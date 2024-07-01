The Royal Flush Poker Hand Ranked and Explained

What’s a royal flush in poker? How does this poker hand rank against others? How likely are you to land a royal flush when you play poker?

We have created a quick guide to help you learn about the royal flush – an unbeatable hand that can lead to massive rewards. Whether you are a complete novice or an experienced reg looking for a refresher, this guide is for you.

What is a Royal Flush in Poker?

A royal flush is the strongest hand in Omaha and Texas Holdem poker. It is the rarest poker hand you can get since there are only four variations when using a standard 52-card deck. The hand is made up of the same suit of consecutive cards from 10 to Ace, that is (T♥️ J♥️ Q♥️ K♥️ A♥️)

How Does a Royal Flush in Poker Rank in Texas Hold’em and Omaha Poker?

Many beginner players ask, “Is a Royal Flush the best hand in poker?” As the highest hand in poker, the royal flush trumps all other hands. This includes the Flush, Straight, Four of a Kind, or any other hand. Whether you hold a royal flush of hearts or royal flush spades, having a royal flush means you win, leaving everyone else at the table in envy.

Odds of Getting A Royal Flush

Naturally, the odds of landing a poker royal flush are incredibly low and vary depending on the game conditions. The list below provides specific figures.

The odds of flopping the Royal Flush given 2 suited cards (10-A) = 1 in 19,600

The odds of catching the gutshot Royal Flush on the turn = 1/47

The odds of catching the open-ended Royal Flush on the turn = 2/47

The odds of catching the gutshot Royal Flush on the river = 1/46

The odds of flopping a straight flush draw with 2 suited cards (10-A) = 141/19,600

What Poker Hands Does A Royal Flush Beat?

A Royal Flush in Poker or flush royal poker hand, if that’s what you want to call it, is an unbeatable poker hand, sitting at the top of all possible outcomes.

What Does A Royal Flush Beat? Yes or No Royal Flush beats a Straight Flush ✔️ Royal Flush beats Four Of A Kind ✔️ Royal Flush beats a Full House ✔️ Royal Flush beats a Flush ✔️ Royal Flush beats a Straight ✔️ Royal Flush beats Three Of A Kind ✔️ Royal Flush beats Two Pairs ✔️ Royal Flush beats One Pair ✔️ Royal Flush beats a High Card ✔️

Does a Straight Flush Beat A Royal Flush?

No. While a straight flush is very strong, it cannot beat a royal flush. The odds of getting a straight flush are better than a royal flush but still pretty low at around 1 in 72,192 hands.

What Poker Hands Does a Straight Flush Beat?

If you cannot get the highest hand in poker, a royal flush, the next best thing is a straight flush. But what other poker hands does a straight flush beat? The table below provides a helpful comparison.

What Does A Straight Flush Beat? Yes or No Straight Flush beats a Royal Flush ❌ Straight Flush beats Four Of A Kind ✔️ Straight Flush beats a Full House ✔️ Straight Flush beats a Flush ✔️ Straight Flush beats a Straight ✔️ Straight Flush beats Three Of A Kind ✔️ Straight Flush beats Two Pairs ✔️ Straight Flush beats One Pair ✔️ Straight Flush beats a High Card ✔️

Does Four Of a Kind Beat a Royal Flush?

No chance. Four of a kind is a strong hand, yes, but it cannot beat a Royal Flush. You have better odds of getting Four of a Kind than a straight flush or a royal flush at about 1 in 2,157 hands.

What Hands Can Four Of A Kind Beat if it Does Not Beat a Royal Flush?

What wins royal flush or quad aces? Four of a kind (often referred to as quads) is the third-highest poker hand you can get, but it will always come second when a royal flush hand or straight flush poker hand is involved.

What Does Four Of A Kind Beat? Yes or No Four Of A Kind beats a Royal Flush ❌ Four Of A Kind beats Straight Flush ❌ Four Of A Kind beats a Full House ✔️ Four Of A Kind beats a Flush ✔️ Four Of A Kind beats a Straight ✔️ Four Of A Kind beats Three Of A Kind ✔️ Four Of A Kind beats Two Pairs ✔️ Four Of A Kind beats One Pair ✔️ Four Of A Kind beats a High Card ✔️

Does a Full House Beat a Royal Flush?

