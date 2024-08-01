Christmas Slots – The Best Christmas Slot Games in 2024 

Christmas slots are the gifts that keep on giving and the festive period is a great time to play these exciting games. Many slots related to this holiday are available on the best casino sites in the US.

This is why we’ve put together more information about the best Christmas slots, their key features, the game developers behind them and more. So, if you are looking for atmospheric slots with snow, candy canes, Santa and other Xmas treats, you’re in the right place.

Comparing 10 of the Best Santa Slots in the US

The number of Christmas-themed slots continues to grow and games are released regularly by different providers. We have spent time finding the leading Xmas slots available in the United States. Games feature varying reels, paylines, bonus rounds and payouts. Use the table below to find the best game for you.

Xmas Slots Developer Reels Rows RTP Paylines Max Win Volatility Book of Christmas Eve Nucleus Gaming 5 3 95.58% 10 20,168x High Christmas Santa Relax Gaming 5 5 96.22% 3,125 30,000x High Christmas Morning Red Tiger Gaming 5 3 96% 10 10,500x High Christmas Carol Megaways Pragmatic Play 6 0 96.58% 200,704 20,000x High Fiona’s Christmas Fortune Microgaming 5 3 96% 25 5,000x Medium Wonders of Christmas NetEnt 5 3-4-5-4-3 96.06% 20 100,000x High Christmas Catch Big Time Gaming 6 2-7 96.53% 117,649 31,430x High A Christmas Carol Betsoft 5 3 94.58% 25 513,000x Medium Santa’s Sack Relax Gaming 8 8 96.27% 0 20,000x High Book of Yuletide Quickspin 5 3 96% 10 32,760x High

What Makes Christmas Slot Games Different?

Christmas slots can be enjoyed all year round, but their popularity peaks over the festive period. A Christmas slot machine can help you get into the spirit of the season, and they tend to have higher-than-average maximum wins. On-screen animations are also based on the big day.

Common symbols include gifts, snowmen, Santa and candy canes. Developers will often put in extra effort to deliver special Christmas-themed slots. There are games to meet the demands of all players. This means that you can expect to find slots that vary in paylines, RTP, max wins, and bonus features.

How do Xmas Slots Work? Just like other online slots in the US, when you play Christmas slots, you must match multiple symbols on a payline to trigger payouts. Symbols can fall onto any available reel. The number of reels will be 3, 5 or 6+. Most games feature low and high-paying symbols. You can learn about how much each symbol pays via the paytable. Random Number Generator technology determines the outcome of each spin. The Return to Player (RTP) gives you an idea of how much you can expect to win. The RTP is written as a percentage. For example, if a Christmas slot machine has a 96% RTP, it means that it will pay out $96 for every $100 bet on average over an unknown period of time.

Top 5 Christmas Themed Slots

We will now take a closer look at our favorite Xmas slots. By discussing gameplay, symbols, bonus rounds and more, you will better understand why they were chosen as our top 5.

Book of Christmas Eve (Nucleus Gaming) Book of Christmas Eve (Nucleus Gaming) This is not your typical merry Xmas story. This slot brings out Santa Claus’ mischievous side and you can see Santa and his reindeer standing just beside the reels. Set on 5 reels, Book of Christmas Eve has 10 paylines and a 20,168x maximum win. 3+ book symbols landing will result in 10 free spins. There is also a “Buy Feature” that allows players to skip to the bonus round. Multipliers from x1 to x5 are up for grabs too. Bets can be placed from $0.2 to $20 per spin. High-paying symbols include a naughty snowman, pick ax and Christmas gifts.

Christmas Santa (Relax Gaming) Christmas Santa (Relax Gaming) Christmas Santa is a slot powered by Relax Gaming and offers more of a traditional Xmas story. You will find snowmen, Santa, reindeer and gifts. Set on a 5×5 grid, there are 3,125 paylines, a 30,000x max win, and bonus features that make Christmas Santa appealing. You can earn multipliers worth up to x30 and free spins. The bonus wheel features 16 sections. 15 offer instant coin wins, while the others trigger the bonus round. Christmas Santa is basic in its design and the reels are set on a snowy backdrop.

Christmas Morning (Red Tiger Gaming) Christmas Morning (Red Tiger Gaming) With 5 reels and 10 paylines, Christmas Morning is all about opening gifts. Set on a 5×3 grid, this Red Tiger Gaming slot offers a 10,500x top win. Paylines can begin anywhere, with mystery symbols and free spins adding to the appeal for players. The 96% RTP is average, with the game being set in a traditional Christmas-decorated living room setting. Trains, teddy bears, reindeer and a snow globe are the high-paying symbols to look out for. Transform all symbols into Xmas gifts for the biggest wins.

Christmas Carol Megaways (Pragmatic Play) Christmas Carol Megaways (Pragmatic Play) This Pragmatic Play slot has 200,704 paylines! With four Christmas slots free spins options and a 20,000x top win, there are many reasons to play Christmas Carol Megaways. Based on the classic novel from Charles Dickens, characters include Tiny Tim and Ebenezer Scrooge. During the free spins round, each cascade will increase your multiplier. There is an autoplay feature and you can also purchase free spins. 6 scatter symbols result in 23 free spins when the low variance game option is selected.

Fiona’s Christmas Fortune (Microgaming) Fiona’s Christmas Fortune (Microgaming) Released in 2022, Fiona’s Christmas Fortune was developed by Gold Coin Studios, a provider owned by Microgaming. With wild and scatter symbols, there are generous bonuses to utilize. Based on the holidays, the main character is dressed as Santa. The graphics are basic. However, retriggerable free spins, the wheel of fortune, and express collect feature make up for this. With 25 paylines on 5 reels, Fiona wild symbols regularly land stacked. The maximum win of 5,000x your bet is triggered via the Bonus Wheel.

