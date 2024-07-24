Foldable iPhone could launch in 2026 as report says development has begun

Now and then it feels like we’re going back in time as old styles emerge and become mainstream once more. There are now rumors that Apple could be releasing a foldable iPhone in 2026.

While the category of the phone is new, the style could be reminiscent of an early noughties flip phone but with a modern touch.

Following in the footsteps of Samsung who debuted the Galaxy Z Flip in 2020, there have long been reports about Apple testing a foldable device although it was initially believed to be an iPad or MacBook.

According to DigiTimes, the technology giant is currently developing the product and it could be on the market in just two years. Apple is believed to have begun the research and development for the iPhone this year.

Typically, the company has a smartphone development cycle of two years so a 2026 release would be in line with their previous work.

The report claims the phone would be similar to Samsung’s, with a top-down folding factor. When completely unfolded, the smartphone could have similar dimensions to the iPhones we already know.

The rumor also states the company has signed a display panel supply contract with Samsung Display.

Although fans of the brand thought it would be the iPad or MacBook that got the foldable touch, the report claims the company switched to the phone product due to challenges faced in the Chinese smartphone market.

Competition for Samsung if the foldable iPhone is released

If the reports are true, the Galaxy Z Flip will likely have stiff competition for the first time. While sales for these devices aren’t publicly known, Chief Marketing Officer Benjamin Braun shared details at a press conference in 2023.

He said: “Our latest foldable phones are selling super-fast. In fact, the annual sales of our foldable devices have exceeded the Note series in Europe.”

The South Korean multinational has adopted similar technology in its other products, like the Galaxy Book laptops that have a 360-rotating hinge. This means the screen can bend backward if needed.

Apple has not confirmed nor denied rumors about a foldable iPhone.

Featured Image: Via Ideogram