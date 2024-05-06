Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE: Release date, specs, price and everything we know so far

Samsung is expected to hold its Unpacked event in Paris in July 2024 with a handful of new product reveals anticipated.

Why July? Well, SamMobile believes it’s a deliberate ploy to coincide with the Paris Olympic Games, of which Samsung is a major sponsor.

At the event, rumors are pointing towards the introduction of a new generation of Galaxy foldables, including the first Fan Edition (FE) foldable, named Galaxy Z Flip FE.

FE models are already present in the Galaxy S series of phones and have been for many years. They are designed to be a cheaper alternative to the flagship model but still with a handful of premium features.

There is now widespread belief that Samsung is preparing to introduce FE models to their Flip series, with the Galaxy Z Flip FE reportedly due to be launched alongside the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Here’s what we know so far.

Galaxy Z Flip FE: What we know so far and rumors

As we’re still potentially a couple of months out from any kind of official reveal, concrete information about what to expect from the Galaxy Z Flip FE is understandably limited to rumors and speculative leaks. Even then, details are still pretty limited right now.

But as Samsung continues to impress the smartphone market with its latest releases, including the most recent Galaxy S24, and usurping Apple in the global smartphone sales charts, we could be in for yet another Samsung treat.

But this is what we’ve seen doing the rounds on design, display, performance, software, camera, and battery.

Design

A leak from Chinese site MyDrivers claims the phone will measure 165.2mm x 71.9mm x 6.9mm when folded, which is the exact dimensions as the Z Flip 5. If that’s the case, we should expect to see measurements of 85.1mm x 71.9mm x 15.1mm when folded.

Beyond that, there isn’t much more to go on design-wise just yet. Some rumors are pointing towards a similar design to the Z Flip 5 and Z Flip 4, while others believe it could be the same as the Z Flip 5 but with the Z Flip 4’s 1.9-inch external screen.

Display

Talking of displays, while some believe the external screen will be similar to the Z Flip 4, the above-leaked dimensions do suggest the internal display will match the size of the Z Flip 5, measuring 6.7 inches.

There are no additional display specs as of yet but if Samsung is going down the route of borrowing the Z Flip 5 internal display to use on the Z Flip FE, then we’re looking at a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1080 x 2640 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

DXOMARK rated the Z Flip 5 display as the third best on the smartphone market last year and ranked it as the best display on any existing Samsung device at the time, so that’s a big bonus for anyone interested in purchasing the Z Flip FE when it’s eventually released.

Performance

Rumors in China say the Galaxy Z Flip FE will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 but we know from previous Samsung products there is often a regional split between chips, with the European market getting handsets powered by an Exynos chip instead.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if that’s the case with the Z Flip FE as well.

Meanwhile, reports suggest there will be a sole 8GB version, with the option of 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of internal storage.

Software

It all depends on whether Android 15 will be available at launch but, if not, then we can expect the Z Flip FE to come with Samsung’s One UI 6.1 and Android 14 out of the box.

If Android 15 comes after launch, then there will likely be a software update shortly afterward.

Battery

As Z Flip FE rumors continuously make many comparisons with the Z Flip 5, it’s generally believed the battery will be the same, too.

This means a 3700mAh cell, which can deliver strong battery life, could be present in the Z Flip FE.

Camera

Once again, rumors are pointing towards a copy of Z Flip 5’s 12Mp main lens being used for the Z Flip FE.

If that turns out to be the case, we can also expect to see a 12Mp ultrawide camera and 10Mp camera on the front.

What is the Galaxy Z Flip FE release date?

With Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event being touted for July 2024, we should expect a release date to come in July or August of this year.

However, as this is the first FE version of a Samsung foldable, it’s difficult to know for certain as there are no previous release schedules to go by.

How much will the Galaxy Z Flip FE cost?

There are currently no indications or official information regarding the cost but rumors are placing the Galaxy Z Flip FE at a cheaper price point to the Z Flip 5 and the upcoming Z Flip 6, which follows the trend for Samsung’s FE series.

To get a rough guide of what we can expect, then, the Z Flip 5 retailed at $1,049 at launch, so we’re probably looking at the Z Flip FE coming in at under $1,000.

Featured Image: Samsung