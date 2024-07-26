Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Google Pixel 9: massive leak reveals significant details

Google Pixel 9: massive leak reveals significant details

AI image of Google Pixel 9 type phone / Huge leak reveals almost all on new Google Pixel 9 series.
TL:DR

html Copy code

  • Spoilers about the Google Pixel 9 leaked ahead of the official reveal on August 13.
  • The Pixel 9 series boasts bold updates in design, specs, and new color options.
  • Key features include advanced cameras, AI integration, and Tensor G4 chipset.

Whether it is the latest smash-hit broadcast series or a highly anticipated tech release, spoilers infuriate some people and delight others eagerly anticipating the details. 

Ahead of Made by Google on August 13, some sparkle has been taken away from the launch of Google Pixel 9 with reams of marketing material surfacing online and giving away much of the information on the new showpiece device. 

As reported by 91Mobiles, nine pages have surfaced detailing a lot of the new specs. Most of the intrigue now appears to be killed ahead of the Google event but it will be interesting to see if the Alphabet-owned company has left anything up its sleeve for the official reveal. 

Design, specs, and features of the new Google Pixel 9 range

The new line of phones from Google has been given a bold update as reflected in the tagline for the redesign, “Fresh colors, polished edges, a soft matte feel, It’s Pixel, reimagined.”

The Pixel 9 is set to come in a range of colorways, from a dark grey hue to off-white, and pink. The sides of the device will have a polished or glossy metal touch, while the back panel will have a soft matte finish. 

One noticeable alteration to the design is the camera bar at the top of the rear. A new oval shape has been adopted which is a departure from the style seen on previous models, including the Pixel 8. The Pixel 9 Pro will host three camera sensors on the back compared to just two on the Pixel 9.

On specs, there is a lot to unpack.

Pixel 9 will contain a 6.3-inch Actua screen, a 50MP wide camera complemented by a 48MP ultrawide rear shooter, and a 10.5MP selfie cam. It is expected to possess 12GB RAM, and a Tensor G4 chipset. 

The flagship Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel Pro XL take things to another level with a 6.8 Actua display and 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP rear telephoto cameras. The G4 processor and 16GB RAM will be repeated on these devices. 

Then there is the quirky Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It comes with a 6.3-inch Actua display front cover screen and an 8-inch Super Actua Flex inner. It will contain a 48MP main camera, 10.5MP ultrawide, and 10.8MP telephoto sensor, backed by the same Tensor G4 chipset and 16GB RAM.

AI will be a mainstay of the new series, with Gemini and Circle to Search ready to play a big role. There is also Magic Editor. Pixel screenshots will assist you in remembering events, places, and sought-after information, but it is not expected to have too much access to the content of your phone. 

Pricing details have not yet been divulged, but hopefully, there are one or two more headline details to be revealed on August 13.

Image credit: Via Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

Related News

AI image of Google Pixel 9 type phone / Huge leak reveals almost all on new Google Pixel 9 series.
Google Pixel 9: massive leak reveals significant details
Graeme Hanna
A sleek and futuristic concept of a foldable iPhone, showcasing the device in its fully opened and closed states. In the opened state, the device resembles a small tablet with a vibrant display, while in the closed state, it folds in half, resembling a compact rectangular shape. The colors of the device are a mix of silver and deep blue, with a subtle gradient effect.
Foldable iPhone could launch in 2026 as report says development has begun
Sophie Atkinson
AI image of Samsung Messages taking precedence over Google's Message app on Galaxy devices / Google Messages will make way for Samsung Messages.
Samsung users to get Google Messages in the US
Graeme Hanna
Microsoft Windows 12
Windows 12: Release date, news, rumors and more
James Jones
OnePlus 13
OnePlus 13: Release Date, Price, Specs and Rumors
James Jones

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Image of a card table / Flutter contemplates takeover of PENN Entertainment
Gambling

FanDuel owner Flutter weighs up acquisition of PENN Entertainment
Graeme Hanna10 seconds

FanDuel parent company Flutter Entertainment is considering a buyout of PENN Entertainment.  The potential deal would reverberate around the online casino landscape in Michigan, giving Flutter a powerful presence in...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.