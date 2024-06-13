Top 10 Richest Poker Players – Ranked by All-Time Tournament Winnings

Our list of the richest poker players didn’t just happen overnight – it took them a lot of hard work, effort, and poker knowledge to come out on top. Even more so, they had to deal with big buy-ins, high-stakes tournaments, and, most importantly, high-pressure playing environments. So, let’s see who are the most successful poker players that rank high on our list and what they’ve done to get there.

List of the Top 10 Richest Poker Players Bryn Kenny – All-time money list leader Justin Bonomo – $57m career earnings and 3 WSOP bracelets Stephen Chidwick – UK’s top poker player, 1 WSOP bracelet Jason Koon – Calm player with $39m in earnings Dan Smith – Skillful playing style & consistent winner Mikita Badziakoushki – Belarus methodical high-roller player Daniel Negreanu – Canadian player with 6 WSOP bracelets Isaac Haxton – Strategical player with 1 WSOP bracelet Adrian Mateos – Spanish player & 4-time WSOP bracelet winner Erik Seidel – Poker legend with a long history of big tournament wins

Top 10 Richest Poker Players Researched and Reviewed

Want to know who to aspire to in becoming the richest poker player in the world? Here are the 10 richest professional poker players around the globe:

1. Bryn Kenney – $ 66,374,994

Career Tournament Earnings: $66,374,994

$66,374,994 Social Media Channel/s: https://www.instagram.com/brynkenney/ https://x.com/brynkenney

https://www.instagram.com/brynkenney/ https://x.com/brynkenney Social Media Followers: 27.9k

27.9k P oker Sponsor: GGPoker

GGPoker First Tournament: €10,250 Master Classics of Poker High Roller 2013

€10,250 Master Classics of Poker High Roller 2013 Biggest Cash: $20,563,324

$20,563,324 Bryn Kenny Net Worth: Estimated at around $100 million

When talking about the richest poker players’ net worth, one can’t fail to mention Bryn Kenney.

A US native, Kenney has made his mark in the world of pro poker with his strategic prowess and deep understanding of the game. His aggressive playing style got him his only WSOP bracelet in 2014 in a $1,500 10-Game Mix Six Handed event.

Kenney is known for often putting pressure on his fellow opponents, especially with large bets and bluffs. Bryn Kenney’s net worth is estimated at close to $100 million according to various sources. His largest payout was in 2009, having won $20.6 million at the Triton Million for Charity event in London.

Like most players, he enjoys Texas Hold’em the most, which he further emphasized by saying, “I’ll bet on myself anytime,” showcasing his adaptability and focus.

Bryn Kenney Poker Strategy – The Big Bluff

Watch the master as he pulls off one of the best bluffs of his poker career with a pair of pocket Kings to beat aces and sevens held by Alex Klimashin.

2. Justin Bonomo – $ 63,796,147

Career Tournament Earnings: $63,796,14

$63,796,14 Social Media Channel/s: https://www.instagram.com/zeejustin/ https://x.com/JustinBonomo

https://www.instagram.com/zeejustin/ https://x.com/JustinBonomo Social Media Followers: 46k

46k Poker Sponsor: Bodog

Bodog First Tournament: WSOP Circuit Ring 2009

WSOP Circuit Ring 2009 Biggest Cash: $10,000,000

$10,000,000 Justin Bonomo Net Worth: Estimated at more than $80 million

Bonomo is one of those rare pro players who started his journey playing online poker and then moved on to live events. His favorite game is No Limit Texas Hold’em, which also brought him the most attention.

As one of the richest poker players, his net worth is estimated at over $80 million, with his most significant win being at the Big One for One Drop at the World Series of Poker, where he won $10m. In a single year (2018) he accumulated $25m in live tournament winnings. That’s when he said: “Over my poker career, I’ve studied every single way that I could to win.” emphasizing his analytical approach to the game.

As of 2023, Bonomo has three WSOP bracelets under his belt, adding to his countless wins in high-stakes events. He’s known for his highly strategic gameplay and is quite influential on social media and other media outlets.

Justin Bonomo Poker Strategy – How To Win the Big Pots

Witness Justin Bonomo’s masterful performance as he partakes in a high-stakes heads-up duel against formidable opponents.

