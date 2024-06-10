Languagesx
Siri gets major upgrade in iOS 18 with generative AI and expanded app interactions

Siri gets major upgrade in iOS 18 with generative AI and expanded app interactions

Siri gets major upgrade in iOS 18 with generative AI and expanded app interactions. A digital artwork depicting a futuristic setting with a humanoid robot, possibly an advanced AI or assistant. The robot is sleek and metallic, with glowing blue accents, positioned between two giant smartphone screens, each displaying a colorful array of app icons. The scene conveys a high-tech environment, suggesting a theme of sophisticated technological integration and possibly an advertisement or concept for a next-generation digital assistant.
Siri may be able to interact more with a wide range of iOS applications

Apple’s highly anticipated WWDC 2024 event is set to unveil major updates to its software lineup, including a substantial improvement to Siri, as detailed in a recent leak and covered by AppleInsider. The upcoming iOS 18 is expected to bring a slew of new features to Apple’s voice assistant, Siri.

According to sources familiar with the developments, Siri will soon be able to interact more with a wide range of iOS applications, including Books, Calendar, Camera, Contacts, Files, Freeform, Keynote, Mail, Magnifier, News, Notes, Photos, Reminders, Safari, Stocks, and Voice Memos.

The main Settings app will also see deeper integration with Siri, which will make it easier to adjust the display brightness, home screens, and the app library, amid rumors of a complete Settings app redesign.

The leak also reveals an expansion of Siri’s abilities to handle a variety of new actions across these apps. Users will be able to ask Siri to open ebooks, set camera timers, manage slide titles, and even unsubscribe from email newsletters. It will be far more straightforward to organize folders, tags, albums, and filters through voice commands in the Notes and Photos apps.

In addition to app interactions, Siri is due to showcase better AI-driven tasks. These include summarizing emails and threads, generating smart replies, sorting emails into categories, transcribing text notes, editing photos, and summarizing both websites and notifications.

Top new Siri iOS 18 features

Below are some of the much-anticipated features of Siri:

  • Camera: Siri will now support voice-controlled camera operations. Users can ask Siri to start or stop video recording, open the camera in various modes (such as photo, portrait, or video), begin a shutter timer, and switch between the front and rear cameras. This will make it easier to take selfies from a distance.
  • Mail: The Mail app will undergo a revamp, including the ability to automatically sort emails using machine learning—a feature familiar to Gmail users. Siri will be able to compose, send, and schedule emails, mark them as junk, and set reminders to read emails later. It will also offer email summarization and generate “smart replies,” similar to Android’s Smart Reply and Gmail’s Help Me Write.
  • Photos: Apple plans to introduce advanced photo editing tools using generative AI, comparable to those on Google’s Pixel devices, such as object removal and replacement in photos and applying AI-based filters. Users will also be able to locate specific photos by people or animals.
  • Safari: Apple’s browser will use Siri to generate site summaries, similar to that found in Android’s Gemini. Siri will make it easier to browse online by creating new tab groups or opening new private tabs via voice commands.
  • Voice memos: Voice Memos will finally become fully hands-free, so users can interact entirely through Siri. Commands will include creating a new voice recording, starting and stopping recordings, saving them under specific names, and organizing them into designated folders, all without touching the device.

Featured image: Canva

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Suswati Basu
Tech journalist

Suswati Basu is a multilingual, award-winning editor and the founder of the intersectional literature channel, How To Be Books. She was shortlisted for the Guardian Mary Stott Prize and longlisted for the Guardian International Development Journalism Award. With 18 years of experience in the media industry, Suswati has held significant roles such as head of audience and deputy editor for NationalWorld news, digital editor for Channel 4 News and ITV News. She has also contributed to the Guardian and received training at the BBC As an audience, trends, and SEO specialist, she has participated in panel events alongside Google. Her…

Users rejoice as Apple unveils long-awaited calculator app for iPad in iPadOS 18. An image of a hand holding an iPad displaying a mathematics application called "Scratch Math". The app features various mathematical calculations on a dark mode interface, such as simple arithmetic, trigonometric functions, and algebraic equations. The background is vibrant, covered with numerous mathematical formulas and symbols in neon colors, emphasizing a focus on math and problem-solving.
Apps

iPad users rejoice as Apple unveils long-awaited calculator app iPadOS 18
Suswati Basu50 mins

After 14 years of waiting, Apple has finally introduced a Calculator app for the iPad with the release of iPadOS 18, as announced at WWDC 2024. Strangely, Apple has never...

