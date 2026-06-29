Home Polymarket marketing controversies, Kalshi fires back, today in prediction market news LIVE

Polymarket marketing controversies, Kalshi fires back, today in prediction market news LIVE

Polymarket logo with influencer marketing tablet representing Meta's reported interest in prediction markets with Polymarket and Kalshi.

Today in prediction market news, we’re following the biggest developments shaping the industry, including growing scrutiny of Polymarket’s marketing practices, reports of a new Commodity Futures Trading Commission investigation, lawmakers calling for a federal probe, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s push to explore partnerships with Polymarket and Kalshi. We’ll also track Kalshi’s latest strategic moves, market reactions, and breaking developments across prediction markets, sports event trading, crypto, and regulated forecasting throughout the day.

Coverage ended Updated 3 months ago

Michigan court bars Kalshi from offering sports-event contracts in state

Craig Corbeels Craig Corbeels

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has obtained a temporary restraining order that serves to bar Kalshi from offering sports-event contracts within Michigan. Use of a geolocation services provider is also required to ensure compliance.

Tarek Mansour makes his case

Suswati Basu Suswati Basu
Kalshi CEO Tarek Mansour has laid out his vision for prediction markets in a wide-ranging interview with The Washington Post, arguing they're far more than just another form of gambling. Instead, he sees them becoming a better way to understand the world, claiming markets with money at stake can outperform pundits and polls. 


Mansour also defended Kalshi's approach to insider trading, saying prediction markets are actually easier to monitor than traditional financial markets because suspicious trades are more obvious. 

Meta wants in on prediction markets

Suswati Basu Suswati Basu
Prediction markets may have started as a niche corner of the internet, but Meta clearly thinks they're headed mainstream. According to The New York Times, Mark Zuckerberg has asked executives to explore partnerships with Polymarket and Kalshi as the company develops Arena, a prediction app aimed at younger users. 


Unlike its rivals, Arena would initially use points instead of real-money wagers, with social sharing and friendly competition at its core. Whether those partnerships ever materialize remains unclear.

Insider trading claims resurface

Suswati Basu Suswati Basu
The insider trading debate around prediction markets isn't going away anytime soon. FairPredicts has renewed calls for a congressional investigation into both Polymarket and Kalshi, pointing to a recent 60 Minutes report that highlighted a network of Polymarket accounts allegedly profiting from U.S. military operations. 


The post argues the issue extends beyond isolated incidents, claiming coordinated activity across multiple accounts. Neither Polymarket nor Kalshi has been found liable for the allegations, but with regulators, lawmakers, and critics all paying closer attention, the pressure on prediction markets shows little sign of easing.

Kalshi launches its own mythbusters

Suswati Basu Suswati Basu
With critics circling and headlines flying faster than a last-minute market swing, Kalshi has decided the best defence is... a dedicated website. Enter Kalshi Truth, a new hub aimed at tackling what the company calls misconceptions about prediction markets, regulation, and how its exchange operates. Think of it as a fact-check page with a distinctly corporate flavour—equal parts FAQ, rebuttal and "allow us to explain." Whether it settles the debate or simply gives everyone something new to argue about remains to be seen. One thing's certain: in prediction markets, even the PR battles now have their own landing pages.

Polymarket's Monday just got even more interesting

Suswati Basu Suswati Basu
Good afternoon, welcome to today's live blog. If anyone at Polymarket was hoping for a quiet start to the week, that ship appears to have sailed. 


Fresh off allegations over influencer marketing tactics, the prediction market giant now finds itself facing calls for a federal probe, reports of an ongoing CFTC investigation, and questions over a recent phishing attack. Grab your popcorn (or your probability charts)—we'll be tracking every twist, regulatory curveball, and industry surprise as it happens throughout the day.

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Suswati Basu
Managing Editor

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC. As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

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