3. Stephen Chidwick – $ 58,939,962

Career Tournament Earnings: $58,939,962

$58,939,962 Social Media Channel/s: N/A

N/A Social Media Followers: N/A

N/A Poker Sponsor: Global Poker

Global Poker First Tournament: $1,000 No-Limit Hold’em 2008

$1,000 No-Limit Hold’em 2008 Biggest Cash: $5,368,947

$5,368,947 Stephen Chidwick Net Worth: Estimated at more than $70 million

As one of the few millionaire UK professional poker players, Chidwick has proven to be more than just a Bovada online player. His all-time poker winnings exceed $58 million, which he credits to his early success playing online poker.

Although there’s only one WSOP bracelet (2019) under his belt for now, he’s known for participating in predominantly high-stakes tournaments, many of which ended at the final table. Chidwick is known to adapt his game style to his opponents, earning him the reputation of one of the most versatile players.

His style of play is more relevant to Pot Limit Omaha, which is also his favorite game. He has had enormous success with high-limit games, having won $1.6m at the Pot-Limit Omaha High Roller event, but plays for the fun and love of the game – “I love playing poker. I don’t feel like what I’m doing is work. I’m still excited to do it every single day.”

Stephen Chidwick Poker Strategy – The Masterclass

Embark on a high-stakes poker journey as calm and collected Stephen Chidwick clashes heads with another renowned pro Daniel Negreanu, in an intense battle of wits and strategy. Watch the video to get some ideas of how you can learn to win at poker.

4. Jason Koon – $ 58,018,908

Career Tournament Earnings: $58,018,908

$58,018,908 Social Media Channel/s: https://www.instagram.com/jasonkoon/ https://x.com/jasonkoon

https://www.instagram.com/jasonkoon/ https://x.com/jasonkoon Social Media Followers: 58.4k

58.4k Poker Sponsor: Poker Royalty, Triton Ambassador

Poker Royalty, Triton Ambassador First Tournament: L.A. Poker Classic $50,000 Turbo High Roller 2014

L.A. Poker Classic $50,000 Turbo High Roller 2014 Biggest Cash: $3,579,836

$3,579,836 Jason Koon Net Worth: Estimated at over $60 million

From college poker days and online poker, to live events and over $58 million in tournament winnings. Jason Koon’s name came to prominence by winning the Triton Super High Roller Series in Montenegro in 2018, and three years later, he won his first WSOP bracelet.

Among the great poker players, he’s known for his analytical playing style and professionalism, which earned him respect from fellow pro players. “I would advise to spend less money, to invest in the bankroll, to work harder and take occasional shots,” says Koon, a strategy that has seen him further establishing his consistent success in high-stakes tournaments.

Jason Koon Poker Strategy – Pocket Ace Master

Share the Pocket Aces tension with Jason Koon and learn how reading your opponents can lead to a successful sweep.

5. Dan Smith – $ 54,856,594

Career Tournament Earnings: $54,856,594

$54,856,594 Social Media Channel/s: https://x.com/DanSmithHolla

https://x.com/DanSmithHolla Social Media Followers: 50.2k

50.2k Poker Sponsor: N/A

N/A First Tournament: Barcelona €50,000 Super High Roller 2012

Barcelona €50,000 Super High Roller 2012 Biggest Cash: $8,765,628

$8,765,628 Dan Smith Net Worth: Estimated at over $50 million

From teen poker to live tournaments, Dan Smith’s net worth is now over $50 million. His first major win was in 2012, when he won the €50,000 No-Limit Hold’em Super High Roller event at the EPT Monte Carlo, earning a total of $1.3m.

Aside from being a regular at the final table, he won a WSOP bracelet at the $25,000 Heads-Up No-Limit Hold’em Championship in 2022. He’s known to adapt his gameplay and strategies to exploit his opponent’s weaknesses, which has also made him one of the highest-earning poker players in the history of the game.

He says, “Poker is very forgiving.”, alluding to his composed approach and gameplay precision.

Dan Smith Poker Strategy – WSOP Bracelet Showdown

See Dan Smith’s moves that transported him from the exciting semi-final to the $25,000 Heads-Up No Limit Hold’em Championship in 2022 and got him his first WSOP bracelet.

