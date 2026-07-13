Arizona gambling regulators have expanded their enforcement campaign against unlicensed online gambling operators, issuing cease-and-desist orders to five platforms after investigations the state says uncovered illegal gambling activity and access by underage users.

The Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG) announced enforcement actions against BetOpenly, Bookmaker, Club WPT Online Poker, Kutt Inc., and Raffle Creator. According to the department, each order alleges conduct that could support felony charges for promotion of gambling, illegal control of an enterprise, and money laundering.

The latest enforcement follows a series of similar actions by the ADG in 2025. In June, the regulator issued multiple cease-and-desist orders to unlicensed operators it said were illegally targeting Arizona residents with unauthorized gambling products, including slot-style casino games, sweepstakes models, sports betting, horse race wagering, and peer-to-peer betting exchanges. In August, the department also ordered Fliff Online Gambling, Thrillzz Mobile Gambling, BettySweeps Casino, and Pulsz Casino to stop offering gambling services in the state, alleging they were providing access to illegal online gambling platforms, including sweepstakes-style casino products and sports wagering.

📢 TODAY: ADG Issues Cease-and-Desist Orders to Multiple Operators Linked to Underage Gambling and Illegal Activity.



The notified entities are directed to immediately stop all gambling operations and activities in Arizona.



Full release: https://t.co/g9Ogzm5Hsx pic.twitter.com/gj6rabMmF8 — Arizona Department of Gaming (@AzGaming) July 10, 2026

“Arizona is taking decisive action against illegal gambling operators that put Arizonans at risk,” said Jackie Johnson, Department Director.

“Our top priority is protecting Arizonans and I’m grateful for the efforts of our intelligence unit led by Chief Law Enforcement Officer Doug Jensen to do just that. Through these cease-and-desist orders we are putting operators on notice: their conduct runs contrary to Arizona law and they must stop promoting illegal gambling.”

The department said the current enforcement actions are part of broader public safety efforts tied to Arizona law, which prohibits gambling unless it is specifically authorized and sets the legal gambling age at 21.

Arizona intensifies action against illegal gambling operators

According to the department, BetOpenly operated peer-to-peer sports betting and casino games while benefiting from a commission structure that investigators say violates Arizona law. Regulators also allege the platform offered event wagering and daily fantasy sports contests without the required state licenses and made those activities available to underage Arizona users.

Bookmaker allegedly accepted wagers on horse racing, sports, and casino games without holding the licenses required under Arizona law. The department noted that online casino games remain illegal in Arizona.

Club WPT Online Poker is accused of allowing Arizona residents under 21 to participate in pay-to-play online poker tournaments for prizes while using what the department described as deceptive “no purchase necessary” language. The agency said online poker is not legal in Arizona.

The department said Kutt Inc. operated a platform that allowed users in Arizona to deposit money and wager on sports, politics, pop culture, and casino-style games. Regulators also argued that Arizona’s legal definition of social gambling does not permit a third party to profit from the activity.

Investigators also alleged that Raffle Creator enabled raffles that did not qualify for Arizona’s nonprofit raffle exception and allowed people younger than 21 to purchase tickets for prize drawings.

The cease-and-desist orders direct all five operators to immediately stop gambling operations in Arizona, whether online, through mobile applications, or by other means, and prohibit future illegal gambling activity in the state. The department said future enforcement could include criminal charges or civil actions against the companies, their principals, and employees, along with restitution claims from consumers and forfeiture of funds allegedly obtained through illegal conduct.

The ADG has repeatedly warned that many gambling platforms accessible in Arizona are neither licensed nor regulated, exposing users to risks including fraud, identity theft, and financial losses. The regulator also notes it cannot assist with disputes involving illegal or unregulated operators.

Featured image: Canva