What is Three Of A Kind in Poker and How Does This Hand Rank?

Poker Hand Three Of A Kind

There is a fairly good chance that you will land a three-of-a-kind in poker at some point. Our guide unpacks this hand, what it is, what beats it, and also reveals some probabilities so you can play confidently. Sounds good? Let’s first examine what this poker hand looks like.

What Does Three Of A Kind Look Like in Poker?

Poker Three Of A Kind

3 of a kind cards are exactly what the name implies: three cards of the same rank plus two unrelated cards. There are 242 possible 3-of-a-kind hands in a 52-card deck.

What are the Odds and Probability of 3 of a Kind in Poker?

In basic terms, odds are the chance of something happening, while probability represents its likelihood. The probability of getting a poker three-of-a-kind hand is 2.11% or 1 in 47.

Where Does a Three Of A Kind Rank in the Poker Hand Ratings Chart?

Good knowledge of poker hand hierarchy helps you know when to hold or fold. The 3-of-a-kind poker hand ranks seventh on the poker hand rankings chart.

What Does a Three-of-a-kind Beat in Poker?

Ranking seventh, the 3-of-a-kind poker hand is lower in the pecking order of poker hands when playing Texas Hold’em and Omaha Poker.

This hand does not beat a Royal Flush
This hand does not beat a Straight Flush
This hand does not beat Four Of A Kind
This hand does not beat a Full House
This hand does not beat a Flush
This hand does not beat a Straight
This hand beats Two Pairs ✔️
This hand beats One Pair ✔️
This hand beats a High Card ✔️

Does Three Of A Kind Beat A Royal Flush in Poker?

This Hand Does Not Beat A Royal Flush

Of course not. A royal flush is the unbeatable hand, with odds of 649,739 to 1. Compare this with 47 to 1 for three-of-a-kind in poker.

Does 3 Of A Kind Beat a Straight Flush?

This Hand Does Not Beat A Straight Flush

Again, no. A three-of-a-kind cannot beat a straight flush in poker. Just consider the odds. You can expect to get a straight flush once in 72,193 hands.

Does Three Of A Kind Beat Four Of A Kind?

This Hand Does Not Beat Four Of A Kind

No, Four of a Kind is a much stronger poker hand. Just look at the 3 of a kind examples and odds and probabilities, and you will see why. As mentioned earlier, the odds of getting three of a-kind in a 52-card deck are 1 in 47 hands, compared to 1 in 4,164 for four of a kind.

Does 3 Of A Kind Beat a Full House?

This Hand Does Not Beat A Full House

Not a chance. Three-of-a-kind poker hands cannot beat a full house, which is made up of 3 of a kind and a pair. With odds of one in 695 hands, a full house is a higher-ranking poker hand.

Does a Three Of A Kind Beat a Flush?

This Poker Hand Cannot Beat A Flush

No. Three-of-a-kind does not beat a flush in poker. Again, considering 3-of-a-kind probability, it’s easy to see that at 1in 509 hands, a flush is rarer than three-of-a-kind.

Does a 3 Of A Kind Beat a Straight?

3 Of A Kind Does Not Beat A Straight

What beats three-of-a-kind in poker? A straight with odds of 1 in 254 hands. While 3 of a kind is a good hand, it cannot beat a straight in poker.

What Other Hands Do Three Of A Kind Poker Hands Beat?

You have learned what is a three-of-a-kind in poker and what beats it. Let’s now look at what falls to this hand. Here, we refer to two pairs, one pair, and the high card.

  • Two Pairs – A poker hand with two different pairs and a fifth unrelated card
  • One Pair – This hand has one pair and three unrelated cards
  • High Card – This just represents the highest ranking card according to poker ranking rules. It’s useful when no one at the table has any of the hands listed in this guide or you are playing a bluff.

Who Wins if Both Players Have a 3 Of A Kind?

In this situation, the player with the highest-ranking three related cards wins. Let’s consider an example where one player has AAA84 and another KKKQJ. Aces trump kings, so the first hand wins.

What is the Difference Between a Set vs Trips?

Trips and sets are both 3 of a kind examples but differ in how the hands are constructed. A set is a pocket pair plus one same-ranking community card, while trips can be constructed with one card from your hand and two same-rank community cards.

  • Set – Get K, K, and then combine with another K from the community cards
  • Trips – You have J, K in your hand, and then get J, J, and 4 from the community cards

What Are The Odds Of Hitting Trips With Any Pocket Pair?

The odds of hitting trips in poker with any pocket pair is 0%. Trips can only be constructed when you are not starting with a pocket pair.

However, you can hit a set on the flop when you start with a pocket pair, and the odds of that scenario playing out are 11.8%

3 Of A Kind Probability Pocket Aces Pocket Aces, Kings, Queens, or Jacks Any other pocket pair
Pre Flop Odds 0% 0% 0%
Post Flop Odds 11.8% 11.8% 11.8%
After The Turn Odds 15.64% 15.64% 15.64%
After The River Odds 19.31% 19.31% 19.31%

What is the Best Site to Learn Poker Hands?

CoinPoker is an excellent choice for new players learning poker. It includes various guides and learning material on poker topics, such as card ranking and playing strategies. These guides make learning easy because they are prepared by experts with beginners in mind.

Conclusion

This guide is a fantastic starting point for new players learning about this hand in poker and the intricacies of the 3 of a kind poker hand. We have covered what the three-of-a-kind hand is and how to identify them. We have also looked at the different hands that beat 3-of-a-kind and their probabilities.

In addition, you will now have learned information like:

  • What is 3 of a kind in poker? – 3 of a kind is a hand that has three cards of the same rank plus two unrelated cards
  • Probability of 3 of a kind – The probability of getting a poker 3-of-a-kind hand is 2.11%, or 1 in 47, so now you understand the odds.
  • What is stronger between 3 of a kind and a pair – You now know that this hand is the seventh strongest poker hand and will always beat a pair
  • Odds of hitting trips on flop – You now understand the difference between trips and a set which are both three-of-a-kind poker hands
  • What beats 3 of a kind in poker? – Royal flush, straight flush, four-of-a-kind, full house, flush, and a straight will beat a 3-of-a-kind in a showdown as you have now learned from this guide

But this is just the beginning. We have guides covering more advanced poker topics below.

Three-of-a-Kind FAQs

Does 3 Of A Kind beat three pairs in poker?

What are the odds of hitting trips on the flop?

What are some 3-of-a-kind examples?

How should you play a Three-of-a-kind poker hand in Omaha poker tournaments?

What is the best site for learning how to play poker?

Responsible Gambling

One of the best ways to protect yourself when playing online is to educate yourself about responsible gambling. Several resources are available, but we have listed some of the most popular ones here to help you get started.

National Council on Problem Gambling
Responsible Gambling Council
American Gaming Association Responsible Gambling

Pride Kazunga
iGaming Expert

Pride is a iGaming expert writer with over 10 years of experience. He is a seasoned casino content specialist, with a simple, relatable, and easy-to-read writing style. He loves staying up to date with the latest industry trends, providing readers with the most actionable insights. Pride is featured on multiple websites including TheGameDayCasino.com, BestOdds.com, UsOnlineCasino.com, PACasino.com, and Sportlens.com

