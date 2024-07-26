Google Pixel 9: massive leak reveals significant details

Whether it is the latest smash-hit broadcast series or a highly anticipated tech release, spoilers infuriate some people and delight others eagerly anticipating the details.

Ahead of Made by Google on August 13, some sparkle has been taken away from the launch of Google Pixel 9 with reams of marketing material surfacing online and giving away much of the information on the new showpiece device.

As reported by 91Mobiles, nine pages have surfaced detailing a lot of the new specs. Most of the intrigue now appears to be killed ahead of the Google event but it will be interesting to see if the Alphabet-owned company has left anything up its sleeve for the official reveal.

Design, specs, and features of the new Google Pixel 9 range

The new line of phones from Google has been given a bold update as reflected in the tagline for the redesign, “Fresh colors, polished edges, a soft matte feel, It’s Pixel, reimagined.”

The Pixel 9 is set to come in a range of colorways, from a dark grey hue to off-white, and pink. The sides of the device will have a polished or glossy metal touch, while the back panel will have a soft matte finish.

One noticeable alteration to the design is the camera bar at the top of the rear. A new oval shape has been adopted which is a departure from the style seen on previous models, including the Pixel 8. The Pixel 9 Pro will host three camera sensors on the back compared to just two on the Pixel 9.

On specs, there is a lot to unpack.

Pixel 9 will contain a 6.3-inch Actua screen, a 50MP wide camera complemented by a 48MP ultrawide rear shooter, and a 10.5MP selfie cam. It is expected to possess 12GB RAM, and a Tensor G4 chipset.

The flagship Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel Pro XL take things to another level with a 6.8 Actua display and 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP rear telephoto cameras. The G4 processor and 16GB RAM will be repeated on these devices.

Then there is the quirky Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It comes with a 6.3-inch Actua display front cover screen and an 8-inch Super Actua Flex inner. It will contain a 48MP main camera, 10.5MP ultrawide, and 10.8MP telephoto sensor, backed by the same Tensor G4 chipset and 16GB RAM.

AI will be a mainstay of the new series, with Gemini and Circle to Search ready to play a big role. There is also Magic Editor. Pixel screenshots will assist you in remembering events, places, and sought-after information, but it is not expected to have too much access to the content of your phone.

Pricing details have not yet been divulged, but hopefully, there are one or two more headline details to be revealed on August 13.

Image credit: Via Ideogram