iOS 18 Beta 2 brings RCS toggle but many users left disappointed

iOS 18 Beta 2 brings RCS toggle but many users left disappointed

iOS 18 beta 2 brings RCS toggle to iPhone but many left disappointed.
tl;dr

  • At WWDC 2024, Apple introduced iOS 18, featuring app icon customization and a control panel power button.
  • iOS 18 beta 2 includes an RCS toggle for sending large media files to Android users, though it's limited for now.
  • RCS availability depends on carrier support; AT&T and T-Mobile are working on it, but some testers still face issues.

At the WWDC 2024 event earlier this month, Apple introduced the iOS 18 update and set the tone for several new iPhone features. 

New light-touch additions will include the ability to place app icons anywhere on the home screen, to select light or dark mode for app icons, full customization for the control panel (which will now host a power button), and more. 

This week, Apple released the iOS 18 beta 2 to users signed up for its developer program, which appeared to introduce an RCS toggle in the Settings menu but all is not as it seems, not yet anyway. 

RCS should enable iPhone users to send audio or large media files across the divide to Android users, which will still show the green bubble but the Messages app will show the label “Text Message – RCS” in the conversation display. 

However, the RCS feature has only been made available to a select band of beta testers, confusing others on why it isn’t available in Settings.  Further frustration was sounded when some who have the new RCS toggle were not able to use it.

No guarantee of universal provision across all carriers

 9to5Mac has reported that iOS 18 beta 2’s code indicates Apple is working with carriers on a separate basis to update their bundles that ship with IOS, meaning until your network ensures RCS support is in place, you will probably not be able to use the feature.

AT&T and T-Mobile appear to be on board already in the US but some beta testers using these carriers have not been able to avail of RCS, so it is a work in progress at this stage. 

Overall, iOS 18 is only in beta and will not be available across the board until late this year, and hopefully, by then all major networks will have the appropriate RCS support enabled but there is no guarantee. 

The alternative is an instant messaging app with several popular options available or the more modest SMS for basic needs.

Featured image via Ideogram

tags
Graeme Hanna
Tech Journalist

Graeme Hanna is a full-time, freelance writer with significant experience in online news as well as content writing. Since January 2021, he has contributed as a football and news writer for several mainstream UK titles including The Glasgow Times, Rangers Review, Manchester Evening News, MyLondon, Give Me Sport, and the Belfast News Letter. Graeme has worked across several briefs including news and feature writing in addition to other significant work experience in professional services. Now a contributing news writer at ReadWrite.com, he is involved with pitching relevant content for publication as well as writing engaging tech news stories.

