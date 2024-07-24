Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Foldable iPhone could launch in 2026 as report says development has begun

Foldable iPhone could launch in 2026 as report says development has begun

A sleek and futuristic concept of a foldable iPhone, showcasing the device in its fully opened and closed states. In the opened state, the device resembles a small tablet with a vibrant display, while in the closed state, it folds in half, resembling a compact rectangular shape. The colors of the device are a mix of silver and deep blue, with a subtle gradient effect.

Now and then it feels like we’re going back in time as old styles emerge and become mainstream once more. There are now rumors that Apple could be releasing a foldable iPhone in 2026.

While the category of the phone is new, the style could be reminiscent of an early noughties flip phone but with a modern touch.

Following in the footsteps of Samsung who debuted the Galaxy Z Flip in 2020, there have long been reports about Apple testing a foldable device although it was initially believed to be an iPad or MacBook.

According to DigiTimes, the technology giant is currently developing the product and it could be on the market in just two years. Apple is believed to have begun the research and development for the iPhone this year.

Typically, the company has a smartphone development cycle of two years so a 2026 release would be in line with their previous work.

The report claims the phone would be similar to Samsung’s, with a top-down folding factor. When completely unfolded, the smartphone could have similar dimensions to the iPhones we already know.

The rumor also states the company has signed a display panel supply contract with Samsung Display.

Although fans of the brand thought it would be the iPad or MacBook that got the foldable touch, the report claims the company switched to the phone product due to challenges faced in the Chinese smartphone market.

Competition for Samsung if the foldable iPhone is released

If the reports are true, the Galaxy Z Flip will likely have stiff competition for the first time. While sales for these devices aren’t publicly known, Chief Marketing Officer Benjamin Braun shared details at a press conference in 2023.

He said: “Our latest foldable phones are selling super-fast. In fact, the annual sales of our foldable devices have exceeded the Note series in Europe.”

The South Korean multinational has adopted similar technology in its other products, like the Galaxy Book laptops that have a 360-rotating hinge. This means the screen can bend backward if needed.

Apple has not confirmed nor denied rumors about a foldable iPhone.

Featured Image: Via Ideogram

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

A sleek and futuristic concept of a foldable iPhone, showcasing the device in its fully opened and closed states. In the opened state, the device resembles a small tablet with a vibrant display, while in the closed state, it folds in half, resembling a compact rectangular shape. The colors of the device are a mix of silver and deep blue, with a subtle gradient effect.
Foldable iPhone could launch in 2026 as report says development has begun
Sophie Atkinson
AI image of Samsung Messages taking precedence over Google's Message app on Galaxy devices / Google Messages will make way for Samsung Messages.
Samsung users to get Google Messages in the US
Graeme Hanna
Microsoft Windows 12
Windows 12: Release date, news, rumors and more
James Jones
OnePlus 13
OnePlus 13: Release Date, Price, Specs and Rumors
James Jones
A glamour shot of the left and right Ursa Minor Airline joysticks
First look at Winwing’s Ursa Minor Airline joystick – sim pilots get ready, this is an entry-level gamechanger
Paul McNally

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

Ipad featuring adobe software at night.
AI

Adobe’s integrates Firefly model, bringing AI features for Photoshop
Sophie Atkinson20 mins

Adobe has just brought major AI-powered updates to Illustrator and Photoshop, as it officially integrates its artificial intelligence model Firefly. Announced on Tuesday (July 23) the new releases aim to...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.