Arizona Department of Gaming issues cease-and-desist letters to four operators

The Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG) has issued cease-and-desist orders to four unlicensed and unregulated gambling operators who, they say, are targeting local residents.

According to a recent news release, the ADG believes the operators are offering access to illegal online gambling platforms, including ‘sweepstakes’ casino-style models and event wagering sports book betting options.

The cease-and-desist notices have been issued to Fliff Online Gambling, Thrillzz Mobile Gambling, BettySweeps Casino, and Pulsz Casino.

“The active operations of these companies and online websites in Arizona are alleged to be felony criminal enterprises, and each operator has been directed to desist from any future illegal gambling operations or activities of any type in Arizona,” the ADG says in the update.

The operators have been directed to immediately cease all online or other gambling operations and activities in Arizona and take the necessary steps to prevent and exclude Arizona residents and visitors from gambling on their websites.

“This latest action underscores the Department’s commitment to protecting the public and upholding Arizona’s gaming laws,” the regulator says.

“ADG continues to actively monitor, investigate, and take enforcement action against entities attempting to exploit Arizona residents through unauthorized gambling activities, including possible enforcement actions in partnership with the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.”

Arizona Department of Gaming asks residents to be cautious

The regulator has also asked all residents to be cautious when participating in gaming. They say that many online platforms currently accessible in the state are neither licensed nor regulated, exposing users to significant risks like fraud, identity fraud, and financial loss.

When the operations fall outside of the state’s regulatory authority, ADG says it cannot assist with complaints or disputes involving unregulated or illegal gaming activities.

“It is important to remember: just because you can download the app, access the website, and play the games does not mean the platform is legal or safe,” the regulator warns.

