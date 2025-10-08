Popular Search Terms

US Supreme Court upholds Washington tribal gaming laws in RunItOneTime case

US Supreme Court upholds Washington tribal gaming laws in RunItOneTime case

US urges Supreme Court to deny review in Maverick Gaming tribal case. Maverick Gaming logo on top of image of judge's gavel

The US Supreme Court has ruled in favour of Washington’s established tribal gambling laws and regulations remaining in place despite a challenge made by RunItOneTime (formerly Maverick Gaming).

The case centred around the gambling companies’ claims that the Shoalwater Bay Tribe and their compacts and established tribal gaming laws in the state should be invalidated.

Shoalwater Bay wins Supreme Court victory in tribal gaming rights case

The Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA) is a core piece of tribal law that was enacted by Congress in 1988. This led to the formation of the National Indian Gaming Commission, which regulates any gambling activity on tribal lands throughout the United States.

Maverick Gaming, which then became RunItOneTime, challenged the IGRA and Shoalwater Bay’s rights as well as all tribal gaming in Washington state.

This legal plea would be denied on multiple grounds, but the key ground of the case lay with a failure to join the other tribes that were at risk of losing or having their rights impacted.

A statement from the Native American Rights Fund (NARF) read that the district court and the Ninth Circuit agreed, saying “the absent Tribes were necessary and indispensable parties to this suit seeking to invalidate their gaming compacts. By denying cert, the Supreme Court has ensured those decisions will stand and brought a conclusive end to RunItOneTime’s case.”

Shoalwater Bay was represented by NARF and Jenner & Block LLP, Crowell Law Offices, and MThirtySix, PLCC.

“The Supreme Court has once again rejected a meritless suit that sought to attack the very heart of tribal rights. At the Native American Rights Fund, we stand ready to defend against these attacks wherever they are filed,” said NARF Staff Attorney Lenny Powell.

IGRA and Kalshi

In related IGRA and tribal news, Kalshi also ran afoul of California Tribes in an attempt to dodge responsibility for wagering taking place on tribal lands.

The New York-based betting company said in a statement, “Kalshi does not house servers on Indian lands. Kalshi does not employ personnel on Indian lands. Kalshi conducts no business whatsoever on Indian lands.”

Blue Lake Rancheria, Picayune Rancheria of the Chukchansi Indians, and Chicken Ranch Rancheria of the Me-Wuk Indians have all had their time in the courtroom defending tribal rights against Kalshi.

A court date has been set (October 23, 2025) to review a possible injunction by the California Tribes, which could change the fate of prediction markets and their legal responsibilities on tribal lands.

Featured image: Maverick Gaming / Canva

Suswati Basu
News Editor

Suswati Basu

