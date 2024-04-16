Star Wars is coming back to Fortnite in time for May the Fourth

Fortnite apparently has more festivities planned for May 4, which as every Star Wars fan knows is the holiest day on the liturgical calendar for galaxies far, far away. Leaks, teases, and datamining already are hinting at what fans of both the space opera and Epic Games’ battle royale may expect that weekend.

Among the content rumored to join the game beginning May 3 (a Friday).

Chewbacca as a long overdue playable skin.

“Rebel Leia,” meaning the Princess after her flowing robes appearance in A New Hope, but before her tenure as a commanding general.

A wookiee bowcaster weapon. Also long overdue! Old heads who grew up playing Dark Forces will no doubt smile. This thing should pack a mean punch.

Cantina Band jam track. But of course!

Fortnite and Star Wars have had a long-running collaborative relationship, with crossovers bringing heroes and villains like Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, The Mandalorian, Darth Maul, Ahsoka Tano, R2-D2 and even Baby Yoda into the game. Fortnite’s first crossover with Star Wars came at the end of 2019 with the Fortnite X Star Wars event that previewed a trailer for Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker.

Because Fortnite is constantly churning with crossovers and collaborations, sharp-eyed fans have already turned their attention to what might be coming after May 4. Already rumors suggest crossovers with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which launched Feb. 29, and the Persona series, are in the pipeline.

Fortnite is currently in Chapter 5, Season 2, which runs until May 24. Avatar: The Last Airbender is the most current in-game collaboration, though things kind of got out of hand with its Earthbending feature, and it had to be disabled while Epic Games works on a fix.