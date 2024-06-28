The Straight Flush Poker Hand Ranked for Beginner Poker Players

Although it is one of the highest of all poker hands, there are still nuisances of a straight flush poker hand that should be studied and examined for it to be played. This guide will prove extremely helpful for beginners who are looking to up their game a bit without watching hours of videos on how straight flush cards work. So, let’s jump right into it.

What Does A Straight Flush Poker Hand Look Like?

What’s a straight flush in poker?

This is the second-highest hand in poker, with a total of 40 possible variations in a standard 52-card deck. These include the 4 combinations that make up the royal flushes.

Each suit can have 10 possible straight flushes, so, in this case, we are looking at a “straight” of cards 4-5-6-7-8 and a “flush” because all of the cards are clubs.

How Does A Straight Flush Rank in Poker?

Beginners should know that a poker straight flush ranks just below a royal flush, making it the second-highest hand in poker. It consists of five consecutive cards of the same suit, for example, all clubs like the image above. This hand is stronger than any other poker hand, including four-of-a-kind, full house, flush, straight, and lower-ranked hands.

What is the Probability of Hitting the Straight Flush Poker Hand?

With quite slim odds, getting a straight flush in poker is one of the rarest and most coveted hands. The pre-flop straight flush odds are 1 in 72,192, making this hand’s rarity and strength contribute immensely to its high ranking. This also makes it the second strongest hand, just behind a royal straight.

Straight Flush Probability Pre Flop Odds Post Flop Odds After The Turn Odds After The River Odds AK Suited 0.00139% 0.0279% 0.0541% 0.1965% Suited Connectors 0.00139% 0.0340% 0.0619% 0.2210% Other Suited Variations 0.00139% 0.0141% 0.0295% 0.1090%

Note that you can attain a poker flush straight through your two hole cards and three of the five community cards. However, if the five community cards were turned over and produced a straight flush, all players would have the same hand.

Although this scenario is incredibly rare, occurring approximately 1 in 64,920 hands of Texas Hol’dem or 0.001539% on any of the poker rooms, it can still happen.

Then, the winner would be determined by the highest card in their pocket cards — for example, 9-8-7-6-5 of hearts are shown as the community cards. If Player A has QJ as pocket cards and Player B has K2, then Player B would be the winner courtesy of his high card being a King.

What Poker Hands Does a Straight Flush Beat?

Among all poker hands, a straight flush takes the silver medal position on the list.

Straight Flush beats a Royal Flush ❌ Straight Flush beats Four Of A Kind ✔️ Straight Flush beats a Full House ✔️ Straight Flush beats a Flush ✔️ Straight Flush beats a Straight ✔️ Straight Flush beats Three Of A Kind ✔️ Straight Flush beats Two Pairs ✔️ Straight Flush beats One Pair ✔️ Straight Flush beats a High Card ✔️

Does a Straight Flush Beat A Royal Flush?

No, in the contest between a straight flush poker hand and a royal one, a royal flush comes out on top. As the rarest hand, a royal flush has the odds of 1 in 649,740, while a straight flush in cards has the odds of 1 in 72,192.

Does a Straight Flush in Poker Beat Four Of A Kind?

Yes, a poker straight flush beats four-of-a-kind, with the former having odds of 1 in 72,192 and the latter 1 in 4,165.

Does a Straight Flush Beat a Full House?

A straight flush poker hand will easily beat a full house. In the bidding of a straight flush vs. full house, we have odds of 1 in 72,192, going against 1 in 694.

Does a Straight Flush Beat a Flush?

Yes, in a battle between straight vs. flush poker, the former is much rarer and will definitely beat a regular flush with the odds of 1 to 72.192 vs 1 in 508.

Does a Straight Flush Beat a Straight?

Is a straight or straight flush higher? A straight flush is much harder to achieve, so it beats a straight and a normal flush draw, with the odds of approximately 1 in 72,192 vs 1 in 254.

Note that a straight flush beats a common straight hand because it features the sequential order of cards, all of them being the same suit (straight flush vs straight poker), which takes priority over a regular straight.

Although both hands have sequentially ordered cards, the condition of all cards being suited greatly increases the rarity and strength of a straight flush poker hand.