6. Mikita Badziakouski – $ 54,553,452

Career Tournament Earnings: $54,553,452

$54,553,452 Social Media Channel/s: N/A

N/A Social Media Followers: N/A

N/A Poker Sponsor: N/A

N/A First Tournament: $50,000 Shot Clock 2017

$50,000 Shot Clock 2017 Biggest Cash: $7,114,500

$7,114,500 Mikita Badziakouski Net Worth: Estimated at more than $70 million

One of the younger pro poker players, Badziakouski, has made a name for himself, first online and then at live events. He says, “Since I was a kid, my biggest passions were intellectual rivalry and gambling,” which is reflected in his manner of playing.

His total earnings exceed $50 million, while a good chunk of that comes from his first WSOP bracelet win in 2021 – $1,462,043. Three years earlier, he won his biggest prize pool at the World Poker Tour (WPT) Big One for One Drop for over $7.1 million.

While this Belarussian player started with mid-stakes tours, he now sticks to high-roller tournaments where he can demonstrate his prowess and competitiveness, making him one of the highest-earning poker players for a reason.

Mikita Badziakouski Poker Strategy – The 7 Million Dollar Man

See how Mikita Badziakouski dominates the World Poker Tour table against some of the top professionals and takes the final prize.

7. Daniel Negreanu – $ 52,630,321

Career Tournament Earnings: $52,630,321

$52,630,321 Social Media Channel/s: https://x.com/RealKidPoker https://www.instagram.com/dnegspoker/

https://x.com/RealKidPoker https://www.instagram.com/dnegspoker/ Social Media Followers: 555.1k

555.1k Poker Sponsor: GGPoker

GGPoker First Tournament: $2,000 Pot-Limit Hold’em Event 1998

$2,000 Pot-Limit Hold’em Event 1998 Biggest Cash: $8,288,001

$8,288,001 Daniel Negreanu Net Worth: Estimated at more than $120 million

When you are one of the best tournament poker players, it’s no wonder you are also going to be counted among the highest net-worth poker players. Daniel Negreanu’s career earnings exceed $50 million thanks to his consistency in high-roller tournaments. He’s famous for his “small ball” strategy and psychological insight, which almost allows him to read his opponents’ minds.

Such an approach has won him a series of poker bracelets, including six WSOP bracelets and two WPT titles, with his best live cash sweep being a staggering $8,288,001.

The Canadian is also quite vocal on social media, providing insight into different poker plays and allowing him to be loved by both fans and fellow players. He noted that “Tournament play demands patience to survive and win,” which you can see in his playing style in any game.

Daniel Negreanu Poker Strategy – Poker Psychology

Does Daniel Negreanu read minds? See how Negreanu comes out on top in five of the most exciting poker plays on the tour.

8. Isaac Haxton – $ 48,718,574

Career Tournament Earnings: $48,718,574

$48,718,574 Social Media Channel/s: https://x.com/ikepoker

https://x.com/ikepoker Social Media Followers: 56.2k

56.2k Poker Sponsor: N/A

N/A First Tournament: $10,000 Short Deck Poker Masters 2018

$10,000 Short Deck Poker Masters 2018 Biggest Cash: $3,672,000

$3,672,000 Isaac Haxton Net Worth: Estimated at over $50 million

This New York native has been playing poker since college, easily transitioning from online games to live tournaments. His biggest cash prize is $3,672,000, which, although not among the highest poker winnings ever, is still to be admired.

His total earnings have reached upwards of $49m, solidifying his position as one of the richest poker players in the world.

A deep understanding of poker theory, precise moves, and professionalism are staples of his career. Such playing style earned him a WSOP bracelet in 2023 and has seen him reserve a seat on many final tables. He’s a true No-Limit Hold ‘Em specialist.

Issac Haxton Poker Strategy – APT Super High Roller Winner

Dive into a serious heads-up between Haxton and his admirable opponent Lin as they go for the $25k pot and a silver lion APT statue.

9. Adrian Mateos – $ 47,099,292

Career Tournament Earnings: $47,099,292

$47,099,292 Social Media Channel/s: https://x.com/Amadi_17 https://www.instagram.com/amadi17

https://x.com/Amadi_17 https://www.instagram.com/amadi17 Social Media Followers: 77k

77k Poker Sponsor: Winamax

Winamax First Tournament: World Series of Poker Europe Main Event 2019

World Series of Poker Europe Main Event 2019 Biggest Cash: $3,292,000

$3,292,000 Adrian Mateos Net Worth: Estimated at close to $50 million

Mateos had made a significant mark on the poker world by the age of 19, thanks to his aggressive and fearless playing style. This Spaniard has managed to accumulate over $47 million in net worth over less than 10 years.