Pros and Cons of Christmas Slot Games Just like other online casino games, Christmas slots come with benefits and limitations. Before signing up and placing bets, be aware of the following pros and cons of Christmas slot games. Advantages Availability – Santa slots and other Christmas games are increasingly popular. They feature on the majority of the leading online casinos in the US. Slots are created by well-known developers, each of which have their own unique style when it comes to creating games. This means that you’ll always be able to try out different types of festive Christmas slot games.

Santa slots and other Christmas games are increasingly popular. They feature on the majority of the leading online casinos in the US. Slots are created by well-known developers, each of which have their own unique style when it comes to creating games. This means that you’ll always be able to try out different types of festive Christmas slot games. Mobile access – The best Christmas slots are playable on all devices. HTML5 technology means that games are fully optimized for smartphones and tablets, allowing almost instant access when on the go. This means that wherever you are, you can play real money or free Christmas slots, no download required.

The best Christmas slots are playable on all devices. HTML5 technology means that games are fully optimized for smartphones and tablets, allowing almost instant access when on the go. This means that wherever you are, you can play real money or free Christmas slots, no download required. Bonus rounds – Just like Christmas Day, there are many gifts to unwrap when playing Christmas slots online. Many come with bonus rounds, where free spins and multipliers can be won.

Just like Christmas Day, there are many gifts to unwrap when playing Christmas slots online. Many come with bonus rounds, where free spins and multipliers can be won. Extra features – Autobet and turbo bet are some additional features available to players. They make it easier to place bets. You can just focus on the symbols that land. Disadvantages Not Much Difference Between Slots: Despite the different Merry Christmas slots developed by various providers, at the end of the day, they are still focused on the same holiday. This means that although there are different bonus rounds and features to enjoy, you will likely see the same types of symbols, hear similar soundtracks, etc. which can become boring after a while.

Despite the different Merry Christmas slots developed by various providers, at the end of the day, they are still focused on the same holiday. This means that although there are different bonus rounds and features to enjoy, you will likely see the same types of symbols, hear similar soundtracks, etc. which can become boring after a while. Not as Fun to Play in the Middle of the Year: Not many people set time aside to watch Christmas movies and drink eggnog in matching Christmas pajamas in the middle of the year. Similarly, you won’t find many playing Christmas themed slots months before the holiday begins simply because it isn’t as much fun. It’s once the excitement begins to build around the festive season that these games really help to get us into the Christmas spirit.

Developers Behind the Best X-Mas Slots

Some developers stand out when it comes to festive slots, and we only recommend games from reputable providers. Many have been operating for decades and their experience shows in the quality titles they produce year after year. With the developers below, you can look forward to modern features, leading graphics and excellent usability.

Nucleus Gaming Relax Gaming Red Tiger Gaming Pragmatic Play Microgaming Launched in 2014, Nucleus Gaming is best known for Hold & Win slots. Book of Christmas Eve and Christmas Journey are two Xmas-themed slots from this developer. With 130+ games in total, Nucleus clearly focuses on quality rather than quantity. Established in 2010, Relax Gaming has offices across Europe. The developer entered the US market in 2023 after partnering with BetMGM. Licensed in the UK, Malta and Gibraltar, Relax Gaming is known for its innovation. Christmas Santa and Santa’s Stack are two festive slots to enjoy from this developer. Red Tiger Gaming offers a range of games and is particularly popular in Asia and Europe. Founded in 2014, the developer is licensed in multiple jurisdictions. These include the UK and Malta. Red Tiger has won a host of high-profile awards, including the Slot Supplier of the year at the July 2020 EGR Awards. Christmas Morning is one of the best Xmas slots we enjoyed from this developer. Pragmatic Play is licensed in 40+ jurisdictions. Operating since 2015, the developer creates slots, live dealer and other casino games. A Christmas Carol, Big Bass Christmas Bash, Ding Dong Christmas Bells and Starlight Christmas are some of the 10+ Xmas-themed slots to play. In 2021, Pragmatic Play won two gongs at the Gaming Intelligence Latin America Awards. Launched in 1994, Microgaming is an iGaming developer based in the Isle of Man. Now known as Apricot, the developer is licensed in the UK, Malta, Gibraltar and other jurisdictions. Jingle Bells, Santa Paws and Christmas Reactors are some of our favorite games from Microgaming.

Play Free Xmas Slots Online

We always recommend playing free Xmas slots first. Once you are comfortable with the gameplay and rules, you can start placing real money bets. Free Christmas slots mean that your money is not at risk. Instead, virtual funds are used. Most features will be exactly the same. However, you should note that certain games only offer specific bonus round features during the real money version.

Our Final Thoughts

Many online casinos feature slots based on Christmas. However, our top pick is Wild Casino. With games from Betsoft, Rival Gaming and other developers, there is something for all.

Christmas 777, Book of Christmas Eve and Frosty’s Christmas are just a handful of the games to enjoy. A large welcome bonus, weekly rebates and cash tournaments make signing up at Wild Casino more attractive.

Editors' Choice $5,000 Welcome Bonus + 125 Free Spins Weekly Cash Races up to $10,000 & variable-bet video poker

$9,000 extra in crypto bonuses and weekly 10% loss rebates

Up to 10BTC in a tiered welcome bonus, starting at $20 9.8 Review Play Now

FAQ