What are Pokies? – The Latest Guide to How Pokies Work in Australia

What are pokies? Simply put, it’s another term for slot machines. As one of the most popular methods of online gambling, online pokie machines come in various forms. For example, you’ll find classic 3-reel games and progressive jackpots.
Each comes with its own theme, features, and bonus rounds designed to enhance your overall experience. Let’s take a closer look at everything you need to know about these games in Australia.
What are Pokies?
The term pokies was created using the “pok” from poker machine. But what are pokies? Used in Australia and New Zealand, Pokies is a term used to refer to slots. These games are particularly popular in Australia, which is easy to see when you consider that Australia holds half a percent of the world’s population yet it has 20% of it’s pokies.
How do pokie machines work? Initially, they were simple mechanisms with basic rules. A series of gears and levers were used. A coin detector was also featured, which unlocked the brake and released the handle. A metal shaft and braking system controlled the reels. The objective for players was to land a winning combination on a payline. High and low-scoring symbols feature on most pokies today.
Technological advancements mean that pokies have never been more convenient. You can enjoy playing pokies in Australia without leaving your home. Mobile apps and virtual reality titles are some recent innovations.
Examples of Online Pokie Machines
The first ever three-reel slot played with a handle that spins reels and delivers automatic payouts was invented by Charles August Fey in 1895.
Today, you can expect to find a handful of different types video pokies at online casinos in Australia. Before we dive into how to play pokies in Australia and how they work, let’s take a look at the the three main types found online.
3-Reel Pokies
These are classic slots that feature just three reels. They often consist of simple symbols such as fruit and diamonds.
5-Reel Pokies
The majority of modern pokies feature five reels. This is to increase the excitement and possibilities of landing a big win.
6-Reel Pokies
Six-reel pokies are known for featuring more paylines and catering to more adventurous players.
How Pokies Work
A range of technologies are needed to operate online pokie machines. Understanding how pokies work is important before you start playing. Here we explain what you need to know.
Pokies Features
When trying to understand the answer to “What are pokies?”, we must look at their features in more detail. Pokies come with a range of features to keep players entertained, with these being the most common:
Paylines
Paylines run across the reels of video pokies. If you’re curious about how to win on pokie machines Australia, you should note that in order to achieve a payout, you must match symbols on these lines. Most pokies feature multiple paylines, with some reaching as high as 100,000+. These are the different types of paylines you can expect to find.
RTP & Volatility Explained
It is worth noting the RTP before playing pokies. The RTP is written as a percentage. It shows you the amount a pokie will repay in the long term. Most pokies have an RTP of 95%. With a 95% RTP pokie, the machine will pay out $95 for every $100 bet over time. Volatility refers to the level of risk when playing Aussie online pokies. High volatility slots deliver higher, less frequent wins. Low volatility pokies offer smaller, more frequent payouts.
How to Calculate the House Edge of Online Pokies
Understanding the house edge will make it easier to grasp your chances of winning pokies. However, the house edge differs between pokies. This means that you will need to do some calculations yourself.
Before you can work out how to win pokies, you must find the RTP. Let’s say a pokie you are interested in playing has a 96% RTP. This would make the house edge 4%. The house edge can range anywhere from 1% to 12%.
Pros and Cons of Playing Pokies
Now that you know how pokies work, it is time to discuss the advantages and disadvantages of this type of gambling. Different themes, bonus rounds, paylines, and soundtracks keep things interesting. However, they vary in volatility and maximum wins. Before you start working your way to pokie machine wins, we recommend considering the pros and cons below.
Pros:
- You can play pokies for free and for real money.
- There are classic, Megaways, branded and jackpot pokies.
- The best online casinos offer hundreds, sometimes thousands, of pokies.
- Many pokies come with bonus rounds, offering free spins, multipliers & other rewards.
- Bets on online pokie machines can be funded through traditional and modern payment methods.
Cons:
- The odds of winning pokies are always in favour of the house.
- Online pokies don’t have RTPs as high as some other games, such as blackjack, for example.
Our Final Thoughts
Winning on pokies is something that many in Australia dream of. Pokies are simple to learn and come in many formats. Whether it be 3 reel pokies, jackpot, or classic variants, iGaming providers are constantly releasing new games.
FAQ
Responsible Gambling
Responsible Gambling

It is important to gamble responsibly when betting on pokies. Whether it's jackpot pokies in Australia or 5 reel pokies, stick to your budget and never chase losses. The best online casinos have tools in place and are associated with organisations that promote responsible gambling. Tools include self-exclusion, timeouts, and deposit limits.