Fortnite’s new season brings Greek gods to the battle royale

One of the internet’s best-known Fortnite leakers proves their chops again as the new Greek Mythology season launches today, March 8. Welcome to Chapter 5 Season 2: Myths and Mortals.

With the launch of the new season comes a new map, a new Battle Pass, and a whole host of exciting new abilities and features.

Currently, four new map areas are known about: Grim Gate, the portal to the Underworld; The Underworld, the home of Hades; Mount Olympus, the home of Zeus; and Brawler’s Battleground, the arena of Ares. Keep an eye on our Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 map page for more info and updates as we get them.

As for new skins for Season 2, seven have been confirmed, including Cerberus which you get when you purchase the Battle Pass. There’s also an as-yet-unconfirmed leak that we’ll be getting a skin of Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender. Keep an eye on our list of Fortnite Battle Pass skins for updates as they come.

What else does Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 add?

Being Greek mythology-themed opens the doors to plenty of fun and exciting new features, and Epic has not disappointed.

The Thunderbolt of Zeus enables players who find this mystical weapon to leap into the air and hurl down bolts of lightning upon their foes. As if that wasn’t cool enough, you can also find the Wings of Icarus, which allow you to soar through the skies and take enemies unaware from above. 

Both of these abilities have their own limitations of course – The Thunderbolt of Zeus has only three charges, and the Wings of Icarus will burn up and melt away if you rely on them too much (very thematic).

As if that wasn’t enough, there will also be a third power introduced partway through the Season, the Chains of Hades – keep an eye open for an update that gives more details about that.

Featured image credit: Epic Games

