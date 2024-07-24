Meta Quest 3 will include AI personal assistant soon

In a constant race against competitors, the Meta Quest 3 will be the first to bring an AI assistant to the device.

Mark Zuckerberg’s company announced the news on Tuesday (July 23) through a press release, writing that Meta Quest is “gearing up to join the [AI] party this summer.”

This announcement comes after Bloomberg reported that Apple had plans to bring Apple Intelligence to the Vision Pro headsets in the near future.

Journalist Mark Gurman said the iPhone maker is “actively working” on bringing the Apple Intelligence features to the Vision Pro headset. But this isn’t expected to be available this year.

Beating them to it, the smart MR assistant on the Quest 3 will mean instant access to real-time information and answers to burning questions while wearing the headset.

The AI element will begin rolling out in the US and Canada in an experimental mode next month and then the experience will be improved over time.

This is the same artificial intelligence already integrated into services like Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and the company’s Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses.

Users will be able to ask the AI any questions through voice prompts and can include the visual surroundings as part of the conversation.

Meta Quest 3 to be integrated with AI support

While Meta describes it as being ‘early days,’ with ‘more functionality to come,’ they explain how the experience will be made better over time due to regular software updates.

“More than a decade ago, we recognized AI and the metaverse as two foundational technologies for the next computing platform, and we’ve been investing in fundamental research into both ever since…

“Large language models are enabling powerful virtual assistants that become even more useful when embedded within wearable devices like Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses and, soon, Quest.”

The AI assistant will not be available on the older version of the headset though, only on the most current version.

Featured Image: Via Wikimedia Commons