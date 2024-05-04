Google Pixel 9: Release date, specs, price and everything we know so far

Google’s Pixel 8 series is widely regarded as one of the best Android phones on the market right now, so naturally all eyes are on what the tech giant are going to deliver for Pixel 9.

We know it’s coming, thanks to references to Pixel 9 appearing in the Google app earlier this year. According to Android Police, some code uncovered in the latest beta – version, 15.14.34.29 – appeared to be specific to Pixel 9.

While the Pixel series normally consists of two handsets, the Pixel and Pixel Pro, there are rumors that Google may introduce a third handset to the Pixel family this year.

The main thing that stands out with the early leaks is that Google appears to be closely mirroring Apple’s strategy of having three handsets, with the two ‘Pro’ versions having more features and better cameras. On top of that, the series’ expected redesign also reminds us of the iPhone. In fact, it looks like an iPhone from the front and the side, it’s just the rear camera configuration that looks distinctly different.

But what can we expect from Pixel 9, when will it be released, what are the specs, what will it look like and how much will it cost?

We’ve got you covered below…

Pixel 9: What we know so far and rumors

The biggest rumor so far is that a third installment to the Pixel series will be revealed this year, which is similar to Apple’s smartphone strategy. However, there have been differing reports on what we can expect from the third handset.

Android Authority had initially reported that it expected that we would see a 6.2-inch Google Pixel 9, 6.7-inch Pixel 9 Pro, and then a smaller Pro model with a 6.3-inch screen.

However, leaker OnLeaks, believes it will be the opposite, with the expectation of a Pro XL handset instead.

It’s also being reported that the Pro XL model will feature a 6.5-inch screen, which is incidentally smaller than the Pixel 8 Pro’s 6.7-inch display, contradicting OnLeak’s initial expectations.

Renders via MySmartPrice show the Pixel Pro XL to have a triple camera setup on the rear, including a periscope telephoto sensor next to the standard main and standard wide lenses.

The same renders suggest the Pro XL will measure 162.7 x 76.6 x 8.5mm, with the Pixel 9 Pro coming in a little more compact at 152.8 x 71.9 x 8.5mm. All while still resembling the same look, feel and design of the Pro XL.

The Pixel 9 is expected to have the same dimensions as normal with, like the Pixel 8, two rear cameras.

The main thing these leaks have highlighted is Google’s design changes to the Pixel series, with a move to flatter sides, much like the iPhone. However, it’s not yet known if this is accurate or if it will apply to all Pixel 9 models.

What are the Pixel 9 specs?

Here’s what we know so far…

Display

Contrary to the reports by Android Police above, the aforementioned leaks suggest the Pixel 9 will have a 6.03-inch display, the Pixel 9 Pro will boast a slightly larger 6.1-inch screen and the Pro XL will come in a 6.5-inch. All are expected to be 120Hz OLED.

Camera

There aren’t any specific rumors or leaks surrounding the Pixel 9 family’s camera configuration, although leaks ahead of the launch of the Pixel 8 series hinted then at the introduction of things like Video unblur and overlay features.

They didn’t arrive as initially thought, which may mean Google has been refining their cameras for the Pixel 9 series instead.

Rumors currently point towards the introduction of a telephoto lens to the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL models, while this won’t be available on the Pixel 9.

Performance

It’s widely expected that the Tensor G4 will power the Pixel 9 family, based on Samsung Exynos chipsets.

The Tensor 4 chipset will have a new Samsung Modem 5400, which promises speed improvements, further stability and enhanced efficiency.

However, some early reports suggest Google may eventually be making a brand new chipset when Tensor G5 arrives with the Pixel 10. This is simply speculation for now.

In the meantime, all of the Pixel 9 handsets will be powered by tensor G4.

Software

Android 15 is expected to be run on all Pixel 9 models as a standard.

On top of that, we know that the Tensor G4 chip, introduced with the Pixel 8 series, has strong AI capabilities, so we expected that area to receive more upgrades, although it’s currently unclear whether all Pixel 9 models will come with the same AI functionality.

Again, nothing concrete confirmed as of yet.

What is the Pixel 9 release date?

Over the years, Google has launched their newest Pixel handsets in October, with each of the last three Pixel series’ coming in that month. So there’s every reason to believe Pixel 9 will arrive in October 2024.

However, we may get a very early peek at the phones at Google’s I/O developer conference, which takes place on May 10, 2024.

How much will the Pixel 9 cost?

We’re still a long way off the launch, so there are no reliable leaks or rumors in the cost department, but several relatively safe assumptions can be made, based on Google’s previous pricing strategy.

The Pixel 8 retailed at $699 and the Pixel 8 Pro launched at $999, both of which were $100 more expensive than the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro respectively.

However, the introduction of a third model to the series means we could see a price increase for the two staple models and then an even more expensive Pro XL handset.

These are only assumptions at this point, but given the Pixel 9 series is lining up to be very similar to the iPhone’s strategy of having three devices all at different price ranges, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Pro XL retails above $1,000.

Images: Photos courtesy of @OnLeaks, via MySmartPrice