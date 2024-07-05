4 Best Meme Coins to Buy with 100x Gains Potential – Top Picks for July 2024

In 2024, meme coins are the biggest gainers in the crypto market, attracting many traditional investors who see them as useful for diversifying their portfolios.

With Bitcoin and the overall crypto market slowing down recently, there has been a shift towards meme coins due to their high growth potential.

Meme coins like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe are driving this rally, having seen substantial price increases, which is fueling increased demand.

As new meme coins emerge almost daily, there is growing interest in tokens that could potentially see massive growth this July.

Here are the four best meme coins to buy now as crypto prices dip.

Pepe Unchained (PEPU)

Pepe Unchained is a standout project in the meme coin sector, having raised $2.3 million in less than three weeks—an achievement few presales can match. The project is generating significant buzz, driven not only by its use case but also by steady price increases.

Investors can currently purchase $PEPU at $0.0082596, but prices are expected to rise as the campaign progresses, fueling a sense of fear of missing out (FOMO) among potential buyers. Those looking for the best price are encouraged to act swiftly.

Pepe Unchained offers substantial staking rewards, with early investors currently earning up to 816% APY. However, these rewards will decrease as more tokens are staked, making early participation advantageous.

In a first for the crypto industry, Pepe Unchained introduces a layer 2 blockchain dedicated to meme coins, enhancing transaction efficiency and cost-effectiveness while maintaining Ethereum’s security and decentralization. This innovation is particularly appealing to a diverse range of investors.

Promising transaction speeds 100x faster than Ethereum and significantly lower costs, Pepe Unchained leverages the growing popularity of layer 2 networks, which have seen a 5x increase in activity since early 2024 according to L2Beat data.

The timing is ideal for Pepe Unchained’s launch, coinciding with heightened interest in meme coins and the flourishing of layer 2 technologies. This convergence positions it well for potential price growth, reflecting strong market interest in its unique value proposition.

Potential buyers can track Pepe Unchained on X or join their Telegram to stay updated with the latest presale developments. To take part in the $PEPU token presale, visit pepeunchained.com.

Mog Coin (MOG)

Mog Coin, a cat-themed meme coin with a market capitalization of approximately $467 million, has shown impressive performance over the month. Currently, 85.6% of its total circulation or maximum supply is in circulation, with about 14% reserved for future emission.

Achieving a 5x increase would push its market capitalization to $3.5 billion, which is notable. Mog Coin is currently listed on tier 2 exchanges, not on tier one platforms like Coinbase or Binance. Operating as a basic chain meme coin, Mog Coin leverages its $700 million market capitalization and has provided significant gains for early investors.

However, entering at the current price level may not be advisable due to the overbought condition indicated by the RSI (Relative Strength Index), marked by the yellow vertical line. Waiting for a potential pullback to RSI levels around 30 could offer a better dollar-cost averaging (DCA) opportunity or a more favorable entry point.

If MOG breaks resistance around $0.0021, it could target the $0.0027 region, potentially offering a 40% upside for investors. While MOG has seen remarkable gains in the past (100x-160x), expecting similar explosive growth again may be unrealistic. A more cautious approach is recommended, aiming for a potential 2x-5x increase.

WienerAI (WAI)

WienerAI, an Ethereum-based meme coin aiming to launch an AI-powered crypto trading bot, has raised over $7 million in its ongoing $WAI token presale. This makes it one of the largest ICOs of the year, generating considerable excitement among investors, traders, and analysts in anticipation of the $WAI launch.

The project’s dachshund mascot has garnered praise within the meme coin community. For a limited time, investors can participate in the WienerAI presale and secure $WAI tokens at a price of $0.000725.

We've hit the $7M milestone! 🌭🚀 A huge thank you to our amazing community! The journey is just beginning, and the future is bright! 💰🐾 pic.twitter.com/ZPmTgXb6Lu — WienerAI (@WienerDogAI) July 3, 2024

However, the next price hike is imminent, so there’s little time to act before what could be one of this year’s most dynamic token launches. Potential investors can visit our guide on how to buy WienerAI tokens here.

WienerAI is more than just a meme coin with a humorous name; it combines advanced AI technology with a unique trading bot concept. Imagine you’re uncertain about a trade—simply ask WienerAI, “Should I invest in this token?” The bot sifts through extensive data to provide comprehensive analysis.

Beyond predictions, WienerAI functions as a comprehensive trading assistant. It facilitates swaps across various DEXs and offers MEV protection to prevent front-running, all without charging any fees.

WienerAI also includes a staking feature, enabling $WAI holders to earn passive income with projected annual yields of 161%. Over 6.4 billion $WAI tokens have already been staked, bolstering its ecosystem. Explore WienerAI’s future potential through our $WAI price predictions.

Time is running out to purchase $WAI before it hits exchanges. Stay updated with the latest developments by joining the Sausage Army on X and Telegram. Secure your spot in the $WAI token presale by visiting wienerdog.ai.

Base Dawgz (DAWGZ)

Base Dawgz stands out with its multi-chain foundation, operating across Ethereum, Solana, Base, Avalanche, Binance Smart Chain, and more, facilitated by advanced protocols like Wormhole and Portal Bridge.

This approach unlocks numerous opportunities for $DAWGZ holders, including access to additional exchanges, enhanced liquidity, and expanded DeFi possibilities—essentially granting access to every crypto party.

Despite the presale price rising to $0.00581 per DAWGZ, Base Dawgz has easily surpassed each price target stage. With another price increase coming in less than four days, investors are encouraged to join the presale now and stake their $DAWGZ for high annual percentage yield (APY).

Following its successful presale raising over $2.3 million and counting, Base Dawgz has swiftly introduced its staking feature. Staking rewards begin 24 hours after activation, ensuring fair distribution to all token holders, including retroactive rewards for presale participants.

Beyond staking, investors can earn additional $DAWGZ tokens through a social rewards program by sharing memes and posts about Base Dawgz on social media. Points accumulated during the presale can later be converted into $DAWGZ tokens.

This dual strategy highlights Base Dawgz’s potential as a token on the expanding Base chain, offering significant rewards through staking and community engagement. Experts speculate it could produce the next wave of meme coin success stories.

Keep informed about Base Dawgz’s latest updates and news by joining their community on X and Telegram. To participate in the $DAWGZ token presale, visit basedawgz.com.

Related