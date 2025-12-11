Home Indian Tribes reach tentative agreement with Washington Gambling Commission on new electronic gaming proposals

Indian Tribes reach tentative agreement with Washington Gambling Commission on new electronic gaming proposals

A split-image showing the Washington State Capitol building at sunset on the left, with a lit pathway and surrounding trees, and a close-up view of colorful illuminated electronic gaming machine controls on the right, representing government and casino gaming themes. Indian Tribes reach tentative agreement with Washington Gambling Commission on new electronic gaming proposals. Now the Washington State Gambling Commission and Squaxin Island Tribe have reached a tentative gaming compact

The Washington Gambling Commission has reached a tentative agreement with two Indian Tribes which allows them to offer electronic table gaming.

The regulator shared that it has reached an agreement with the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe on Wednesday (December 10) along with the Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe on the same day.

The proposed amendment, within the tentative agreements, includes provisions that already exist in other tribal compact, including a framework for electronic table games. For the Upper Skagit Indian Tribe announcement, the proposals also update smoking provisions at the Tribe’s gaming facility.

Speaking on the tentative compact amendment with the Upper Skagit Tribe, the vice chairperson at the gambling commission, Sarah Lawson, said: “Our work with tribal partners is grounded in respect for sovereignty and a commitment toward open dialogue in compact negotiations. This compact amendment reflects that approach by balancing the interests of the tribe in their gaming operations with those of the people of Washington State to ensure that gambling is kept legal and honest.”

The Upper Skagit Tribal chair, Jennifer Washington, said of the tentative compact amendment: “The Tribe looks forward to the ability to expand its gaming opportunities which will assist both Tribal and non-Tribal community interests.”

Washington Gambling Commission builds on tribal-state partnerships

The announcement with the Port Gamble S’Kallam Tribe also includes provisions to operate higher wager limits and extend credit to customers at the Tribe’s gaming facility through the proposed amendments.

The Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribal Chair Amber Caldera said of the tentative compact amendment: “The Port Gamble S’Klallam Tribe would like to thank the Washington State Gaming Commission for a respectful and collaborative compact amendment process.

“We appreciate the State’s partnership as we work towards further strengthening our economic foundation. This amendment enables us to create new job opportunities, expand services, better provide for our community, and contribute to a more vibrant regional economy that benefits not only our people, but our neighbors throughout the Kitsap Peninsula.”

Featured Image: Canva

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Sophie Atkinson
Freelance Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

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