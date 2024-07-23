Samsung users to get Google Messages in the US

In the United States, new Samsung smartphones will no longer come with Samsung Messages installed as standard.

The native app has long been a feature on the South Korean brand’s Galaxy range, but change is coming.

Samsung is fully embracing Google Messages, which has been previously likened to Apple’s iMessage, thanks to greater support for RCS Messages in recent times. The move does not come as a surprise as the basic message app has been moved toward the fringes since the introduction of the S22 in 2022.

Google Messages will be the default option moving forward but any Samsung Messages aficionados will be relieved to know the app will still be available for download via the Galaxy Store, but “some features will be excluded”.

This development was outlined in the Samsung Members app, outlined by Market Research analyst Max Weinbach:

“Starting with Flip6, Fold6, and newer models, the Samsung Messages app will no longer be preloaded.”

“Instead, Google Messages will provide a new and enhanced experience to express your emotions, making communication safe and fun.”

When will users notice the change?

With the rollout of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, Samsung Messages will be absent from the lineup of apps, with prominence given to Google’s offering.

There was no explicit confirmation of which markets will first receive the update or if a global rollout will be applied immediately, but 9to5 Google claims Canadian and European devices will still support Samsung Messages.

The Samsung Messages app remains available for download through the Galaxy Store, though Samsung says “some features will be excluded.”

What is RCS messaging?

Rich communication services (RCS) is a next-generation message standard between mobile carriers for instant communication. Think of the evolution of SMS with support for files and hi-res photos, group chats, audio, and video.

RCS is largely designed to replace SMS and MMS with Google in the driving seat to control its direction. The robustness, simplicity, and ubiquitous nature of SMS, from the most rudimentary mobile to the latest must-have device means it will likely be around for some time yet.

Image credit: Via Ideogram