and odds and probabilities, and you will see why. As mentioned earlier, the odds of getting three of a-kind in a 52-card deck are 1 in 47 hands, compared to 1 in 4,164 for four of a kind.

Does 3 Of A Kind Beat a Full House?

Not a chance. Three-of-a-kind poker hands cannot beat a full house, which is made up of 3 of a kind and a pair. With odds of one in 695 hands, a full house is a higher-ranking poker hand.

Does a Three Of A Kind Beat a Flush?

No. Three-of-a-kind does not beat a flush in poker. Again, considering 3-of-a-kind probability, it’s easy to see that at 1in 509 hands, a flush is rarer than three-of-a-kind.

Does a 3 Of A Kind Beat a Straight?

What beats three-of-a-kind in poker? A straight with odds of 1 in 254 hands. While 3 of a kind is a good hand, it cannot beat a straight in poker.

What Other Hands Do Three Of A Kind Poker Hands Beat?

You have learned what is a three-of-a-kind in poker and what beats it. Let’s now look at what falls to this hand. Here, we refer to two pairs, one pair, and the high card.

Two Pairs – A poker hand with two different pairs and a fifth unrelated card

– A poker hand with two different pairs and a fifth unrelated card One Pair – This hand has one pair and three unrelated cards

– This hand has one pair and three unrelated cards High Card – This just represents the highest ranking card according to poker ranking rules. It’s useful when no one at the table has any of the hands listed in this guide or you are playing a bluff.

Who Wins if Both Players Have a 3 Of A Kind?

In this situation, the player with the highest-ranking three related cards wins. Let’s consider an example where one player has AAA84 and another KKKQJ. Aces trump kings, so the first hand wins.

What is the Difference Between a Set vs Trips?

Trips and sets are both 3 of a kind examples but differ in how the hands are constructed. A set is a pocket pair plus one same-ranking community card, while trips can be constructed with one card from your hand and two same-rank community cards.

Set – Get K, K, and then combine with another K from the community cards

– Get K, K, and then combine with another K from the community cards Trips – You have J, K in your hand, and then get J, J, and 4 from the community cards

What Are The Odds Of Hitting Trips With Any Pocket Pair?

The odds of hitting trips in poker with any pocket pair is 0%. Trips can only be constructed when you are not starting with a pocket pair.

However, you can hit a set on the flop when you start with a pocket pair, and the odds of that scenario playing out are 11.8%

3 Of A Kind Probability Pocket Aces Pocket Aces, Kings, Queens, or Jacks Any other pocket pair Pre Flop Odds 0% 0% 0% Post Flop Odds 11.8% 11.8% 11.8% After The Turn Odds 15.64% 15.64% 15.64% After The River Odds 19.31% 19.31% 19.31%

What is the Best Site to Learn Poker Hands?

CoinPoker is an excellent choice for new players learning poker. It includes various guides and learning material on poker topics, such as card ranking and playing strategies. These guides make learning easy because they are prepared by experts with beginners in mind.

Conclusion

This guide is a fantastic starting point for new players learning about this hand in poker and the intricacies of the 3 of a kind poker hand. We have covered what the three-of-a-kind hand is and how to identify them. We have also looked at the different hands that beat 3-of-a-kind and their probabilities.

Three-of-a-Kind FAQs