His largest cash prize of $3,292,000 is just the tip of the iceberg of his career, as he’s very consistent at high-roller tournaments. His composed demeanor and willingness to take risks have secured him four WSOP bracelets.

Although some people compare them to robots, Mateos has to say “…that we’re not robots, just really good.” This confirms why Mateos is on this list of the greatest poker players of all time.

Adrian Mateos Poker Strategy – The WSOP Crush

With $250,000 at stake at the Super High Roller World Series of Poker Event, Mateos does not only risk it all but turns to Lady Luck for help.

10. Erik Seidel – $ 46,363,629

Career Tournament Earnings: $46,363,629

$46,363,629 Social Media Channel/s: https://x.com/Erik_Seidel

https://x.com/Erik_Seidel Social Media Followers: 92.3k

92.3k Poker Sponsor: Full Tilt Poker

Full Tilt Poker First Tournament: WSOP 1992

WSOP 1992 Biggest Cash: $2,472,555

$2,472,555 Eric Seidel Net Worth: Estimated at over $60 million

As one of the players who has been active the longest, Seidel is known for his calm and composed playing style. His achievements speak for themselves – with 10 WSOP bracelets under his belt.

Erik Seidel’s net worth is not known but is estimated at just over $60 million. His best appearance was at the Super High Roller Event in 2011, where he won $2,472,555. His adaptability and skill have ensured Seidel’s presence on the poker scene for decades.

Although skilled in many poker variants, Hold’em tournaments remain his favorite. We’d argue that his motto still keeps him going – “Try not to think you’re better than you are.”

Erik Seidel Poker Strategy – Seidel Bluffs The Young Buck

See how veterans take care of business at the final table in less than 10 minutes, with this head-to-head against young buck Urbanovich.

Who is the Richest Poker Player in the World?

Bryn Kenney is currently one of the richest poker players in the world, with a total of $66,374,990 in live earnings.

First seven-figure score: $1,687,800

Highest live cash win: $20,563,324

Second biggest win: $6,860,000

It’s no wonder Kenney remains at the top of the list since August 2023, when he grabbed his second-highest win ever at the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series in London. Without a doubt, one of the most popular poker players on the planet.

Which Rich Poker Players Have Won a WSOP Bracelet?

Find out which rich poker players also have WSOP bracelets under their belt.

Top 5 By All Time Earnings Antonio Esfandiari – $21,917,460 Daniel Negreanu – $21,271,850 Phil Hellmuth – $17,888,340 Dan Colman – $17,413,780 Justin Bonomo – $15,916,630

Top 5 by All Time Cashes Daniel Negreanu – 247 Roland Israelashvili – 239 Yueqi Zhu – 205 Phil Hellmuth – 203 Ben Yu – 189

Top 5 All Time by Bracelets Phil Hellmuth – 17 Phil Ivey – 10 Erik Seidel – 10 Johnny Chan – 10 Doyle Brunson – 10

Top 5 Women Players by All Time Earnings Wenling Gao – $2,779,737 Maria Ho – $2,267,742 Vanessa Selbst – $2,201,877 Annette Obrestad – $2,176,725 Kristen Foxen – $2,053,480

Top 5 Women Players by All Time Cashes Kathy Liebert – 109 JJ Liu – 90 Maria Ho – 90 Kristen Foxen – 69 Jamie Kerstetter – 67

Top 5 Women Players by All Time Bracelets Kristen Foxen – 4 Nani Dollison – 3 Barbara Enright – 3 Vanessa Selbst – 3 Susie Isaacs – 2

Conclusion

Turning a fun and compelling game like poker into a professional career takes a lot of time, patience, and knowledge. With tens of millions in their pockets, some of the highest-paid poker players who stream poker play live have proven it’s worth the effort.

So, what are you waiting for? Follow Tony G’s CoinPoker site and learn from the best – see how one of the most popular poker cash players can help turn your dreams of becoming one of the world’s best poker players into reality.

