How Does One Pair in Poker Rank Against Other Poker Hands?

one pair poker

What is a one-pair poker hand? Does it beat a straight? What about other poker hands? This guide answers these questions and provides odds and probabilities of hitting the most popular poker hands so you know exactly where you stand.

What Does One Pair Look Like in Poker?

Poker One Pair Hand

Easy. One pair in poker is just two cards of similar rank combined with three unrelated cards. You can make 1,098 combinations in a 52-card deck, making this the 9th strongest hand in poker.

What is the Probability of Hitting a One Pair Poker Hand?

A one-pair poker hand is one of the most common hands you can get, with a probability of around 42.26%.

Where Does a Poker One Pair Hand Rank in the Poker Hand Ratings Chart?

You must understand poker hand hierarchy to succeed in this game. A one-pair poker hand ranks ninth in the hierarchy of poker hands, so it is one of the lowest hands in the poker game.

However, the odds of One Pair on the flop turn or river are in your favor. If you hold connected cards like AK, KQ, or QJ as hole cards, you have a strong chance to hit the top pair after the flop and possibly a much better hand, perhaps a full house or straight with the flop, turn, and river still to come.

What is One Pair Beating in Poker?

One pair is in the lower ranks of the poker hands pecking order, only beating the high card.

One Pair beats a Royal Flush
One Pair beats a Straight Flush
One Pair beats Four Of A Kind
One Pair beats a Full House
One Pair beats a Flush
One Pair beats a Straight
One Pair beats Three Of A Kind
One Pair beats Two Pair
One Pair beats a High Card ✔️

Does One Pair Beat A Royal Flush in Poker?

One Pair Cannot Beat A Royal Flush

No. A royal flush ranks way higher than a one pair. The odds of hitting a royal flush in poker are 0.000154%, compared to 42.26% for a one pair.

Does One Pair Beat a Straight Flush?

A Single Pair Cannot Beat A Straight Flush

No. One pair cannot beat a straight flush. The probability of hitting a straight flush is 0.00139%. You are way more likely to get a one-pair hand playing poker.

Does One Pair Beat Four Of A Kind?

Four Of A Kind Beats One Pair Easily

One pair in poker cannot beat four of a kind either, and just by looking at the odds, you will understand why. You have a 0.024% chance of getting four of a kind compared to 42.26% for the one pair.

Does One Pair Beat a Full House?

No, One Pair Loses To A Full House

Again, no. A full house is rarer than one pair in poker. The probability of getting a full house is 0.1441%, which is way lower than one pair.

In Poker Does One Pair Beat a Flush?

A Flush Is A Higher Hand Than A Single Pair in Poker

Not a chance. A poker one-pair hand is good in some cases, but it cannot stand against a flush hand. The reason is simple: You have a 0.197% chance of getting a flush, which is much lower than the odds of landing a one pair.

In Poker Does One Pair Beat a Straight?

One Pair Does Not Beat A Straight

Put simply, no! One pair does not beat a straight poker hand. There is a 0,3925% chance of getting a straight in poker. While this is higher than some of the hands we have looked at, it’s still lower than one pair.

In Poker Does One Pair Beat Three Of A Kind?

Three Of A Kind Is A More Dominant Hand Than One Pair In Poker

No. You can only use one pair to beat three of a kind if you are bluffing, or you have three of another card which would then give you a full house. The probability of hitting three of a kind is 2.1128%.

In Poker Does One Pair Beat Two Pair?

One Pair Does Not Beat Two Pair In Texas Hold'em or Omaha Poker

Of course not. Two pairs is a better hand than one pair, with a probability of 4.7539%. You can’t compare it to 42.26% for the one pair.

What Other Hands Does a One-Pair Poker Hand Beat?

A one-pair poker hand is only better than a high card, the lowest-ranking hand you can win at poker with.

Who Wins in Poker With One Pair?

When pairs are placed against each other, the higher pair wins. So, if you are wondering, “Is a pair of kings good in poker,” for example, know that it is one of the best pairs. Consider the following hands: K-K-Q-J-9  and Q-Q-J-10-3. Kings trump queens; therefore, the first pair wins.

How Does a Kicker Work in Poker?

The kicker plays an important role as a poker pair tiebreaker. Consider a situation where you have two poker matching hands: A-A-9-7-3  and A-A-7-6-4. The kicker comes into play since the cards making up the one pair are of the same rank. The first hand wins since 9 ranks higher than 7 according to poker kicker rules.

What is a One Pair Poker Hand Playing Strategy

Even if one pair is among the lowest-ranking hands, a solid poker-playing strategy can help you make the most of this hand.

  • Hole cards – ensure that you consider the strength of your hole cards. If you get a KK or QQ one pair, you must play aggressively to extract as much value from the table as possible.
  • Flop – the flop can improve or destroy your hand; be aware of that and wager accordingly.
  • Position – your position at the table must inform your decisions. Playing in a late position means you have scanned the table and can be more aggressive with your strategy.
  • Betting styles – the level of your opponents will have a bearing on your playing strategy. You can extract a lot of value from playing loose players at the table, but be cautious when playing other players with a higher skill level.

What Are The Odds Of Hitting a One Pair Poker Hand With High Connected Cards?

High-connected cards like AK, KQ, and QJ increase your chances of hitting a one pair. These odds change with every betting round, as shown in the table below.

One Pairs Probability AK Connected KQ Connected QJ Connected
Pre Flop Odds 32.47% 32.47% 32.47%
Post Flop Odds 48.76% 48.76% 48.76%
After The Turn Odds 40.2% 40.2% 40.2%
After The River Odds 49.2% 49.2% 49.2%

What is the Difference Between One Pairs vs Two Pairs vs Three Pairs

One pair and two pairs are official hands in Texas Holdem poker. A one-pair poker hand has a single pair of the same ranking cards, while two pair has two.

There is no such hand as three pairs. Such a hand would require six cards to construct it, but Texas Holdem and Omaha only have five cards in officially ranked hands.

What is the Best Site to Learn Poker Hands?

CoinPoker is the best site for beginners to learn how to play poker. It has various easy-to-read guides that you can use to learn about poker hand rankings and the best strategies to use when playing the game.

Conclusion

This guide is an introduction to the one-pair poker hand. Here you have learned:

  • What is a pair in poker?
  • What beats a pair in poker?
  • How do pairs work in poker?
  • How does a kicker work in poker?
  • Does a higher pair win in poker?

Our site offers more advanced guides. The links below can help you improve your poker game.

FAQs

Does One Pair beat three pairs in poker?

What are the odds of hitting trips on the flop?

What are some One Pair examples?

How should you play a One Pair poker hand in Omaha poker tournaments?

What is the best site for learning how to play poker?

Responsible Gambling

When playing poker online, you must ensure you gamble responsibly. Though many players enjoy this largely fun activity, the potential for problem gambling cannot be ignored. Here are some resources you can use to get assistance.

References

Content suitable for 18+ readers only. Always gamble responsibly.

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Pride Kazunga
iGaming Expert

Pride is a iGaming expert writer with over 10 years of experience. He is a seasoned casino content specialist, with a simple, relatable, and easy-to-read writing style. He loves staying up to date with the latest industry trends, providing readers with the most actionable insights. Pride is featured on multiple websites including TheGameDayCasino.com, BestOdds.com, UsOnlineCasino.com, PACasino.com, and Sportlens.com

