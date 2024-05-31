Languagesx
English Deutsch Việt Nam 한국 日本 ไทย
Subscribe
Home Apple expected to upgrade Siri with AI technology

Apple expected to upgrade Siri with AI technology

Apple Siri AI on an iPhone which is laid down on a desk
TL:DR

  • Apple plans to overhaul Siri with advanced AI, enabling users to control app functions by voice.
  • Siri's new software, using large language models, will process basic AI tasks on devices and advanced tasks via cloud.
  • Apple may unveil the new Siri at the June 10 Worldwide Developers Conference, amid rumors of AI-focused M4 chips.

A Bloomberg report suggests Apple is planning to completely overhaul the Siri that we currently know, in favor of more advanced artificial intelligence.

The move could let users control app functions with their voice, according to the publishers’ sources who say they are familiar with the matter.

Siri’s new upgrade could see the virtual assistant taking command of all the features within apps for the first time, with this change requiring a major revamp to the underlying software.

The report says Siri’s software has been updated by using large language models and this will be one of the highlights of Apple’s “renewed push into AI.”

As part of this, more basic AI tasks are expected to be processed on the devices while the more advanced capabilities will be done so through cloud computing.

A representative for the California-based company declined to comment on Bloomberg’s article.

Apple could unveil potential Siri AI in just a few weeks

These details come less than two weeks before Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference which is set to take place on June 10. Ahead of the event, a number of rumors and reports have surfaced, but even the Apple team themselves have highlighted the push towards AI.

Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook promised that the technology company will ‘break new ground’ in AI this year and the SVP of marketing Greg Joswiak even teased the conference by describing what’s to come as being “Absolutely Incredible!”

 

Another rumor claims the brand’s popular Macbooks will have AI-focused M4 chips which have artificial intelligence capabilities. If the report is true, the company will have nearly completed its production of the M4 computer chips.

Apple has reportedly been in talks with OpenAI over the last few months too, with a possibility of generative AI features being implemented within the iPhone.

Again, neither of these reports has been confirmed as the company has remained tight-lipped about possible upgrades and updates.

Featured Image: By Omid Armin on Unsplash

About ReadWrite’s Editorial Process

The ReadWrite Editorial policy involves closely monitoring the tech industry for major developments, new product launches, AI breakthroughs, video game releases and other newsworthy events. Editors assign relevant stories to staff writers or freelance contributors with expertise in each particular topic area. Before publication, articles go through a rigorous round of editing for accuracy, clarity, and to ensure adherence to ReadWrite's style guidelines.

tags
Sophie Atkinson
Tech Journalist

Sophie Atkinson is a UK-based journalist and content writer, as well as a founder of a content agency which focuses on storytelling through social media marketing. She kicked off her career with a Print Futures Award which champions young talent working in print, paper and publishing. Heading straight into a regional newsroom, after graduating with a BA (Hons) degree in Journalism, Sophie started by working for Reach PLC. Now, with five years experience in journalism and many more in content marketing, Sophie works as a freelance writer and marketer. Her areas of specialty span a wide range, including technology, business,…

Related News

Apple Siri AI on an iPhone which is laid down on a desk
Apple expected to upgrade Siri with AI technology
Sophie Atkinson
Last October, a mystery malware attack destroyed 600,000 routers over a 72-hour period.
Significant mystery malware attack destroys 600,000 routers
Graeme Hanna
Samsung confirms new AI features for Galaxy Watch range with new update
One UI update brings more AI health features to Samsung Galaxy Watch
Graeme Hanna
Mistral AI has launched Codestral, its first LLM for Coding
Mistral AI introduces its first LLM for coding, fluent in 80 programming languages
Graeme Hanna
ChatGPT-5 release date, price, and what we know so far. Purple OpenAI logo behind illustration of man and machine, and rows of data servers
ChatGPT-5: release date, price, and what we know so far
Suswati Basu

Most Popular Tech Stories

Latest News

An illustration of the Statue of Liberty holding a tablet with "PolitiFi" inscribed on it, surrounded by various political memecoins floating in the air, with the Manhattan skyline in the background.
Cryptocurrency

Donald Trump conviction sparks volatility in political memecoins
Radek Zielinski6 seconds

Following United States former president Donald Trump's conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, political memecoins associated with him experienced significant volatility. On May 30, the Manhattan jury...

Popular TopicsArrow right.svg

AI
AI
AI
AR / VR
AR / VR
AR / VR
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency
Gaming
Gaming
Gaming
Smartphone
Smartphone
Smartphone
Gambling
Gambling
Gambling
Wearables
Wearables
Wearables
Web
Web
Web

Get the biggest tech headlines of the day delivered to your inbox

    By signing up, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy. Unsubscribe anytime.

    Tech News

    Explore the latest in tech with our Tech News. We cut through the noise for concise, relevant updates, keeping you informed about the rapidly evolving tech landscape with curated content that separates signal from noise.

    In-Depth Tech Stories

    Explore tech impact in In-Depth Stories. Narrative data journalism offers comprehensive analyses, revealing stories behind data. Understand industry trends for a deeper perspective on tech's intricate relationships with society.

    Expert Reviews

    Empower decisions with Expert Reviews, merging industry expertise and insightful analysis. Delve into tech intricacies, get the best deals, and stay ahead with our trustworthy guide to navigating the ever-changing tech market.