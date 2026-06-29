Today in prediction market news, we’re following the biggest developments shaping the industry, including growing scrutiny of Polymarket’s marketing practices, reports of a new Commodity Futures Trading Commission investigation, lawmakers calling for a federal probe, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s push to explore partnerships with Polymarket and Kalshi. We’ll also track Kalshi’s latest strategic moves, market reactions, and breaking developments across prediction markets, sports event trading, crypto, and regulated forecasting throughout the day.
Michigan court bars Kalshi from offering sports-event contracts in state
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has obtained a temporary restraining order that serves to bar Kalshi from offering sports-event contracts within Michigan. Use of a geolocation services provider is also required to ensure compliance.
New: Michigan court grants the state’s request for a temporary restraining order against Kalshi over its sports event contracts. The order bars Kalshi from offering sports betting in the state and requires it to use a licensed third-party geolocation provider to comply. pic.twitter.com/8qCFWjT6d3— Dustin Gouker (@DustinGouker) June 29, 2026
Tarek Mansour makes his case
Mansour also defended Kalshi's approach to insider trading, saying prediction markets are actually easier to monitor than traditional financial markets because suspicious trades are more obvious.
Meta wants in on prediction markets
Unlike its rivals, Arena would initially use points instead of real-money wagers, with social sharing and friendly competition at its core. Whether those partnerships ever materialize remains unclear.
Insider trading claims resurface
The post argues the issue extends beyond isolated incidents, claiming coordinated activity across multiple accounts. Neither Polymarket nor Kalshi has been found liable for the allegations, but with regulators, lawmakers, and critics all paying closer attention, the pressure on prediction markets shows little sign of easing.
This is why @GOPoversight Chairman @RepJamesComer's formal investigation into insider trading on both Polymarket AND Kalshi is so important.— FairPredicts (@FairPredicts) June 29, 2026
Army soldier. Google engineer. MrBeast employee. And more.
The insider trading problem at Kalshi and Polymarket isn't random. It's… https://t.co/qBd6jMKy0w
Kalshi launches its own mythbusters
A lot gets said about prediction markets. Here's what's actually true.https://t.co/4dEmfBJd4Z— Kalshi News (@KalshiNewsroom) June 29, 2026
Polymarket's Monday just got even more interesting
Fresh off allegations over influencer marketing tactics, the prediction market giant now finds itself facing calls for a federal probe, reports of an ongoing CFTC investigation, and questions over a recent phishing attack. Grab your popcorn (or your probability charts)—we'll be tracking every twist, regulatory curveball, and industry surprise as it happens throughout the day.