The full house is another desirable hand, but again, it cannot beat a royal flush hand in poker. The odds of getting a full house are 1 in 693 hands, better than an unbeatable royal flush, a straight flush, or four of a kind.

What Other Poker Hands Does a Full House Beat?

Being the fourth most powerful hand, the full house beats the flush hand in poker and every other hand after that.

What Does A Full House Beat? Yes or No Full House beats a Royal Flush ❌ Full House beats Straight Flush ❌ Full House beats a Four Of A Kind ❌ Full House beats a Flush ✔️ Full House beats a Straight ✔️ Full House beats Three Of A Kind ✔️ Full House beats Two Pairs ✔️ Full House beats One Pair ✔️ Full House beats a High Card ✔️

Does a Flush Beat a Royal Flush?

A flush cannot overcome a royal flush. However, you stand a better chance of getting a flush than all the top hands from royal flush to a full house. If you are playing poker with a standard 52-card deck, the odds of hitting a flush are 1 in 507 hands.

Which Hands Does the Flush Beat if it Does Not Beat A Royal Flush?

Several pokee hands fall to the fifth-highest hand in poker.

What Does A Flush Beat? Yes or No Flush beats a Royal Flush ❌ Flush beats Straight Flush ❌ Flush beats a Four Of A Kind ❌ Flush beats a Full House ❌ Flush beats a Straight ✔️ Flush beats Three Of A Kind ✔️ Flush beats Two Pairs ✔️ Flush beats One Pair ✔️ Flush beats a High Card ✔️

Does a Straight Beat a Royal Flush?

There are no prizes for guessing the answer to this one. A straight has no chance when it comes to a royal flush hand in poker. This is because a royal flush poker set of cards is a ‘stronger’ type of straight. The odds of getting a standard straight are 1 in 259 hands.

What Other Hands Does a Straight Beat if it Does Not Beat A Royal Flush?

The rarest poker hand, the royal flush, is not on the list of hands that a straight hand beats, but there are a few. We have listed them in the table below.

What Does A Straight Beat? Yes or No Straight beats a Royal Flush ❌ Straight beats Straight Flush ❌ Straight beats a Four Of A Kind ❌ Straight beats a Full House ❌ Straight beats a Flush ❌ Straight beats Three Of A Kind ✔️ Straight beats Two Pairs ✔️ Straight beats One Pair ✔️ Straight beats a High Card ✔️

Who Wins if Two Players Have a Royal Flush?

When using a 52-card deck, it is impossible to get two royal flush poker hands. Royal flush math dictates that you can only have four royal flush hands, one for each suit, so there is no chance that two players can get an unbeatable hand in the same game.

What Are The Odds Of Receiving Ace-King Suited Pre-Flop?

The odds of being dealt an A-K-suited starting hand are 331-1. This hand is highly desirable because it has the chance of turning into a royal flush poker hand, but it’s important to remember that odds constantly shift after each betting round.

A-K Suited has a number of “outs” and can also turn into a normal flush draw, a straight, a full house, and even four of a kind, depending on the community cards that show on the flop, turn, and the river.

Full Ranking of Poker Hands From Royal Flush to High Card

To play poker successfully, you must get a solid foundation in poker hand hierarchy. The royal flush in poker is not the be-all and end-all; several other poker hands are also potentially beneficial.

Pro Player Quotes and Tips

Here is a quote from Daniel Negreanu. Daniel is a professional Canadian poker player with six WSOP bracelets and over $50,000,000 in tournament prize money. We think it’s safe to say, he knows a thing or two about this game of poker.

“High flops like K-Q-9, K-J-10 or Q-J-8 are dangerous to pocket aces. That’s because these flops will more likely connect with the range of hands that your opponents will typically play, like 10-J, K-Q, 10-10, or 9-10.”

Conclusion

This guide is a beginner resource that has revealed all you need to know about the royal flush, or as some players call it, the poker royal flush.

Here is a recap of what we have learned:

What’s a royal flush in poker? What cards make a royal flush How rare is a royal flush? How rare is a straight flush? What happens if two players have a royal flush?

The Royal Flush Poker Hand Ranked and Explained FAQs