What Other Poker Hands Does Straight Flush Beat?

Ultimately, it’s not hard to determine that a straight flush poker hand easily beats all remaining lower-ranked hands, which rank as follows:

Three Of A Kind – Three cards of the same rank, ranked above two pairs, one pair, and a high card.

– Three cards of the same rank, ranked above two pairs, one pair, and a high card. Two Pairs – Two sets of pairs with different ranks, ranked below 3-of-a-kind and above one pair and a high card.

– Two sets of pairs with different ranks, ranked below 3-of-a-kind and above one pair and a high card. One Pair – Two cards of the same rank, ranked below 3-of-a-kind and two pairs, but above a high card.

– Two cards of the same rank, ranked below 3-of-a-kind and two pairs, but above a high card. High Card – The highest card in the hand when no other poker hand is made, ranked lowest in the poker scale.

Which Player Wins if Both Have A Straight Flush in Poker?

Having two players with a poker flush straight in the same game is impossible. Whether you play Texas Hold’em, where each player receives two hole cards (uses both), or Omaha, where each player gets four hole cards (uses two from four), there are only five shared cards available. That would mean they’d need to share five community cards of the same suit and rank – a very rare scenario due to the limited number of community cards and the requirement for all cards to be suited for a straight flush. Other types of poker games have different rules from Texas Hold’em and standard Omaha poker.

What Are The Odds Of Hitting a Straight Flush With Any Suited Cards?

The chances of hitting a straight flush with any suited cards are remarkably low, with the odds varying depending on the stage of the game:

Straight Flush Probability Pre Flop Probability Post Flop Probability After The Turn Probability After The River Probability AK Suited 0.00139% 0.0279% 0.0541% 0.1965% Suited Connectors 0.00139% 0.0340% 0.0619% 0.2210% Other Suited Variations 0.00139% 0.0141% 0.0295% 0.1090%

These odds display the increasing probability of creating a straight flush as more community cards are dealt during each round in both Texas Hold’em or Omaha.

What Are The Odds Of Hitting a Straight Flush After Receiving A-K Suited Pre-Flop?

The odds of hitting a straight flush after receiving A-K suited pre-flop are 0.1965% by the river. This could only happen if the hand becomes a royal straight poker hand (A-K-Q-J-10) – an unbeatable hand due to it being the highest-ranking hand in poker, ensuring no other hand can surpass it.

Straight Flush Probability Before Hole Cards are dealt Pre Flop Probability Post Flop Probability After The Turn Probability After The River Probability AK Suited 0.00015% 0.00139% 0.0279% 0.0541% 0.1965%

Where Does a Straight Flush Rank in the List of Poker Hands?

To make strategic decisions while playing, you must understand poker hand hierarchy. We’ve covered which hands a straight flush beats earlier. However, we also have a separate guide for a comprehensive overview of all poker hand rankings.

Strategy for Playing a Straight Flush Poker Hand in Texas Hold’em and Omaha Poker?

To maximize your winning potential, you need to make informed decisions based on poker hand hierarchy and betting options. Positions in poker are crucial as they influence strategy and betting choices, so we recommend learning about poker positions to improve your gameplay.

What is the Best Site to Learn Poker Hands?

You’ll find comprehensive tutorials that make learning easy on CoinPoker. This includes the Beginner’s Guide, which provides step-by-step instructions on poker basics. On the other hand, Advanced Strategies dive into more complex tactics, helping players refine their skills. In addition, reading the Interactive Practice piece will showcase how to play simulated hands and receive instant feedback. If you need a more in-depth view, check out our guide on how to play poker.

Conclusion

This guide primarily focuses on beginner players to make sure they have a solid understanding of what is a straight flush. Here’s what you’ve learned about a straight flush in poker by reading this post:

Straight flush definition – What constitutes a straight flush poker hand? Hand ranking – A straight flush is the second highest hand in poker and its comparison with other hands. Odds of hitting a straight flush – Different probabilities at different stages of the game. Comparison with other hands – A list of which hands a straight flush beats. Poker hand hierarchy – The significance of hand ranking in poker.

FAQs