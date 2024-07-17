Google Pixel 9 Pro and XL tipped to boast 50MP selfie cam

Lights, camera, action. If you are interested in picking up a new Google Pixel 9 Pro, or 9 Pro XL, your selfie game is about to be significantly enhanced.

A report has indicated both models will receive a massive upgrade on the camera deck and in particular, will possess 50-megapixel autofocusing selfie cameras.

After leaked marketing materials surfaced, further details have been shared on the composition of the cameras on the flagship smartphones, ahead of the official release at Google’s hardware event on August 13.

Sony’s IMX858 50MP image sensors have been tipped to be included on the selfie camera as well as the rear-facing ultrawide and telephoto cams, while the primary rear camera could contain a 50 MP sensor from Samsung.

In a video posted to TikTok, as below, you can get an indication of the quality of the Pixel 9 Pro, with a similar 30x super-resolution zoom as featured on the Pixel 7 and 8.

What cameras will the other Pixel 9 range contain?

Among the other upcoming phones in the Pixel 9 series, the leaked information suggested more camera details.

The Pixel 9 entry device is said to have a limited 10.5MP autofocus selfie camera which represents progress on the Pixel 8 (no autofocus) as much as it is left in the shadow of the 50MP Pro models.

On the Pixel 9 device, the two-camera function could host the same 50MP Samsung main camera sensor and the Sony ultrawide sensor but it will not have the telephoto lens.

Other information has suggested the Pixel Fold 2 will only gain slight improvements to its camera functions, while Google is said to be working on 8K video encoding at 30 frames per second, but it is not yet known when this capability will be ready and which Pixel smartphones will support it.

The upcoming, much-awaited Google Pixel 9 showcase will reveal all.

Image credit: Via Ideogram