Washington state officials and the Tulalip Tribes of Washington have reached a tentative agreement on a new amendment to the Tribe’s Class III gaming compact, bringing decades of revisions into a single governing document while introducing several changes for casino operations and regulation.

The Washington State Gambling Commission said the proposed twelfth amendment restates the original compact signed in 1991 and folds the first 11 amendments into one updated agreement. Regulators say the approach is designed to simplify administration while reflecting current gaming practices, public health priorities, and oversight standards that have evolved over more than three decades.

“The proposed compact amendment modernizes the first Tribal-State Gaming Compact signed in Washington 35 years ago and demonstrates the robust history of collaboration between the State and the Tribe. Together, the State and the Tribe continue to keep Class III gaming in Washington legal, honest, and well-regulated for the public.”

Tulalip Tribes Chairman Hazen Shopbell said the agreement would support both the Tribe and the surrounding region.

“These compact amendments reflect a strong government-to-government partnership between the Tulalip Tribes and the State of Washington. This agreement helps ensure we can continue providing essential services for our community, creating good jobs, and contributing to the regional economy while maintaining the high standards of regulation and integrity that have long defined tribal gaming in Washington.”

The amendment replaces older contribution requirements, allows wagers of up to $50 on tribal lottery system player terminals in line with lottery ticket pricing, and raises the maximum wager for existing table games and electronic table games to $1,000.

It also creates a framework for sharing jackpots between the Tribe’s gaming facilities for table games and opens the door to adding as many as 1,000 extra player terminals through a phased process modeled on another Washington tribal compact.

Additional updates establish a new appendix covering tribal licensing and state background investigations, plus another defining terms used throughout the agreement. The proposal also spells out the Tribe’s continuing support for emergency services, government agencies, nonprofit organizations, and charitable groups.

Public health measures are expanded as well. Casinos where smoking is otherwise permitted would be required to provide a designated non-smoking gaming room. The amendment also strengthens responsible gambling rules covering employee training, self-exclusion programs, responsible gaming signage, and self-imposed gambling limits.

The proposal now moves into public review. A joint hearing before the Senate Business, Trade & Economic Development Committee and the House State Government & Tribal Relations Committee is scheduled for July 22, while the Gambling Commission is expected to vote on August 28.

If approved, the amendment will proceed to the Tulalip Tribal Chair, then the governor, before federal review by the U.S. Secretary of the Interior. The proposal follows similar compact modernization efforts involving the Puyallup Tribe, Squaxin Island Tribe, Upper Skagit Indian Tribe, and Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe, reflecting a general effort to consolidate older agreements while updating gaming rules and responsible gambling standards.

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