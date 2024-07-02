The Four Of A Kind Poker Hand Ranked for Beginner Poker Players

A four-of-a-kind is the third strongest hand you can get in poker. Whether you are playing Texas Holdem, Omaha, or PLO, it’s the same. To enjoy and play the game like a pro, you must understand poker hands and how they work. This guide is a perfect starting point because it unpacks all you need to know about one of the most sought-after hands at the table.

What Does Four Of A Kind Look Like in Poker?

What is a four-of-a-kind in poker? What does it look like? Well, it comprises cards of the same rank and a kicker. A standard 52-card deck can produce 13 possible sets of four cards, but 624 different hand combinations when the other 48 cards in the deck are taken into consideration. T

You can learn everything you need to know about the four-of-a-kind poker hand below. We have also broken down all hand rankings on our designated poker hands guide.

How Does Four Of A Kind Rank in Poker?

A four-of-a-kind is a very desirable hand, ranking just behind a royal flush and a straight flush. All other hands, from full house to straight, plus the lowest ranking hands cannot beat it.

What is the Probability of Hitting the 4 Of A Kind Poker Hand?

The probability and odds of 4 of a kind are lower than a royal flush or a straight flush but vary depending on the type of poker you are playing, and this bares heavily on your odds of getting quads in poker. The important thing to note is that if you could guarantee having a pocket pair, the odds do not change

Four Of A Kind Probability Pocket Aces Pocket Aces, Kings, Queens, or Jacks Any Other Pocket Pair Pre Flop Odds 0% 0% 0% Post Flop Odds 0.245 % or 406/1 0.245 % or 406/1 0.245 % or 406/1 After The Turn odds 4.24% or 22.6/1 4.24% or 22.6/1 4.24% or 22.6/1 After The River Odds 2.08% or 47/1 2.08% or 47/1 2.08% or 47/1

A four-of-a-kind may also be attained through the community cards only. Though it’s very rare, it might lead to a scenario where all players at the table have this hand. In such instances, the highest-ranking kicker wins.

The odds of that happening on a six-card table are 1054/1 but those odds become more favorable if it is a nine-card table with odds of 713/1

What Poker Hands Does Four Of A Kind Beat?

Lots of poker hands fall to a 4 of a kind. This hand firmly sits on the podium of poker hands, earning a respectable bronze.

Four Of A Kind beats a Royal Flush ❌ Four Of A Kind beats Straight Flush ❌ Four Of A Kind beats a Full House ✔️ Four Of A Kind beats a Flush ✔️ Four Of A Kind beats a Straight ✔️ Four Of A Kind beats Three Of A Kind ✔️ Four Of A Kind beats Two Pairs ✔️ Four Of A Kind beats One Pair ✔️ Four Of A Kind beats a High Card ✔️

Does a Four Of A Kind Beat A Royal Flush?

Quads is a decent hand in poker, but it cannot beat a royal flush. There are only four ways you can create a royal flush using a 52-card deck, giving odds of 649,739: 1. Now compare this to 4,164: 1 odds of getting a four-of-a-kind.

Does Four Of a Kind Beat a Straight Flush?

No. A straight flush is also stronger than a four-of-a-kind in poker and will beat it in a showdown every time. You can expect to draw a straight flush once in every 72,193 hands, making it one of the rarest poker hands you can get.

Does Four Of A Kind Beat a Full House?

Yes indeed. A four-of-a-kind trumps a full house. Even though the number of distinct hands is the same for these options, the odds of getting four of a kind are 1 in 4,165, while you can expect a full house once in 694 hands.

Does Four Of A Kind Beat a Flush?

Every time. A flush doesn’t stand a chance afour-of-a-kind a kind in poker. While a flush is still fairly strong having five cards of the same suit, it has 1,277 distinct variations and odds of 1 in 507 hands. In contrast, there are only 13 variations of 4 of a kind.

Does Four Of A Kind Beat a Straight?

Without a Four-of-a-kind, a kind in poker is the 3rd strongest hand according to poker hand ranking rules. It comes way higher than a straight, which is ranked 6th. The odds of landing a straight are 1 in every 254 hands, so it’s more likely compared to 4 of a kind.

What Other Poker Hands Does Four Of A Kind Beat?

All the remaining lower-ranked hands bow down to a four-of-a-kind. This includes three of a kind, two pairs, one pair, and the high card. If you know what 4 of a kind is in poker, let’s also examine what these other hands look like.

Three Of A Kind – also called trips, this hand contains three cards of similar rank and two unmatched cards

– also called trips, this hand contains three cards of similar rank and two unmatched cards Two Pairs – strong poker hand that has two matched pairs and one kicker

– strong poker hand that has two matched pairs and one kicker One Pair – this hand features a matched pair and three unmatched cards

– this hand features a matched pair and three unmatched cards High Card – basically, a nothing hand containing five unmatched cards

Which Player Wins if Both Have Four Of A Kind in Poker?

It’s impossible for players to have the same four-of-a-kind poker hand. For example, K K K K 10 is not the same as 10 10 10 10 K. The stronger hand is the former since K ranks higher than 10.

What Are The Odds Of Hitting Four Of A Kind With Any Pocket Pair?

When starting with a pocket pair, the odds of 4 of a kind in poker or better is 0.00024%. The number of community cards revealed can affect your chances.

Probability Pre Flop Odds Post Flop Odds After The Turn Odds After The River Odds Any pocket pair 0% 0.245% 0.997% 0.02%

What Are The Odds Of Hitting 4 Of A Kind After Receiving Pocket Aces Pre-Flop?

The probability of 4 of a kind in poker, when you have pocket Aces preflop, is 0%. Because we have two cards and there are 6 or 9 players at the table, our chances cannot be calculated until after the flop.

If another ace appears on the flop, then we have two more chances of hitting four of a kind, either on the turn or on the river.

Where Does 4 Of A Kind Rank in the List of Poker Hands?

Understanding poker hand hierarchy is the first step to playing the game like a pro. We have already covered where a four-of-a-kind poker hand stands on the overall ranking chart, but you can find additional details on our detailed poker hands page.

What is the Best Site to Learn Poker Hands?

Learning about the four of a kind and other available hands is just the beginning, and there are several areas you must understand before you can play comfortably. Luckily, learning how to play poker is easy, especially when you use resources at top online sites like CoinPoker. Here, you will find a range of strategies and hand guides. Some of our favorites include:

Conclusion

There are many different hands in poker, but one of the best is 4 Of A Kind. Poker resources are also available online, but ours is for beginners and has equipped you with everything you need to recognize and play this hand confidently.

Let’s recap of what you have learned:

What is four of a kind in poker? Is 4 aces the best hand in poker? What beats four-of-a-kind in poker? How rare is 4 of a kind in poker? What are the odds of getting quads in poker?

